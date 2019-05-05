Hercules Capital: Strong Buy

Hercules Capital raised its quarterly distribution to $0.32/share, the first distribution hike since Q4-2013.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) is off to a good start to the year. The tech-focused business development company reported record total debt investments and record total portfolio investments. The BDC also covered its dividend payout with distributable net operating income and hiked its base dividend from $0.31/share to $0.32/share, which illustrates management's confidence in Hercules Capital's business strength. Hercules Capital also said it would pay a special dividend of $0.01/share in May. Shares remain very sensibly valued given the value proposition and an investment in HTGC yields 9.9 percent.

Hercules Capital - Business Overview

Hercules Capital is a business development company that provides financing to fast-growing venture capital-backed companies in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. At the end of the December quarter, Hercules Capital's debt investment portfolio was valued $1.91 billion (at cost), which was a new record for the company.

Here's a portfolio snapshot as of the end of March 2019.

The majority of Hercules Capital's investment portfolio consists of relatively safe senior secured first liens, which gives the BDC a high level of confidence that the money it loaned out to its portfolio companies will be returned.

Hercules Capital's portfolio size and total assets continued to grow to new records in the first quarter thanks to additional debt investments. The fundamentals in the sector - strong U.S. economy, demand for new capital from start-ups - remained intact throughout the quarter, supporting Hercules Capital's growth.

On the back of new debt investments and a strongly performing investment portfolio, Hercules Capital earned $58.8 million in total investment income in the first quarter, which reflects an increase of 20.7 percent year-over-year. Hercules Capital's net investment income, or NII, was $29.0 million in Q1-2019 compared to $26.1 million in the year ago quarter, marking 11.4 percent growth.

Hercules Capital's debt portfolio yields edged down slightly in the first quarter, but nonetheless remained solidly above 12 percent. Stable portfolio yields indicate a good lending environment and decent portfolio quality.

Hercules Capital indeed has almost perfect credit quality. Hercules Capital's non-accrual ratio, a key stat for investors to judge the quality of a BDC's lending portfolio, was 0.02 percent in Q1-2019 (based on fair value). Hercules Capital had two debt investments on non-accrual (non-performing) status with an investment cost of 2.4 million and a fair value of $0.5 million.

Distribution Coverage And Change In Dividend Policy

Hercules Capital covered its dividend payout with distributable net operating income in the last quarter and just missed to cover it with net investment income: DNOI for the first quarter was $0.34/share, NII was $0.30/share, and Hercules Capital's dividend payout was $0.31/share.

That being said, though, Hercules Capital has covered its dividend payout with net investment income AND distributable net operating income, on average, in the last twelve quarters.

See for yourself.

Hercules Capital said that it will pay shareholders a $0.32/share quarterly dividend going forward, reflecting a $0.01/share dividend increase. The dividend hike is significant because it is the first time since Q4-2013 that the company raises its base payout. Hercules Capital also announced a special dividend of $0.01/share. The new base dividend as well as the supplemental dividend will be paid on May 20, 2019, to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2019.

Valuation

Hercules Capital's nearly 10 percent dividend yield is quite affordable, actually. Income investors seeking to add HTGC to their high-yield income portfolios today pay ~10.8x Q1-2019 run-rate net investment income and 1.26x net asset value.

Hercules Capital's shares have regularly sold for a premium to net asset value in the past which reflected the BDC's strong financial performance and excellent portfolio quality.

Downside/Upside Catalysts

The greatest risk factor for Hercules Capital relates to a deterioration of fundamentals in the start-up sector, namely a decrease in demand for new debt capital, compressing debt yields, and an increase in loan defaults, maybe triggered by an economic downturn. As a result, Hercules Capital could see a decreasing net asset value and lower net investment income in a recession scenario, which in turn could put pressure on the BDC's valuation multiple.

Your Takeaway

Hercules Capital sent a strong message with its first quarter earnings release: The business is in really good shape, evidenced by strong year-over-year NII growth, a growing debt investment portfolio, high portfolio quality (low non-accruals), and, most importantly, the first increase in its base cash dividend since Q4-2013. Shares are not overvalued yet given the strength of Hercules Capital's value proposition. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.