Polarcus Ltd (PLRUF) CEO Duncan Eley on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Polarcus Ltd (OTC:PLRUF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2019 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Duncan Eley - CEO

Hans-Peter Burlid - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Olaisen - ABG Sundal Collier Holding

Christopher Møllerløkken - Carnegie Investment Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Q1 2019 Polarcus Limited Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, the 30th of April 2019.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Duncan Eley. Please go ahead.

Duncan Eley

Good morning, and welcome to the Polarcus earnings release for Q1 2019. My name is Duncan Eley, CEO of Polarcus, and with me again this morning is Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO. Turning straight past our standard disclaimer on Slide 2, we move on to Slide 3 and the agenda for this morning. I'll talk through the headlines of Q1 2019 and the underlying form factors. HP will then walk us through some of the financial details. I'll come back to provide some insight on the market and our approach going forward.

Moving on to Slide 4, Q1 2019 saw the fifth consecutive quarter of improved revenue for Polarcus since Q4 2017. Revenue of $67 million was up approximately 70% from the same period last year driven by increased day rates and improved utilization. Q1 also saw revenue contribution from our first hybrid project in the Middle East. Underlying EBITDA improved significantly, both year-on-year and sequentially, that was driven by the high revenue in combination with continued tight cost control across the organization.

After robust growth in tenders from E&P companies in 2018, which was approximately 20% up from the previous year, we see these healthy tender levels continue during the first half of 2019. Our backlog stands at $170 million, compared to $150 million at the same time last year with a solid pipeline of new opportunities. Slide 5 emphasizes our focus on providing geophysical services to our clients. During 2018, we saw the marine seismic market move towards a bifurcation of both companies focused exclusively on the multiclient business and those focusing on delivering marine acquisition services. Polarcus is highly focused on marine acquisition, owning a fleet of 7 vessels, all of which provide full flexibility to meet client needs from large-scale exploration surveys through the complex 4D projects that make up more than 30% of our backlog as of today.

Our core vessels that are active in the global marine acquisition market represents 18% of market supply, taking into account the three vessels being reactivated by competitors in the first half of 2019. As you can see from the vessel locations on the right-hand side of Slide 5, we currently have two vessels in transit. The repositioning of multiple vessels in the Polarcus fleet will result in lower productivity for Q2 that will in turn place us well for a solid second half of 2019.

Moving on to Slide 6. Polarcus is renowned as an industry leader in terms of our safety culture, operational excellence and commitment to the environment. Q1 saw this underlying operational performance continue with a 12-month rolling lost time injury frequency maintained at zero and technical uptime maintained at very strong levels of 97%. Q1 '19 also saw the commencement of Polarcus's first hybrid survey. We believe we can apply our industry-leading operational performance and project management expertise to such surveys that require the integration of ocean bottom node and total stream seismic acquisition. This will deliver our clients a seamless, economically viable and high-quality seismic image capitalizing on the strengths of the respective acquisition techniques.

Our gaseous omissions per square kilometer demonstrated steady improvement year-on-year. The positive development on omissions is underpinned by our high fleet utilization of 92% and the ongoing focus on drag reduction and minimization of fuel consumption in combination with our commitment to the use of low-sulfur engine oil. It's worth to emphasize that Polarcus is already operating well within IMO2020 sulfur content requirements of 0.5%. Our fleet operates at an average sulfur content of 0.05%, 10x less than the impending requirements. This is a key differentiator that which we want both our clients and investors to be well-informed.

I'll now hand over to HP to walk you through the financial performance of the quarter.

Hans-Peter Burlid

Thank you very much, Duncan, and good morning all. We turn to Slide 8 and a detailed look at the revenue increase. Compared to Q1 last year, we saw a strong growth from our core proprietary contract business, which increased $18 million, driven by improved pricing, relocation of vessel time for multiclient contract, that also improved utilization, and prices increased 27% year-over-year. Other revenue increase was driven by the first hybrid streamer node project, which Duncan talked about that commenced in the quarter, while the management fees were reduced to 0 after discontinuation of that contract.

Turning to Slide 9, we saw -- we see how the fleet utilization continued to be strong and notably the usual weak winter period delivered a very strong utilization of 94% this season. We have several vessel relocation planned for Q2 and we'll therefore see a dip in the utilization before we expect to see a higher utilization in Q3 again. So this will deliver a first half '19 utilization comparable to the last year's first half.

Turning to Slide 10. The first quarter segment revenues of $67.1 million grew both sequentially and year-on-year driven by improved pricing utilization and the hybrid project that I mentioned earlier. The improved revenue for the quarter was accompanied by increased costs driven by the costs related to the hybrid project and rechargeable costs, but also some project-specific items and high utilization were contributing.

There's also solid improvement in the underlying profitability year-on-year with segment EBITDA of $10.2 million. That's comparable to a negative $12.9 million in Q1 '18 before that result was positively affected by $25 million of accounting gain and multiclient cost capitalization. So in Q1 '19, no costs were capitalized in multiclient. So the growth in the underlying EBITDA was driven by the improved day rates and utilization.

Turning to Slide 11 and the cash flow. Cash from operations was $5.8 million for the quarter impacted by negative working capital movement. Capital investment continued to be disciplined with only $400,000 for the quarter. The rest of the allocation in the quarter was totally on contract, so no multiclient cash investments were recorded. And the total cash balance at the end was -- of the quarter was $29 million, while the $40 million working capital solidly remains undrawn.

I will now hand back to Duncan to talk you through the outlook.

Duncan Eley

Thanks, HP. Moving straight onto Slide 13, which provides the updated supply size picture for the marine acquisition market. As expected, 3 vessels will be reactivated by the end of Q2 2019, taking the global vessel count of 3D vessels to 22. We expect that the demand over the summer months will absorb this capacity. However, the improved pricing that Polarcus reported in our Q4 2018 earnings release remains dependent on supply-side discipline.

Slide 14 provides the latest data set on invitation to tender activity originating directly from the E&P client segment only. Improved levels that were witnessed in 2018 are being maintained in the first half of 2019. Tender levels are expected to remain solid throughout the year with some client indications of increased exploration activity on the back of a somewhat buoyant and stabilized oil price observed so far in 2019. In addition to tender demand from the E&P client segment, we see a growing amount of acquisition activity driven by multiclient companies who do not operate their own vessels. There a number of large-scale projects expected to take place during H2 2019, but is largely around the proximity of the Atlantic margin.

Slide 15 assembles the picture of global vessel supply, combined with E&P tender demand on an annual basis. With a conservative estimate on E&P tender developments during 2019, we expect to see 70% of global fleet capacity taken up by direct tendering from E&P companies for the year. This only leads 30% of supply available to service multiclient activity, which has required 30% to 40% of current global fleet capacity over the last 18 months. So this analysis indicates that we can expect to see further tightening of supply and demand in an improving marine acquisition market going forward.

Slide 16 demonstrates our backlog of $170 million, compared to $150 million at the same time last year. I'll draw your attention to Q1 2018 versus Q1 2019, where we see the level of proprietary contract backlog at the end of Q1 '19 significantly higher than the dollar value compared to the same time last year. This reflects that our current backlog has been secured at improved pricing. With a healthy pipeline of new opportunities, we're working hard to further build our backlog at appropriate pricing levels.

Moving on to the final slide of this morning's earnings release, 2019 has seen a marked shift within Polarcus from optimizing activity and building backlog through revitalized focus on delivering improved margins. Q1 2019 saw significantly improved underlying EBITDA, both sequentially and year-on-year, driven by both improved utilization and day rates, whilst we continue to work hard on maintaining our highly competitive cost base.

The management of the first Polarcus hybrid project in the Middle East was a significant contribution to revenue in the quarter, but perhaps more importantly, marked our foray into the combined streamer node marine acquisition space. We see potential demand growth for hybrid projects going forward.

Our backlog increased year-on-year to $170 million, reflecting that we are securing backlog at improved pricing levels to last year. And E&P company tender activity continues solidly as we progress through 2019.

In addition to increased acquisition demand from multiclient companies with our vessels, the marine acquisition related to multiclient activity is expected to increase in the second half of 2019 compared to the first half. With the supply/demand balance clearly tightening, we expect marine seismic acquisition market conditions to improve further.

So in that note, we reiterate our expectation to deliver improved EBITDA and cash flow in 2019 compared to 2018. And we'll of course update you on our progress throughout the year.

So I will now hand back to the moderator for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of John Olaisen.

John Olaisen

A couple of questions to the near term outlook. You say lower utilization in Q2. Is it possible to give a little bit more light to that? How low will it be? Will it be -- what's the -- you said there's a lot of steaming, but can you give a little bit more details, please?

Hans-Peter Burlid

Yes, John. I mean the -- all vessels will reposition during the quarter, so we will see a dip in the utilization driven by that. And -- but that said during my talk here at the first half '19 utilization will be similar to first half '18. So we're looking at a sharp dip in Q2 and then coming back strong in Q3.

John Olaisen

Yes. And when it comes to Q3, you have booked relatively low part of your vessel fleet as of now. You say 55% but of course that includes all vessels that is at 100% utilization. Can you elaborate a little bit on how confident you are that the rest of -- the remaining of the capacity will be booked?

Duncan Eley

I think I alluded, John, during the call that time that we do have a healthy pipeline of activities. We're not going to announce anything before they are fully narrowed down, and we are very confident that will fuel Q3. I think there's still some interest on what Q4 and Q1 brings to the industry with the 3 extra vessels coming in. At Q3, we're confident and with that extra activity for the industry, whether it's our vessels or other, will be taken up by that multiclient segment. I think things are looking positive for the winter again, but we need to wait and see on that.

John Olaisen

Yes. And on pricing, you're saying that you expect contract prices to be up 25% plus. What do you expect the unbooked part of your Q3 vessels to be up? Is it more than that? Because it seems like most of your vessels are pretty much sold out for Q3, which could give some reason for improved prices.

Duncan Eley

Yes, it could. You remember from Q4, we emphasized that we had seen 25% pricing uplift for projects that will take place in the first half of '19. We are testing prices beyond that. We've had mixed success, which I think is partly due to that capacity coming into the market. But I think you're right, there's now quite a bit of capacity booked up and we do see opportunity to push pricing further, but we're definitely taking a portfolio approach and not setting a specific bar. We're targeting specific projects that we find attractive, but I think it will be interesting. We expect to at least meet our indications on the first half, and the intention is clearly to build on that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Christopher Møllerløkken.

Christopher Møllerløkken

This is Christopher Møllerløkken from Carnegie. Could you please update us on the status on Tikhonov?

Hans-Peter Burlid

Yes. Tikhonov is still working on the hybrid project, and we expect that project to be finished within the next couple of weeks. So she's still on their boat during April and will continue to grow into early May.

Christopher Møllerløkken

And thereafter, is she still expected to be returned to you then? When do you expect her to enter the sports market, so to say?

Duncan Eley

There are several possibilities, Christopher. It's Duncan here. We actually see opportunities for her as a long-term source vessel for some of these operations that appear to be struggling with quality of source vessels. We also see opportunities for her in the streamer market, so we're still working with those. And we do have the opportunity to stack the vessel at very low costs, which is a back up position until we get the timing right. But we're pretty confident of the space that there is in the source vessel or as a streamer vessel. And we'll update -- we'll provide updates on the go forward.

Operator

There are no further question at this time. Please continue.

Duncan Eley

Okay. So I think at this stage, we'll wrap up the call. So thank you once again for joining us and good morning.

Operator

This concludes our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.