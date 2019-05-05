I think any agreement will be especially helpful to the "Risk" markets as they will compress to Treasuries with any announcement.

The Wall Street Journal states,

Negotiators made headway on thorny issues in the U.S.-China trade dispute, including access to key markets and how to roll back punitive tariffs, though Chinese subsidies and other sticking points remain as both sides prepare for talks they hope will clinch a deal. A brief trip to Beijing by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for meetings with Chinese negotiators this week explored ways to bridge the divide on several longstanding issues, according to people close to the talks. That list covers foreign access to China's cloud computing market and what portion of the tariffs both sides have levied on each other's goods will remain in place, these people said. Other issues, particularly Beijing's support for domestic companies, remain unresolved, leaving negotiators confronting a full agenda for meetings in Washington next week that are expected in part to focus on a draft agreement in Chinese and English. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is leading more than 100 officials from over a dozen government agencies for the talks, in a sign Beijing thinks final details can be ironed out, these people said. Getting a final deal, however, may mean accepting terms that are less sweeping than some on the U.S. side have sought.

I believe that some sort of deal will be reached because it is in both countries' interest to do so. I also think that a deal, upon completion, will be quite positive for both the American debt and equity markets and I would bear that in mind as the negotiations continue. That is how I am making my bet. I think any agreement will be especially helpful to the "Risk" markets as they will compress to Treasuries with any announcement.

The Fed was out with their pronouncements last week and Chairman Powell held a press conference. Here are the takeaways from last week's Fed decision and press conference:

Probably the most significant message from Fed Chair Jerome Powell today was that they see factors depressing core inflation as "transitory," which means no reason to cut rates at the moment, regardless of President Trump's recent comments, which weren't discussed. He did say, however, that "We don't feel like the data is pushing us in either direction. We don't think about short-term political considerations, we don't discuss them, we don't consider them in making our decisions one way or another."

That revelation caused a big gyration in markets. After the Fed flagged the recent decline in core inflation in its 2:00 P.M. statement, market interest rates plunged. But later, when Chairman Powell suggested it may be transitory, interest rates rose to slightly higher levels than before Chairman Powell made his comments.

Powell also projected a healthy rebound in economic growth later in the year, which suggests Fed officials may be less concerned about downside risks than they were six or 12 weeks ago.

In line with all of that, Powell repeatedly stressed that Fed officials don't see the need to change rates in either direction, at the moment. The Fed did make an adjustment to its IOER rate due to technical moves in money markets, that may have made it harder to keep the benchmark federal funds rate under control. Powell said at the press conference that they will do it again if they have to, but also that he doesn't expect it to be necessary.

My biggest "Fear" continues to be the European elections which begin on May 23, not too far away now. More than 400 million voters will decide on the role that leaders, parties, nations and rival EU institutions, will play. However, it will be after the May 23-26 ballot that the high-stakes game will begin. It will shape the European Union for years to come, in my estimation.

Then comes the real suspense. This is how, and if, the pro-Union groups may build a majority coalition to work with the EU executive and member states to make law, how a growing Eurosceptic bloc may disrupt it, how lawmakers will clash with national leaders over who runs Brussels, and whether British members might end up staying, or clawing their way out in some sort of Brexit. These are all very open questions, at this point.

"The campaign determines the strength of people's bargaining positions," a senior official in the European Parliament said. "But the real game will start after the count." The sheer scale of elections for the 751 lawmakers, who will convene in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on July 2, indicates a good amount of disruptive behavior, given who might get elected. It may even be possible that the populists, the nationalists, gain a majority, which would throw the new Parliament into chaos. I do believe that however the vote turns out, that the old days of domination by the Germans and the French are going to be cast aside, which is why I see the potential for very serious "Risk" on the European Continent not only politically, but for the European financial markets.

With Italy's populist ruling League and France's far-right National Rally and Britain's new Brexit Party topping national opinion rankings, polls show a surge for the Eurosceptics. This group may also include the Polish and Hungarian ruling parties which may join the nationalists coalition and cause havoc and uproar, as any new legislation is proposed.

I also look for all of the problems in Europe to have a lasting impact upon the dollar. I think the dollar will surge to a new 108-110 range against the euro as the troubles on the Continent increase and multiply. It may even head through that range, if things get bad enough. For Europe, in my opinion, the "Good Old Days" are about to be put behind them and a new sort of Future is about to arrive.

Everyone has his day and some days last longer than others. - Winston Churchill

