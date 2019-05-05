Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NETS) CEO Marcio Kumruian on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:NETS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Otavio Lyra - Director of Business Development & IR

Marcio Kumruian - Chairman & CEO

Alexandre Olivieri - CFO

Conference Call Participants

There will be an opportunity for you to ask question at the end of today's presentation.

Otavio Lyra

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. A copy of our earnings release can be found on our corporate website in the Investor Relations section along with the presentation for today's call.

With me on today's call are Marcio Kumruian, our Founder and CEO; and our CFO, Alexandre Olivieri.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among other things, general economic, political and business conditions in Brazil and in other markets where the company is present. The words believe, may, will, estimates, continues, anticipates, intends, expects, and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Netshoes undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events or circumstances discussed on this conference call might not occur. The company's actual results could differ substantially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Our earnings release was distributed on April 29. The document is available from the quarterly disclosures and supplemental SEC information link from the Investor Relations page of our website.

As you may be aware, on April 29, 2019, we announced the execution of a merger agreement between Netshoes and Magazine Luiza S.A. A separate press release was issued regarding the proposed transaction and posted to our website. In connection with the proposed merger, we will file with the SEC an information statement of Netshoes. The information statement will be delivered to Netshoes shareholders. Netshoes urges investors and shareholders to read the information statement with regard to the proposed merger when it becomes available, as well as other documents filed with the SEC because they will contain certain important information.

You may obtain copies of all documents filed with the SEC regarding the transaction free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. You may also obtain these documents free of charge from Netshoes' website. This call will focus on our fourth quarter and full year results, and we request that you confine your questions and comments to these results and not the announced merger.

I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Marcio Kumruian.

Marcio Kumruian

Thank you, Otavio. And good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today on this call to present our fourth quarter and full year 2018 results. I will start the presentation talking briefly about the transaction announced on Monday. Netshoes entered in a merger agreement with Magazine Luiza and are you - become upon its completion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Magazine Luiza. Subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement, Netshoes shareholders will receive $2 per share in cash for each common share.

The merger is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including among others the approval by two thirds of the votes cast by the shareholders at the Netshoes General Meeting and the approval by CADE, the Brazilian antitrust agent.

We are pleasured with this outcome, as the structural changes and improvement programs conducted over the past year aiming and preserving value for our shareholders enabled this transaction.

The transaction is a recognition by Magazine Luiza of Netshoes' leading position in the Brazilian e-commerce environment and its solid growth potential in enforcing Magazine Luiza's strategic goals. Netshoes' leading position in fashion and sporting goods is complementary to Magazine Luiza's existing offer and in order to achieve future of both companies, made that a perfect fit.

Slide 4. We have reached this outcome after a very challenging year for Netshoes in 2018. Over the course of the year, we took decisive and necessary actions to streamline our operations and focus on our core B2C business and on Brazil, better position us to secure medium term profitable growth. This strategic, we think, consisted in 5 key moves.

First, we corrected what, with the benefit of hindsight, was a business decision that diverted resources, energy and management time, our diversification into the sale of nutrition supplements through the B2B channel. As you know, in Q3, we announced this, but necessary, decision to discontinue our B2B operation dedicated sales of nutrition supplements and vitamins, recognizing that this diversification generated insufficient results.

To be sure, the discontinuation of our B2B operations had a short term cost. It resulted in a write-off of existing nutrition supplements inventory as well as a provision for doubtful accounts receivables. But it removes the drain on our accounts and leaves us entirely focused on our core B2C business.

Secondly, in Q3, we concluded the sale of our operations in Mexico. While we have pulled out of significant Latin American market, we ended in cash drain of another R$15 million negative EBITDA in 2017, as the Mexican operation was in an early-stage operation and the ramp up would have required considerable additional funding.

Thirdly, we have taken the decision to also pull out of Argentina, resulting in its recently announced sale to a group led by BT8 S.A. This was a difficult decision as well, but the logic here is the same as Mexico, avoid the distraction of management time due to country's complex economic situation and be entirely focused on Brazil.

Fourth and fifth, we finalized the implementation of two important operational improvement programs. The commercial improvement program, which identified significant opportunities to improve profit margins and the zero-based budget, which identified more than R$25 million in potential cost saving measures initiatives for 2019.

Last but not least, we completed the renegotiation with banks of our working capital and debenture credit line, expanding our debt maturities as you will be further detailed by Otavio later on. Following these moves, Netshoes today is a more focused company, customer-driven, Brazilian B2C sport and lifestyle platform.

Slide 5. All these changes, of course, have a short term impact on our 2018 reported results as you see on Slide 5, but ideally an improvement in underlying performance. The total one-off cost in 2018 of the decisions we took is R$178 million. This includes the R$73 million write-off to terminate our B2B operations dedicated to sales of nutrition supplements and vitamins as well as R$35 million negative EBITDA from these activities.

It also includes a R$13 million cost for hyperinflation in Argentina and the R$21 million cost related to our own discontinued operations in Argentina. The rest is composed of R$15 million in consulting and legal costs, notably working for Bain & Co. to improve our operations and a R$21 million charge to clean up our inventory.

These one-off costs were high, but they are also an investment in our turnaround to make Netshoes a stronger company, one that is more focused, more flexible and more disciplined.

Slide 6. And finally on Slide 6, you see that even we work on key strategic moves, our fundamentals remain solid, as evidenced by the figures of indicators. Over the past year, our number of registered members rose 16% to nearly 25 million.

Active customers are up 4% to 6.8 million. Invoiced orders rose 5% to 12.6 million, and orders placed by mobile devices are up by 13 percentage points to 59% of total orders.

Our marketplace GMV grew by 67% in 2018 to reach R$333 million. And the average basket reached R$204, up 4% year-over-year on a ForEx-neutral basis.

Over the year, our marketplace GMV participation has grown nearly 5 percentage points to 12.8% of total GMV. And the participation of fashion and beauty has grown nearly 3 percentage points to 17.1% of total GMV. Our actions throughout the past months reaffirm our commitment to our renewed strategy.

Let me now hand over to Olivieri to present our financials in greater detail.

Alexandre Olivieri

Thank you, Marcio. I will begin on Slide 8 with the growth of our GMV. As you see on the slide, GMV grew by 4.7% in the quarter and 3.1% in full year. This growth comes despite unfavorable effect from our B2B business, which was discontinued in Q3 and currency effects. GMV in Brazil grew by 6.6% in the quarter and 6.9% in the full year despite continued pressure from product markdown to improve inventory quality and by the continuing transition from 1P to 3P.

On Slide 9, we focus on net sales. Consolidated net sales were R$566 million in Q4, down 1% on a reported basis, but up by 3.8% on a ForEx-neutral basis. In the full year, net sales were down by 1.5% on a reported basis and up by 1.9% on a ForEx-neutral basis. The net sales evolution is consistent with the strategy of reinforcing the participation of marketplace as a percentage of our total GMV.

Let's turn to gross margin on Slide 10. As shown on the graph on the left side, gross margin was heavily impacted by the actions we undertook to streamline our business and stimulate short-term cash generation, dropping to 23.5% in Q4 and to 23.1% in the full year.

Management's short-term actions aimed at turning around operations and other non-operating impact negatively affected gross margin during the year by 6.1 percentage points when comparing full year '18 to full year '17.

As shown on the graph, on the right-side hand of the page, the key fact in the year includes 2.6 percentage points due to lower tax benefits as a result of 2016 tax change and to the shift of Zattini's operation to Barueri distribution center.

This results in higher tax charge to the P&L but allows to use accumulated tax credit over the next 12 months; 0.9 percentage points related to higher net shipping costs and other cost of sales mainly affected by the acceleration of supplement sales through the company B2C channel; 4.1 percentage points due to the discontinuation of the B2B business and 1.4 percentage points impact from adjustment to present value and hyperinflation accounting adjustment in Argentina.

On Slide 11, we show that we continue to make efficiency gains in our selling and marketing expenses. As a percentage of net sales, selling and marketing expenses improved 50 basis points year-over-year to 26.2 percentage in full year '18.

Marketing expense declined 40 basis points year-over-year to 8 percentage of total GMV in full year '18. However, as a percentage of net sales, marketing expense increased 30 basis points during the same period as it reflects of the faster growth of our marketplace operations.

On Page 12, you see that G&A and other expenses as percentage of net sales were 3 percentage points higher in the quarter and 1.8 percentage points higher in the full year. The increase in the quarter is mainly related to positive effect of share plan and layoff expenses reversal in Q4 '17, higher consulting expenses and other operating expenses related to the business turnround.

Excluding the positive effect of the first quarter of 2017 on the re-dimensioning of the shares plan, our G&A rise in the full year was contained to 1.1 percentage points. We continue to be focused on reducing fixed expenses aside of the zero-based budgeting program.

On the following slide, we move to adjusted EBITDA. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was negative R$63.3 million. In the year, adjusted EBITDA was negative R$205 million, strongly impacted by all the strategic changes conducted by the company in 2018 as presently detailed by Marcio.

Turning to Slide 14. The effects just mentioned led Netshoes to a post net loss from continuing operations of R$90 million in Q4 and R$322 million in the full year as shown on Slide 15. Let me now hand over to Otavio to comment on our balance sheet.

Otavio Lyra

Thank you, Olivieri. As shown on Slide 15, Netshoes improved its total debt profile in Q4. Total debt was reduced from R$286 million in Q4 '17 to R$228.9 million in Q4 '18.

As mentioned by Marcio in his introduction, we benefited from our debt renegotiation with banks which increases maturity by one year to 2021 and establishes a 12 month grace period on principal amortization. We, thus, eliminated almost R$108 million in debt amortization through the first half of 2019, with no charge to the average cost of debt and brought short term debt down to 17% of total debt at the end of Q4 '18 compared to 46% at the end of Q2 '18 before the renegotiation.

On Slide 16, we focus on the improvement in working capital. Thanks to the inventory write-off related to the discontinuation of the B2B business and improved inventory management in B2C, both Netshoes and Zattini, we have reduced our net working capital cycle to negative six days from positive 13 days in the previous quarter.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, our receivable cycle has increased by eight days due to the lower volume of factoring of credit card receivables, and we have reduced our inventory cycle by 64 days, 17 days from the discontinuation of the B2B business and 47 days from more effective inventory management. Remaining B2B inventory represents nine inventory days at the end of Q4 '18.

I'll finish on Slide 17 with our operating cash flow. We recorded a third consecutive quarter of operating cash generation as our cash cycle continues to improve. Operating cash generation was R$58.1 million in the quarter.

Excluding factoring arrangements, operating cash flow improved R$59.6 million and R$161.6 million year-on-year respectively in Q4 '18 and 2018 full year.

Let me now hand over to Marcio for his concluding remarks.

Marcio Kumruian

Thank you, Otavio. 2018 was a difficult year, and our results were marked by some decisions that at a time when they were taken offered long-term growth potential, but that ended up taking up too much of management time and represented a drain of our finances.

Netshoes today offers a different business profile. It is a company entirely focused on B2C in Brazil only, where we have a strong competitive position and solid brand. Our inventory levels are now healthier and better controlled, with new and higher-rotation products.

Netshoes has optimized its working capital and days of inventory are at historically lower level. This is part of the future of financial discipline that we have put in place throughout the group.

The acceleration of the marketplace is an important lever towards better balance between growth and margin, leveraging our strong brand and market presence. Last Monday was a very important day for me and the company. While Netshoes believes in its potential and attractive market opportunity, our financial results and increasing pressure on our working capital position has led us to reevaluate Netshoes' ability to continue as an independent company.

I am truly honored for what the Netshoes team has built and accomplished over the years and I'm confident Netshoes future will be brighter with Magazine Luiza. Thank you very much for your attention. And we are now happy to take your questions.

Marcio Kumruian

Thank you, everybody. Have a nice day.

