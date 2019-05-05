Snipp Interactive, Inc. (SNIPF) CEO Atul Sabharwal on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Snipp Interactive, Inc. (OTCPK:SNIPF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Welcome to the Snipp Interactive Year-End Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.

Good morning everyone and welcome to Snipp Interactive's fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 conference call. This morning Snipp issued fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2018 financial results. A copy of the press release is available on the investor relations section of the company website and the financials are posted on CEDAR. The company reports its financials in U.S. dollars so today's discussion, we use that currency unless otherwise noted.

Before beginning our formal remarks, I'd like to remind listeners that today's discussion may contain forward looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward looking statements. Snipp does not undertake to update any forward looking statements except as required.

Thanks, Mark. And thanks to all of you for joining us for our fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings call. We just wrapped up our fourth quarter and the full fiscal year during which we spent an enormous amount of time positioning ourselves for the future. This translated into concrete achievements. Namely, we achieved positive cash flow from operations for the entire 2018 year. This was the first time since our inception of the company that we have passed a significant milestone. We were EBITDA positive for the back half of 2018, this is something we had stated at the beginning of the fiscal year as a major goal for our team to achieve and for shareholders possible for I am happy to say we have achieved this. While at the same time as we focused the majority of our efforts on getting back to profitability.

We did not ignore the top line and we crossed 15 million of bookings for the year. Crossing the 15 million mark in sales booking is a major achievement for us as a company, and is the first time in our history that we have achieved this milestone. The result of this was that when we woke up on January 1, 2019, we had 8 million worth of executed contracts on our books, which if compared to the January 1, 2018 numbers represents a 27% growth in our forward bookings. This should give investors significant comfort that even though our recognized revenue for 2018 might have fallen a few points given the massive increase in our bookings that slight decrease in recognized revenue only indicates that the quality of our sales and future revenue streams are becoming of significantly higher quality as we reflect more long term recurring contracts.

As our mixed trends in the direction of these larger long term deals, we can generate better and more consistent margins and greater profitability to evolving and sustainable trends. Our goal is to stay consistently in the 65% plus annualized gross margin range as we transition into a long term revenue model. Consequently, over the course of 2018, we've experienced a kind of stealth growth, where the quarterly comparisons can still be affected by the business mix in a single quarter but where our long term revenue continues to grow in both size and quality.

Q4, 2018 was exactly that kind of quarter with revenue showing a 14% decrease to 3.3 million, but at the same time, we achieve record bookings with Q4 bookings coming in at 4.4 million, the highest single quarter of sales bookings in our history. To those who do not understand this contradiction of revenue that got recognized being lower than the previous comparable period but looking at growing significantly for that period this quarterly comparison may seem like growth is slowing when in fact it is actually building.

The fourth quarter once again illustrated how long term contracts which take longer to sell, but where the revenue recognition is spread out over many quarters can still impact our year-over-year comparisons. I am confident that there is an ultimate tipping point out there in the future, when we will have enough recurring type revenue that year over year comparisons will be consistently positive but we haven't reached that point yet and until we do, there will be some variability in our bookings and revenue per quarter and across quarters.

When you add together our cost cutting and long term revenue outlets, you can see that Snipp is far stronger than at any prior year in our history. Overall, as mentioned, bookings for fiscal 2018 crossed 15 million for the first time in our history and came in at a solid 4.4 million in Q4 11% higher than Q4 2017 and 17% higher than the average for the first three quarters in fiscal 2018. You can see the positive effect that this mix is having on our overall business gross margins in Q4, 2018, hitting 69% above the 65% average for all of fiscal 2018.

Our margin stopped 70% in Q3 2018 so this gives us two quarters in a row with the kind of very high margins that we want as a norm in the future. In Q4, 2018, we had two 1 million plus deals for the first time ever, and our Top 5 deals average a record $660,573. To put this in perspective, the average of our Top 5 deals for all of 2017 was $565,448. So in a single quarter, we surpassed our best average for this metric for an entire prior year. I don't think there is any better evidence that our deal size is increasing than this kind of single quarter performance.

Those of you who have followed us for a while know that we have been working very hard to cut costs and that effort continues to be a major focus. I will let Jaisun go into more detail, but we managed to cut our overall operating expenses by 18% in Q4, 2018, which is pretty significant considering these belt tightening efforts were initiated in 2017 after the technology acquisitions we made and have been a theme year at Snipp over the last few years.

Lowering expenses in our major expense categories is no small task and a testament to our goal to be profitable on an ongoing basis. An important highlight of our fiscal 2018 report that some investors might also overlook is the growing consistency of our operating results. We were cash flow positive from operations in the latter half of the year as the figure rose 162% over successive [ph] quarters from $219,187 in Q3, 2018 to $575,030 in Q4, 2018. The year-over-year comparisons in Q4, 2018 is even more telling when you compare the positive cash flow from the just completed quarter to the same period last year, when cash flow from operations was a negative $358,558 in Q4, 2017.

Our cash on hand improved sequentially in every quarter and fiscal 2018, giving us our strongest financial position in company history. Clearly the improvements across our operations are really starting to show up in the individual line items of our financial statement and cash flow is probably the most important measure. A combination of cost cutting and increasing higher margin business is a winning combination that we plan to continue in the future from an investor standpoint, this is a big change from prior years when we were in a cash burn product burn and acquisition integration cycle. We ended fiscal 2018 on solid footing, debt free with our second straight quarter of positive EBITDA and with nearly 1.6 million in cash on hand.

Thank you, Atul. As Atul noted, this was a quarter with a heavy weighted waiting towards long term contracts that spread revenue out across many quarters. That sales mix gave us the unusual situation where we had our best booking quarter ever but because of the way that these contracts are recognized over many periods from a revenue recognition standpoint, we showed a 14% decrease in revenue on a year over year basis. This same holds true for the entire year, where Snipp posted a 6% decline in revenue recognized despite posting record sales bookings in 2018.

Specifically, we had record bookings of 4.4 million in Q4, 2018, but recognized revenue of only 3.3 million during the quarter. As Atul noted, this is the conundrum in the ongoing switch in our revenue recognition model which continues to benefit the company in the future by creating a more dependable and profitable base of long term revenue sources, even when it mutes the year over year comparisons in the quarter in which the long term sales are booked. This is a good place to explore this long term revenue trend, because it is essential to understand the improvements in the quality of our revenue streams. If you look back to Q4 2017, you will see that the promotions business, which is recognized primarily in the quarter when it is booked accounted for 56% of sales, in Q4, 2018 the promotions represented only 42% of sales.

Year-over-year comparison showed that the long term versus short term components of sales have flipped in terms of the sales mix. In Q4 2017, long term API and loyalty accounted for 35% of revenue compared to 53% of revenue in Q4, 2018. That is a very significant change in the mix and pushes a much higher percentage of our revenue recognition into the futures, but it also makes our revenue more dependable.

Similarly, on a full year basis, long term sales components represented 47% of revenue in fiscal 2018 compared to 40% in fiscal 2017. The trend towards high margin long term business was seen throughout fiscal 2018 but was particularly pronounced in Q4, 2018. The bookings numbers are starting to provide a snapshot of our future as each new layer of Predictable Revenue adds to the strength of our overall income stream and gives us greater visibility into that future. Snipp achieved its largest quarter of sales bookings in company history with sales bookings of 4.4 million in Q4, 2018 being an 11% improvement over Q4, 2017, sales bookings of 4.07 million.

We ended fiscal 2018 with around $8 million in forward bookings with 27% improvement over the 6.3 million in place at the end of 2017. We were having tremendous success, renewing and expanding our long term contracts. So in addition to new business, we have the potential to increase our forward bookings every quarter. For the full year Snipp exceeded 15 million in annual sales bookings, for the first time ever and set a new record for the number of programs sold at over 320 and during fiscal 2018. This 15 million figure represents a healthy 25% increase over the 12.4 million logged in fiscal 2017. An important contributor in 2018 came from our entry into several new market segments most notably equine feeds, hospitality, firearms and malls.

These figures show both the scalability of our platform and our increasing efficiency as a company. We achieved this record activity with a headcount that was 21% lower than last year with 85 core employees at the end of 2018 versus 107 at the end of 2017.

So to the financial line items, this was another quarter where the success of our cost cutting efforts continued to have a positive effect. In Q4, 2018 our total operating expenses were $859,061 lower than Q4, 2017 being an 18% year-over-year improvement. For the full year expenses fell 11% in fiscal 2018 as we reduced our expenses by an impressive $1,930,822 [ph] reducing costs by close to $2 million is a significant achievement. So we are really pleased with that effort, which will continue in 2019. We are particularly happy with our improvements in two categories, being salaries and compensation and G&A which we reduced by 23% and 16%, respectively during fiscal 2018. This mix of high margin business and cost cutting gave us positive EBITDA of $94,015 in Q4, 2018, being our second quarter in a row of positive EBITDA results in that category and an impressive 143% improvement over Q4, 2017.

On an annual basis, our EBITDA improved by more than 1.1 million, a 58% change compared to fiscal 2017. On an annual basis, the fiscal 2018 EBITDA loss was 0.8 million versus a fiscal 2017 EBITDA loss of 1.92 million, so the company was EBITDA positive for the second half of fiscal 2018 in both Q3, 2018 and Q4, 2018 and generated positive EBITDA of $345,329 over the last six months of fiscal 2018.

Clearly this is a line item that really shows the improved financial health of our company, our cash position of 1.6 million at the end of 2018 marked the third straight quarter we increase in this important metric. Geographically, our business continues to be North America centric with 79% of our sales revenue in the United States, 18% from our EU operations and 3% from other international sources.

Thank you, Jaisun. So you know, probably our biggest challenge in recent years has been in wrapping up our sales effort and we have admittedly not done a lot of retooling in that part of the business as we spent our focus and capital on integrating the three acquisitions we made to enhance our platform. While that continues to be a work in progress, we recognize the need to become a growth company, but before we can focus on doing that, we have to ensure our products, platforms and people are operating in a model that is profitable, and has the ability to scale. With two quarters of positive EBITDA behind us, we're getting close to the point of proving out that our current operating model, product mix, and most importantly, our people have positioned appropriately scaled his business to new heights. This is especially important given the long roster of Fortune 500 companies we have as clients. In order to ensure our relationship continues to grow with these marquee clients. We cannot take shortcuts and risk the delivery of our production services to them with half-baked solution. So planning for growth has to be in the context of our delivery capabilities.

To that end, and given the increasing confidence we have on an operational level. In January we hired Anthony Aguiar as VP of Sales and Business development. He brings his experience of over two decades in the loyalty and promotions business to our efforts. Sales is an area where we know that we must improve and it's the first time in two years we made a new sales hire as we feel comfortable in our delivery capabilities, given the integration efforts we have undertaken over the last two years. Moreover, we have ramped up our efforts in lead generation and signings, each month of Q4, 2018 our sales team surpassed the previous benchmark set for the same periods in 2017 and 2016. October and November of 2018 were the best periods of the year for our sales team from a $1 value standpoint, and October was the highest in terms of the quantity of opportunities created. Our November 2019 Lead Generation was also a highest in the past two years. So we're seeing positive trends developing in our pipeline.

We're being more selective right now, though, preferring larger high margin deals that take longer to sign but that can be equal and effective signing four to five smaller deals. Every time that we sign a long term loyalty or a licensing deal, our revenue stream grows stronger and more predictable. So our sales efforts have really gravitated towards these longer term categories. This might affect our bookings number in future quarters as we focus on these longer term deals, but they're inherently more sticky and provide a much larger platform for up selling and cross selling outlines.

This new emphasis make all the shift in our bookings number in early 2019 as we try and focus less on short term promotion deals and other smaller value opportunities. These do however remain important in gaining new customers. So we can't ignore the front end of the pipeline and we will emphasize those contracts periodically to keep that channel full.

Lastly, I want to address a point which I get asked frequently about the cannabis space, which spent a great deal of time in 2018 planting our flag in the cannabis space but the sector remains very early stage with most players still in the planning stages for their rewards in marketing programs are unable to meet demand as they do not have the production capacity. We knew that we were early to this space but we wanted to be well positioned for when cannabis market begins to more closely resemble the other regulated industries we operated, that tipping point will come and when it does, we will be ready.

At some point competition will force this industry to adopt new marketing tactics and Snipp is one of the few resources that is already fully adapted to a regulated environment. We also prefer making and announcing deals in this and for that matter, any space that are significant, and can actually generate concrete revenue for us versus cluttering up the airwaves with inconsequential news.

So, you know, that basically brings me to an end of our formal comments. If there are any questions, please let us know.

Our first question will come from Margaret Barron with Canaccord Genuity.

Congratulations, it looks like a very strong quarter and it sounds as though you guys are on your way. I guess as a broker and in dealing with my clients, everybody sees this. I mean, we do acknowledge that, you know, you've come a long way and that the organic growth is taking some time, but it's happening. Considering all of this and the fact that the stock price remains where it is and the fact that if you had to raise money, I mean, obviously you wouldn't want to be raising it down here. I know that you have done that and it's been necessary. Would you consider or have you thought about approaching someone to partner up with? Or have you been approached with the view that you could potentially sell the company to somebody else? I think this was something that was mulled over at some point in the past. Any comments?

Atul Sabharwal

So you know, a couple of different things, right? Nobody wants to raise money at prices that are at this level of valuation, which are, you know, just unfair in my mind, right?

Secondly, you can't plan your fundraising, as you're building a company from scratch, right? You're building a company that starts with no sales, and then you build it to a 15 million revenue stream, well on the way you're going to need capital and you can't time those capital to where the business is because clients will decide when they want to buy your products based on their needs.

So we've done what we've had to do over the years to build this company. You know, and like most tech technology companies you have to put capital into the companies up front. I mean, I don't think there's a single company I know of that has not raised boatloads of capital as they built out their product and clients, right? Even if you look at companies going public today in the technology world, you know, there's Zoom, there's Lyft, there's Uber, none of them make money even today. In fact, their forecast is they don't - they tell their shareholders there is no reason to believe we will ever make money if you read their IPO filings, right. We are no different from a technology company. We need capital to build our product but understanding we are public in the Canadian markets and the typical investor wants to see us build this company without blowing up tons of capital, we embarked on this journey of making sure we get to EBITDA positive, and we hope to stay there. I said that earlier this year too.

In terms of partnerships which was the other part of your question, yes we get approached, you know, the lower a stock is, the more people approach us, right, but you know, we're not going to do a stupid deal. We've built this company, it's reached this level today, with all of these great clients like Kellogg, Starbucks, Johnson, and Johnson, Clorox. We've got a really marquee set of clients and we are EBITDA positive which is what the market was asking us to do. So we're not just going to give away this company, if the right kind of deal comes around, great, you know, if we see opportunities that require us to raise capital, tomorrow, we're going to go do what's necessary to keep this company going because again, this is not a sprint, this is a marathon. And this is a great time for someone to get into the company, it's almost like buying into our company at this stage at ground zero, without all the risk that there was three years back.

So we are always open to new opportunities, we are always evaluating new opportunities, we have tons of people who approach us, who see the value, you know, there's a bunch of private equity companies that always look for opportunities in this space where they find undervalued companies that they can take out, you know, the old paradigm still works, buy low, sell high. So we just continue to stay focused on building a profitable company and as the opportunities come along, we evaluate them.

Margaret Barron

Do you currently have a line of credit?

Atul Sabharwal

We have unused $2 million line of credit with Bridge Bank.

Margaret Barron

Okay. And is that enough to sustain you for any need you might have in the next 12 months? When your cash position is line of credit?

Atul Sabharwal

So the answer to the question is both yes or no, right? Put it this way, we are not going out of business, we've seen many people come and leave the markets go bankrupt, we're not going to ever go out of business. We've built a company to last and from that perspective, yes, we have enough capital to do that, right. We are EBITDA positive now. So we generated cash flow from operations for the entire 2018 time period. So we feel pretty comfortable continuing business as usual.

However, that capital is probably not going to be enough to drive the kind of growth that investors want us to achieve. So you need growth capital, every company does. But we continue to grow just at a smaller rate, you know, if we don't actually invest in sales, like, it took me two years to hire the next salesperson, because I don't want to put capital without making sure we have a return against it, and the ability to deliver against enhanced sales, we still have a massive, massive opportunity in this market to grow this company into a significant player in the $100 million to $200 million revenue range.

For that, you need to build a sales force. Our strategy right now is we will reinvest all of our earnings into building our sales and marketing team. Now if the right opportunity comes along, sure we will exploit it. So the other part of the answer is no, we don't have enough capital on our books right now, to be a true growth company where you're growing your revenues 35%, 45% a year, but we do have enough capital, the flip side, to continue doing what we're doing, and taking, you know, walking before we run, and over time as our recurring revenue streams increase like I was saying on the call, a few minutes back that when I woke up on January 1st, we had 8 million of forward bookings for the year. Last year, that number was 5.7 million, I think, right? You know, there's a time in the future when we will wake up and will be profitable before we even start the year, we're very close to that point. If we had 8 million forward sales of that 8 million, I think 6.5 million would be recognized in 2019, it cost me right now between 9 million and 10 million to run this company. It's doesn't take a genius to figure out, wow, these guys are going to be profitable, highly likely they're going to be profitable, because they've already got so many sales booked for the year. And those sales really get cancelled out, right? They have signed legal contracts.

So, you know, yes, I mean, it's just, you know, opportunistic, right. There are always acquisitions that show up like we, I think there are four or five different companies that have approached us to be bought, they want us to buy them, right. You know, one of them makes sense to do and we might come to the markets and I might come knocking on your door next week or I might not. So it's just all the function of what's going on.

I'm not showing any further questions at this time.

Atul Sabharwal

Well great, thank you. We'll talk to everybody in a month with our first quarter results.

This will conclude today's teleconference.