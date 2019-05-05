Stuck In Neutral: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 05.03.19

So, why in the world did markets react like the Fed just jacked up interest rates?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank would likely maintain this neutral stance into the foreseeable future, staying patient, neither raising nor lowering rates.

The Federal Reserve FOMC met this week. When it was all said and done, the Fed did nothing. We're stuck in neutral.

As expected, there was no rate hike. Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank would likely maintain this neutral stance into the foreseeable future, staying patient, neither raising nor lowering rates. So, why in the world did markets react like the Fed just jacked up interest rates? On this episode of the Friday Gold Wrap, host Mike Maharrey talks about it. He also gives an overview of the most recent World Gold Council demand report.

