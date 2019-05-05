Ep. 101: Why Apple Will Be The Only Smartphone Survivor

We're halfway through the March-quarter earnings season, and so far, aggregate earnings for the S&P 500 are running ahead of expectations, and that has helped drive the market to new highs. Yet, as evidenced by results from 3M (NYSE:MMM), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) and others that are feeling the impact of the slowing global economy, there are pockets of weakness investors should avoid. We discuss that as well as several new thematic data points, including Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Service business, what it means for investors, and how they should compare it to other smartphone companies, and the new IPO that is a plant-based protein company, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), that add credence to Tematica's Digital Lifestyle, Disruptive Innovators, Cleaner Living and Safety & Security investing themes.
