2 More Attractively Priced REIT Preferreds With Yields Up To 8%

LMRKP is supported by a business model that requires very little cap-ex and has 98% margins.

Introduction

With the Federal Reserve pausing interest rate hikes, and with the likelihood that rates will not be hiked anymore over the next few years, fixed income has been in very high demand by income investors. This is particularly true for quality preferred stocks, bonds, baby bonds, and fixed income "closed-end funds" ("CEFs"). Fortunately, we have caught this trend early as I have been predicting for over a year now that the Fed will be unable to raise interest rates in 2019 and beyond. As interest rates stagnate or head lower, this is very bullish for fixed income: Prices of bonds and preferred stocks tend to go up and dividend yields tend to shrink. We expect that in 2019 and 2020, Fixed Income will be one of the best-performing asset classes, as we noted in a recent report entitled: How To Protect Your Income From Falling Interest Rates?

So far, our views have been spot on. We have significantly increased our portfolio allocation to fixed income, locking in high yields for the very long term.

Today, we are highlighting two preferred stocks that income investors should consider buying and holding as a long-term defensive measure in what we see as a flat to declining interest rate environment over the next few years.

In a previous article, we explained the crucial role that fixed-income securities play in protecting income in a recession.

"Interest rates have only one way to go in this kind of environment and that is down. When economic growth slows down, relying on capital gains for income becomes increasingly difficult."

While Q1 2019 GDP came in at 3.2%, we see growth slowing for the rest of the year, and we expect that the Federal Reserve will keep rates flat.

Despite the spike up at the end of 2018, over the last year, the general direction of interest rates has been down.

Our goal is to find preferred stocks that are issued by companies that have strong and stable cash flow that we expect to more than cover the preferred share's dividend payments even in the event of a recession. Locking in high dividend yields will provide significant income protection, and it is important to move into fixed-income securities before the market rushes into them and pushes up the price. While today it is getting more and more difficult to find attractively priced preferred stocks, bonds and fixed income products, we are always on the lookout for mispriced opportunities. Each week we scan the fixed income space and share the best opportunities with our investors.

Real estate in particular tends to produce significant cash flows, even in a recession. In periods of flat to declining rates, REITs perform particularly well as cheaper borrowing costs improve their leveraged returns. As we described in a recent article:

REITs come in as an ideal part of structuring a portfolio that will have stable income through a recession but will continue to provide upside in an environment where interest rates are headed lower."

Additionally, the REIT structure is designed for cash flow, with tax rules that require them to distribute 90% of their taxable income. That provides preferred shareholders an extra layer of income security.

We have been able to find some quality offerings with yields in excess of 7% and still trading at attractive valuations. These yields are unlikely to last, and it is important that we position our portfolio before there is a flight to safety in the market. While there is some potential for preferred shares to experience capital gains, our main goal is to lock in the current high yields to preserve income over an extended period of lower interest rates and market volatility.

The two companies we will focus on today:

Global Net Lease (GNL)

(GNL) Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease is a triple net lease REIT. GNL has $3 billion in real estate assets, spread across 7 countries, that are 99.2% leased. GNL uses long-term leases with a weighted average remaining lease term that is over eight years. Additionally, over 78% of its tenants are investment grade or equivalent, and 92% of its leases have contractual rent increases, so even in a recession, rent will continue to rise.

In terms of an asset base, GNL has what we are looking for: stable real estate properties with quality tenants, organic growth and long-term leases.

Source: GNL

Many REITs that trade are overwhelmingly US centric. GNL helps provide some diversification with 44% of its rent coming from European countries. Geographic diversity helps to limit the impact of local economics.

In terms of tenant quality, GNL actually beats peers like Realty Income (O) or National Retail Properties (NNN).

Source: GNL

Its top 10 tenant list is a great example of the diversity that can be found in GNL's portfolio. It is diversified by country, property type and industry, and the one thing that all these companies have in common is an investment grade credit rating. This is exactly the kind of quality real estate and tenants we want securing our investment.

External Management

The most common criticism of GNL is that it is externally managed. External management means that the managers are not employed by the REIT, they are contracted by the REIT and usually have other business interests. GNL is managed by AR Global, a company that currently manages four REITs, including American Finance Trust (AFIN).

Externally managed REITs generally have a poor reputation and trade at a discount to their internally managed peers. One of the main causes of this poor reputation is that the REIT managers are often rewarded for assets under management, or AUM, which incentivizes the managers to grow the REIT larger and not necessarily worry about the share price of the common equity. This can cause them to issue common equity at prices that are less than attractive and dilute common shareholders.

This is one of the reasons why we would not consider GNL common shares. We have already seen evidence of common shareholder dilution as GNL issued 4 million common shares last August at $20.65/share and then issued another 7.7 million shares in Q1 of 2019 through its ATM at an average of $19.69/share.

While this is a great reason to avoid the common equity and worry about whether the common dividend will be cut, these actions are a positive for the preferred equity. The reason for this is that the common equity cannot collect one penny in dividends until the preferred equity has been paid the dividend it is entitled to in full.

From the standpoint of preferred equity, the company collected over $160 million, which will be put into funding future acquisitions. Those acquisitions will pay rent and will also increase the asset base. The common equity that is paying for the acquisitions does not have any rights to the cash or the assets until after the preferred equity has been paid.

Management's willingness to issue common equity at dilutive prices might put it at odds with common shareholder interests, but it puts it in alignment with the interests of the preferred equity.

Preferred Coverage

To determine how safe the dividend for the preferred shares is, and thus whether it has the potential to be a good investment, requires looking at the ratio of the AFFO with the interest expense and preferred share dividends added back in to the ratio of the sum of the interest expense and the preferred dividend payment. The table below gets these values from the latest 10-K and calculates a ratio.

Source 10-K and author's calculations

The coverage ratio for 2018 was just over 3.5x. GNL had over $100 million in cash at the end of 2018 and raised an additional $80 million through its ATM in Q1 of 2019. Those funds will be deployed in the first half of the year, increasing AFFO.

Another important ratio in determining the safety of investing in the preferred shares is to look at the ratio of net equity to the redemption value of outstanding preferred shares. The idea being that if the company was liquidating, how much cash could it produce relative to that needed to make the preferred shareholders whole.

GNL 2018 10-K

So as seen in the table above (from the latest 10-K), GNL has assets valued at a net of approximately $1.4 billion. To redeem the approximately 5.4 million preferred shares outstanding will require ~$135.4 million. The current net value of its assets is approximately 10.55 times the amount needed to redeem the preferred shares.

In terms of debt, GNL primarily uses non-recourse mortgages. The $1.1 billion in mortgages are a series of loans that are secured by specific properties. If GNL defaults, the lenders do not have any recourse against the company. This helps insulate the company and its other assets in the event of localized value declines. For any property that sells for more than the mortgage amount, only the revolving facility and the term loan would have priority rights to the excess over the preferred shares.

The Opportunity: GNL.PA

Global Net Lease 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (GNL.PA) is currently trading at $25.42. The call date is over 3 years away and GNL is providing substantial cash flow coverage as well as net asset coverage in excess of 10.55x. Any price below $25.60 will lock in a yield above 7.1%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure has a unique business model where it leases land to tower companies, outdoor advertisers and renewable energy companies.

Source: Landmark

By owning the underlying land, but having little to do with the operations of the tower, billboard or utility that is on the land, LMRK maintains incredibly high operating margins of 98% with no maintenance cap-ex.

Source: Landmark

LMRK's revenue is well diversified and its tenants are very recognizable names with national footprints.

Whether it is solar panels, a tower or a visible advertising space, the tenants have made sizable capital investments that are difficult to move and are strategically important to the tenant. This is why LMRK has a 99% renewal rate on its leases. Including extension options, LMRK's average lease has 22 years remaining. When it is in the tenant's interest to contractually guarantee decades of leasing rights, it creates a lot of predictability and stability for the landlord.

Virtually no cap-ex, leases that are measured in decades, and high-quality tenants with national footprints all add up to a business model that will provide significant stability in any economic conditions.

While Landmark plans to convert to a REIT in the next 2-3 years, it has not done so yet. As an MLP it still issues a K-1, but that is a very simple form for preferred issues.

Preferred Coverage

Landmarks reports a non-GAAP metric called DCF (Distributable Cash Flow) that takes out of earnings many of the same things that FFO removes. It can be used to show a coverage ratio for the preferred issues from Landmark. So the DCF plus the interest expense and the payment to the preferred units divided by the sum of the interest expense and the payment to preferred units provides coverage of 1.96x. Landmark generates almost twice as much cash than it needs to make its payments to its bondholders and preferred shareholders.

The coverage is not as large as it is for GNL; however, with the inherent stability of LMRK's revenue and the much lower cap-ex requirements, the coverage creates a comfortable cushion.

Source: LMRK 10-K

In terms of net asset coverage, LMRK has $155 million outstanding on its revolving line of credit and $223.685 million in secured notes as its only debt. With $143.5 million in preferred shares outstanding, net asset coverage is over 2.35x.

With its real estate holdings primarily comprised of land as opposed to buildings, there is less volatility in the property values. LMRK does not enjoy the large coverage ratios of GNL, but that is offset by the lower risk and inherent stability of LMRK's business model.

The Opportunity: LMRKP

Landmark Infrastructure Partners 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKP) trades for $25.15. A yield over 7.75% can be locked in at any price below $25.80.

Landmark has also another preferred stock that we like which is Landmark Infrastructure Partners 7.90% Series B Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units (LMRKO) and yields about the same as LMRKP. Investors can choose either one depending on which yields the most at the time of purchase.

Conclusion

We like to invest in the preferred shares of companies that are landlords. These companies, particularly when they are organized as REITs, have very predictable cash flows, which make for very safe preferred share dividends. Both Global Net Lease and Landmark Infrastructure Partners are landlords, even though Landmark has not yet converted to a REIT (it plans to do so in the near future).

The preferred shares are secured by the stable cash flow, which can reasonably be expected to continue in tough economic conditions. Both companies have a solid base of underlying assets, high-quality tenants and long-term leases. This is exactly the kind of stability that we are looking for with preferred equity investments.

Comparing the two, GNL.PA enjoys superior cash flow and asset coverage; however, it also has a significantly lower yield. Due to the stability of its business model and assets, we believe that LMRKP is a great opportunity, and its cash flow and asset coverage are enough to provide solid security for preferred investors.

Both investments have a place in a well-diversified preferred portfolio and both will provide stable income in an economic downturn. GNL.PA is a buy under $25.50 and LMRKP is a buy under $25.80.

