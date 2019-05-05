Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (GLDFF) CEO William Simpson on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB:GLDFF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Thank you operator. Before we begin today, I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, management will be making statements that contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the company's future business operations, expectations in gross sales, margin, EBITDA, goals and targets and the opinions or beliefs of management.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as plans, expects or does not expect, is expected, budget, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates or does not anticipate or believes or variations of such words and phrases where state of certain actions events or results, may, could, would, might or will be taking, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, including risks related to the expected timing of the company's participation in the adult use market, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing operations and other risks of the cannabis industry, including regulatory risk.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Specific factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to vary materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking information include, without limitation, those risk factors discussed or referred to in the MD&A filed with the securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, listeners should not place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations relating to the future and listeners are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information is based on current estimates and opinions of management and was prepared as of the dates noted in the MD&A. Factors and assumptions used to develop material forward-looking information are set out in the MD&A. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This call does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

During this call, we may also present certain non-IFRS financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA. In our press release and in our MD&A, you will find our definition of adjusted EBITDA, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to income before taxes as well as discussion about why we think adjusted EBITDA is relevant to investors. These financial measures are included for the benefit of investors and should not be considered instead of IFRS measures. Please note that all dollar amounts discussed on today's call, unless specifically stated otherwise, are in United States dollars.

We are encouraged by the many accomplishments that Golden Leaf made in 2018. We acquired several licenses that allowed us to expand our capabilities in Oregon, including a cultivation license, a production license and a retail license. The company made good use of these licenses by building a growth facility in Oregon called Bald Peak, by launching several new award-winning products and by opening the company's seventh dispensary in Oregon. That dispensary is the sixth under the successful Chalice Farms brand. In addition, in 2018, the company garnered on its first harvest from our Canadian growth facility and all great strides were made in 2018 to solidify the company's position, ability to satisfy customer health and wellness needs throughout North America.

Due to the strong performance, I agreed to join the company as CEO at the end of 2018. My interests are strongly aligned with the shareholders as I am pleased to being a shareholder as well. My experience in consumer brand management will serve our market and our shareholders well.

Thanks Bill. Now for the full year ended December 31, 2018, revenues totaled $16.5 million, which is an increase of $5 million or 43% compared to the 12 months ended December 31, 2017. Now this increase in revenue is primarily attributable to initiation of sales from our Canadian grow operation and the addition of a seventh dispensary in Oregon.

Gross profit increased to $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is up from $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased to 13.3% in 2018 from 15% in 2017. Part of this decline can be attributed to a change in the fair value of biological assets, which really is a non-cash accounting convention. We also absorbed additional production overhead as the company brought new products to market.

Operating expenses were $23.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared with $11.7 million in 2017. The company reported a net loss of $4.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared with a net loss of $55.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Here again, a non-cash accounting treatment, in this case treatment of changes in warrant and debt liabilities played a large role in the change.

We believe that our calculation of adjusted EBITDA is a good indicator of how well the company is being managed. Adjusted EBITDA loss for 2018 was $14.5 million compared with a loss of $8.3 million in 2017. As of December 31, 2018, the company had $12.3 million of cash on hand compared with $6 million of cash on hand as of December 31, 2017.

Thanks Karyn. In closing, we would like to thank our loyal shareholders for your support. Golden Leaf is embarking on a new chapter marked by our rigorous financial discipline, consumer focus and shareholder value creation. We are confident and prepared.

Thank you BK. We appreciate those who have taken the time to reach out to us as the new management team has begun to implement positive changes throughout the company. With that, we wanted to address some of the most frequently asked questions from investors related to the company's strategy and operational progress.

Why is your stock price low? Is there anything on the horizon that investors can look forward to? Management believes that Golden Leaf is an undervalued investment, worthy of consideration. Sales growth, year-over-year, is impressive. We just released 2018 year-end financials, which show that our total revenues increased 43% over the prior year. We own established and trusted brands built around strong values and integrity.

Our new leadership is experienced in consumer brand management and we believe is well positioned to take Golden Leaf to the next chapter. BK and Karyn represent a natural evolution of the brand from startup to growth engine. We bring the discipline and structure necessary to build a self sustainable growth organization. Our Q1 2019 financial results will be released by May 31, 2019.

Is your website being updated or under construction? When will there be a new investor presentation? Our marketing team is working on improving our website, goldenleafholdings.com, updating both design and content. Golden Leaf owns a network of dispensaries under the Chalice Farms brand. Go to chalicefarms.com for Chalice TV episodes, brand story, consumer education and much more. Thank you for your patience while we revamp our websites and they are being completed.

When will there be a new investor presentation? We will be posting a new corporate video and investor presentation on our website shortly.

Do you own cultivation facilities or dispensaries? Golden Leaf has business operations in Canada, Oregon and Nevada. Our operations include cultivation, production, wholesale and retail sales plus medical consulting. Golden Leaf is truly an international multi-state organization.

