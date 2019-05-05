Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RCKXF) CEO Garrett Ganden on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (OTCQX:RCKXF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Garrett Ganden - President, Director, Chief Executive Officer

Jim Wood - Chief Sales & Operations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derek Spronck - RBC

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Securities

Greg Colman - National Bank

Garrett Ganden

Thank you Emily and thank you to everyone for participating in our call today. Sitting with me today is our Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Jim Wood.

Please note that while talking about our results and answering questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and future results may differ materially.

We will also be discussing non-IFRS financial measures in today's call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and operating SG&A. For more information about these topics, please review the sections of RME's Management Discussion and Analysis for this quarter entitled Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements, Risk and Uncertainties and Non-IFRS Measures. Listeners should also review the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Information Form. These documents can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. Dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

I would like to begin today by stating that our sales and operations team did a great job responding to an unseasonable cold winter. We delivered growth in both parts and service revenues, which had a positive impact on margins, remembering that the first quarter of 2018 set a high watermark from an equipment sales perspective and we knew this was unlikely to be repeated in 2019. In total, same-store product support revenues grew by approximately 10% year-over-year.

For the first quarter of 2019, gross profit margin was 14.4% versus 12.3% in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was CAD1.3 million compared with the CAD4.3 million for the same period in 2018. And as we walk through the waterfall chart on your screen, this adjusted EBITDA change was due to a CAD5.2 million decrease in gross profit on the lower sales volumes, a CAD1.8 million increase in gross profit on sales price variance, a CAD2.8 million increase in gross profit on sales mix, a CAD0.9 million decrease in OEM incentives on lower sales volumes, a CAD0.3 million increase in operating SG&A cost due to the costs associated with the locations acquired in 2018 and finally a CAD1.2 million increase in short-term finance cost due to increased average borrowings.

Turning now to the growth plan. In the trailing 12-months, we have added CAD50 million in organic and acquired revenue growth and resulted in revenue growth to-date of approximately 9%. Seasonal revenue cycles are common in the agriculture industry as a result of weather conditions, timing of crop receipts and farming cycles and the timing of equipment deliveries for manufacturers. But the first quarter tends to generally be the weakest due to lack of agricultural activity and winter shutdowns. Seeding activity typically commences between the latter part of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter and in many parts of our sales territory this activity has now commenced.

Also notable in the quarter, we have adopted IFRS 16 under leases, which requires most leases to be recognized as assets and liabilities on the statement of financial position. As it relates to our strategic growth plan, IFRS 16 has retroactively increased the benchmark adjusted EBITDA and accordingly, RME has recalibrated its initial adjusted EBITDA target of CAD60 million to CAD69 million to reflect this change.

A brief comment on the CAD1.1 million charge taken in the quarter on the decision to seize our geomatics operation. This charge is recognized in earnings and represents approximately a quarter of the total pretax loss in the quarter. We entered into this venture four years ago, partnering with others, with a goal of creating value and to better meet the needs of our customers. This change is not material to our overall business and will allow us to focus on our core strengths moving forward. Under normal operations, we would expect to recover this loss over the next few quarters.

The outlook for agricultural equipment deliveries reported by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers for all of Canada generally depicts a contraction in all categories except combines, as we look at the first three months data for 2019 compared to 2018. With respect to other macro drivers, it is still largely unknown what impact, if any, the uncertainty caused by the international trade issues around canola exports will have on equipment sales in 2019. We continue to actively monitor these issues.

With a diverse and current profile of used equipment inventory, we are well positioned to serve our customers. We spend some time discussing our inventory position on our Q4 2018 call and are cognizant of the inventory build for the quarter. This was expected for this time of year and especially within the context of the high sales activity last season. Much of this increase was driven by industrial equipment inventory that we received during the quarter, which we believe will experience solid demand and will be well received by our customers throughout the year.

We continue to be mindful of our inventory levels so as to ensure that we can always meet customer demand but not at the expense of our balance sheet. Inventory turns were down modestly reflecting a decline in Q1 sales activity. Again, this is typical and in combination with an increase in average level of inventory on hand, the increase in inventory is primarily the result of restocking of new construction equipment as well as parts that are required for in-season use.

We continue to maintain and value a healthy balance sheet. We have repurchased and canceled an additional 231,000 shares in the first quarter under the NCIB, bringing the total repurchase to approximately 631,000 shares and representing approximately 40% of the total authorized for repurchased under the NCIB.

We continue to have ample liquidity available to us under our various credit facilities, with over CAD244 million in credit as summarized in the table. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.39 provides us with the financial flexibility to consider a variety of capital allocation options moving forward, such as M&A opportunities, dividend increases and share buybacks.

I would also like to point out that IFRS 16 has had a significant impact on this ratio. You will recall that we reported a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.77 at year-end 2018. Lease obligations held on the balance sheet at December 31, 2018, amounted to approximately CAD500,000 and now as at March 31, 2019, reflected an adoption of IFRS 16, lease obligations now amount to approximately CAD31 million.

Before we go to Q&A, I would like to provide a quick update on our ongoing search for a CFO. The process is ongoing and is progressing as we anticipated. We will announce when we have hired a successor via press release. And as I stated in our fourth quarter call several weeks ago, we have a strong and experienced finance team in place and we are taking the necessary time to ensure we find the right candidate for this role.

Question-and-Answer Session

Derek Spronck

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for taking the question.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning. Derek.

Derek Spronck

Yes. Hi guys. In terms of the geomatics sale there, what was the reasoning behind that? Or maybe a little bit more color would be helpful?

Garrett Ganden

Well, so basically, when we went back in 2015 and acquired the business, our intent was to basically provide more services to our agricultural customers. And really what we found over the last few years is, majority of the work was actually more in mining and oil and gas business. And so really, when you go back and think about it and look at it, it's really not core to our business. And we thought it would be better off for us to be able to focus on our core business, partner with a geomatics company for any of the data or services that we are going to require as we move forward. And quite honestly, we didn't need it to be a continued distraction to the overall core business.

Derek Spronck

Okay. Yes. That makes sense. And with the tough weather there, I guess it will be difficult to quantify, but any sense of what might have been pushed into the second quarter?

Garrett Ganden

No. I think that's pretty much impossible to actually map out. The way I will maybe answer that is, we have started seeding across most of the prairies, granted in some of the areas because of a combination of moisture and a combination of really not getting the warm weather to this point yet. There's still a lot of seeding to be done. And so I think that realistically we are looking at a seeding period that's going to be a little bit longer than where it was last year but still well within our normal expected seeding period. The farmers are really able to put a lot of acreage in the ground over a really short period of time. So I think we are all good with that. And I get the question was around how much was carried forward. Derek, it's just really hard to quantify that.

Derek Spronck

No, okay. That makes sense. But what's your feel around the underlying sentiment out there right now? I mean, I guess there's a little bit of uncertainty but by and large, is that still a pretty positive environment?

Garrett Ganden

I can answer that a multitude of ways. First off, I would always prefer to have agricultural going in moisture versus in dry. So the fact that we have got some extra moisture over the last little bit, that's a positive. The uncertainty around the trade agreements, well, to be totally frank, is not a good thing. The dispute seems to be widening a little bit. It's gone from being just canola to being peas, lentils, pork and canola. I am not quite sure where to see where that ends. That is not a positive nor is it increasing sentiment within the farming community. So if somebody has an idea around how to get certainty around that, I think that would make a big difference for us. We have got canola now down to a price that is quite honestly below what it should be, because of these trade things and trade disputes and it really weighs on sentiment.

Derek Spronck

Okay. And with the Kansas facility, any initial reads?

Garrett Ganden

You know what, there's been a lot of learning. Probably first and foremost, the product mix of what's demanded down there is a little bit different than what we had initially thought. That being said, we basically did a green start. It's moving along pretty much as we expected it to move along. So it's going to continue to be a work in progress. It's an opportunity for us to continue to learn, but it pretty much delivered what we would have thought it would in the first kind of three, four months of being in open.

Jim Wood

And hasn't really been much of a capital intensive trial either frankly.

Garrett Ganden

No. And that was very intentional when we went down originally. We wanted to go in with a really, really conservative amount of exposure and that's been consistent. And really, it's been fairly well received by the customers down there at this stage.

Derek Spronck

Okay. Well, thanks very much Garrett. I will turn it over. Thanks.

Garrett Ganden

All right. Thanks Derek.

Jacob Bout

Good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning Jacob.

Jacob Bout

So on the drop in new equipment sales year-on-year, how much would this be an industry-wide versus a Rocky Mountain issue?

Garrett Ganden

Well, if we look at the reports that have come out for the quarter, it looks to be industry-wide. Ours, honestly, was intentional. When we went through kind of Q3 last year, it was a relatively tougher harvest, especially with all the snow that hit in September. We knew we were going to end up with a little bit more used inventory than we wanted to have. So we intentionally reduced a little bit of our pre-sell business. And so for ours, we are not the whole drop, if that's maybe the way to answer that question. I think the industry overall, aside from combines, was down for the quarter.

Jim Wood

Yes. Jacob, it's Jim. The one thing, if you look at the industry, four-wheel drives, 140 Plus tractors, things like that are more indicative of prior to season purchases, kind of that demand prior to season. Combines is just basically when the manufacturers have delivered them. So you will see combines are still up or fairly consistent whereas the rest of the market's down and that's basically a delivery issue.

Jacob Bout

But that limit on new equipment presale activity that clearly did have an impact on the quarter?

Jim Wood

For us, it was. Yes, it was definitely an intention. It was intentional for us.

Jacob Bout

And then maybe just talk about the planting intention. So the lower canola, soybean, lentils, what does that mean specifically for you guys? Like, does it really matter what the mix is?

Jim Wood

It does. And like right now canola is at a three or four year low. It doesn't add a lot of positive sentiment heading into spring. But at that point, they can still breakeven if they do plant canola for the rotation. A lot of our customers have started to grow more peas, more barley, more of that local market.

Jacob Bout

What I am getting at here is, so if the farmer shifts away from canola, soybean, lentils, more towards wheat, barley, peas, does it really make any difference as far as operational or equipment you are selling or any of that?

Jim Wood

No. They still go out and they have the same equipment to plant canola or barley or wheat. They have the same equipment to harvest the canola. So it doesn't change their purchasing.

Jacob Bout

So the overall production is actually expected to be up year-on-year, right?

Jim Wood

Yes.

Jacob Bout

It should be positive?

Jim Wood

Yes.

Jacob Bout

Okay. And then I guess, parts and service activity was up. Read much into that?

Garrett Ganden

Well, quite honestly, we have talked about this for a few quarters. And the parts and service team did a really great job in the fall of 2018 making sure that we could get more and more custom machines in over the winter periods. And it's the initiatives that we put in, quite honestly, was a little bit higher than even what I had expected it to. I expected it to be up a little bit and it was up a little bit more than what I had actually thought, which I know was a good real positive point. So I think that's overall, it was honestly the parts and service group doing a bit of a better job, making sure that we are talking to customers and meeting their needs.

Jacob Bout

So this growth, we should expect to see that on a go-forward basis?

Garrett Ganden

We are expecting it to continue.

Jacob Bout

Okay. Last question, just on IFRS 16. Saw the notes and what is it, 19.1, 19.2?

Garrett Ganden

Yes.

Jacob Bout

Is there any type of annual number you have got on an EBITDA impact?

Garrett Ganden

On an EBITDA impact? I think through the model that we had talked about on the five-year plan out to the 2023, I think we said it goes from CAD60 million to CAD69 million. So I would say, on an annual basis, it should be around CAD9 million. But it will be a learning piece as we go through it over the first year, right? First quarter.

Jacob Bout

Like with everybody else?

Garrett Ganden

Yes.

Jacob Bout

Okay. Well, great. That's it for me. Thank you very much.

Garrett Ganden

Okay. Thanks Jacob.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thanks very much and good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning Cherilyn.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Just on the product support side, can you update us on where your technician headcount stands at this year versus last year?

Jim Wood

It's virtually flat. Yes, I would say it's flat.

Garrett Ganden

Yes. We were up a little bit over the last 24 months. And it's just kind of maintained here especially over the last probably six months. So we are quite honestly pretty happy with it right now. Working on maintaining it.

Cherilyn Radbourne

So then does the capacity to sort of support continued growth in product support then come from a reduction in the level of work that's being done internally?

Garrett Ganden

Partially, for sure.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then in terms of the used equipment inventory, obviously you have got just under CAD400 million at the end of the quarter. Any way that you can help us think about what would be a healthier level for the business including the stores that you acquired last year?

Garrett Ganden

I think the answer to that is to go back to the kind of turns that we have been reporting on over the last kind of couple of years. Our turns in the quarter deteriorated a little bit because of the sales reduction. And so for us, realistically, trying to get those turns back up to the 1.8, 1.9 times is really what the underlying target is to continue to.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then your thoughts on CapEx for the year and just does IFRS 16 impact that in any way?

Garrett Ganden

So I am expecting basically same maintenance CapEx for the most part. We are building the new property in Kindersley. That should be done basically midway through Q3. And that's really the only expansion CapEx. But otherwise it should be really fairly similar to last year. IFRS 16 have a significant impact or no, there's not really, we are not expecting a big impact on it from IFRS 16.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. That's helpful. And then on the geomatics. I think you have mentioned that you expect to recover the loss that was booked this quarter. Is there something that you could sell? Is that how you recover it?

Garrett Ganden

Well, it's a combination. We are working through some of that. But it's also quite honestly the savings. It was a drag on earnings. And we should be able to recap what we cost as a write off over the next four or five quarters.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. That's helpful. I will pass it on. Thanks.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks Cherilyn.

Greg Colman

Okay. Thanks a lot. Just a couple of quick ones here. In the EBITDA waterfall, you have got a CAD1.8 million lift from sales price variance. Is that all attributable to parts and services? Or are you starting to see improvements from pricing of from the higher costs in the OEMs that you received in 2018?

Garrett Ganden

So the sales price variance is a combination between new equipment, used equipment, parts, services and all of that. The shift in mix is separate, which is the increased amount of parts and service sales as part of the mix. So it's really basically the mix within the categories. We were selling it for more than what we had in the past. That makes sense?

Greg Colman

I think so. So it is mix but it's not mix between the categories. It's mix within the category?

Garrett Ganden

Correct.

Greg Colman

Okay. I think I follow that. And then I don't mean to harp on it but I just want to come back quickly to the trade nonsense. I know it's dynamic. I know it's a moving target here. But just as we have seen it, as you mentioned, go from canola to a crap egg of commodities and then overnight, the federal governments decided to fix the problem by throwing money at it for a change. I am wondering if you throw this up in a mix, is the net impact improving from what you are seeing through your network? Or is it deteriorating more?

Garrett Ganden

I would suggest as that trade war continues to escalate, it's not a positive, right.

Greg Colman

Okay.

Garrett Ganden

And the reality of it is and when you look at and I haven't looked at details to what the announcement was as of this morning but from what I was reading yesterday, they are basically enabling the farmers to be able to borrow more money. At the end of the day, what the farmers want in the marketplace is to be able to get a fair price for their product. They are not looking to get farther and farther in debt, they are looking for a fair price. And it's nice that they put that into place but that doesn't solve the problem, from what I have read.

Greg Colman

Given the disproportion of where we are. Yes. No, for sure. Given this is already happening when we are through plenty of tensions are way behind us and there's already a lot of costs out there. Is it having any change on the mix from the guys that you are talking to? Or is it happening sort of too late in the spring for it to have a material impact on the mix?

Garrett Ganden

Modest. I have talked to a couple of people that had changed their intentions, but the majority really didn't change it. They are still following their same cycles that they had been doing.

Greg Colman

Okay. I appreciate. I know it's a dynamic situation but yes, I appreciate that. That's it for me guys.

Garrett Ganden

Okay. Thanks Greg.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Hi Peter.

Unidentified Analyst

This is a long question. There's been a huge amount written about innovation in agriculture and I was wondering how you are approaching that particular potential positive, if you do see anything that's positive, even though it might start very small at the outset?

Jim Wood

Yes. That's a great question, Peter. So basically, from a Rocky perspective, about four or five years ago, we identified the need to treat technology separate from parts and service and the sale of whole goods from a customer support perspective. And on the other side of it too, is that we are kind of at the mercy of the manufacturers of what technology is incorporated into the new machines. So we were quite diligent and we do support the technology in the machines. And we are also able to capture some revenue from that when it comes to the support function.

Unidentified Analyst

So it's primarily oriented to the existing line of equipment rather than as separate lines of business. I don't know about zone delineation, crop bump, knowledge base and all those other things. So you are concentrated primarily on the equipment side?

Jim Wood

Yes. We are very concentrated on the equipment side of technology. Well, we don't sell agronomy services. Where our focus is, is like each piece of equipment we sell either collects data or you input data. And really our goal there is to assist our customers in using that data to make better decisions on their farm and more educated decisions on their farm. And as the manufacturers incorporate more of that technology in the equipment, we need it there to support it.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. Thanks.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks Peter.

Garrett Ganden

So I thank everybody for joining us today and have a great day.

