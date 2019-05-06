Tesla: Elon Musk Moves The Goal Posts, Again

However, the narrative has clearly shifted to something more elusive and farther out in time: Autonomous driving.

Model 3 was long-heralded as the car that would make Tesla a household name and drive huge profits for the company.

Illusionists are masters of distraction. Having you focus in one direction while they manipulate/distract you from seeing their actions or problems in another area.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and other executives of the company participated in a conference call Thursday to sell investors on buying into an effort to raise $2.3-2.7 billion in a sale of shares and bonds. All of the usual players are participating led by Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. You can find both filings here and here.

After months of claiming that raising new capital was unnecessary, Tesla did an about-face, seemingly based on the disappointing results from Q1 as found in the 10-Q released on Monday. With cash and equivalents falling to $2.2 billion, a level not seen in over a year, management has seen the light. The right time to borrow is when you appear not to need money. Raising now could result in higher interest or coupon rates. Six months ago when Tesla was riding high on profitable quarters would have been much better timing.

Model 3 fails to deliver the Holy Grail

Remember these great passages from the Q3 and Q4 Investor Update Letters last year?

As we have transformed from a 100,000 per year unit carmaker into a ~340,000 unit per year carmaker, our earnings profile has flipped dramatically. Sufficient Model 3 profitability was critical to make our business sustainable – something many argued would be impossible to achieve. Due to the ingenuity and incredible hard work of our team combined with an innovative vehicle design and manufacturing strategy, we have achieved total auto gross margin of ~25%. In total, we are expecting to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles in 2019, representing a growth of approximately 45% to 65% compared to 2018. In this range, we are expecting to have positive GAAP net income and to generate positive free cash flow (operating cash flow less capex) in every quarter beyond Q1 2019. We believe these results will be substantially driven by our restructuring action and the ongoing financial discipline with which we are managing the business.

It now appears all of that great optimism that existed up until February of this year has pretty much evaporated. Model 3 will no longer be the great salvation of Tesla, Inc. That baton has now been passed to "Autonomous Driving" technology and of course, the goal posts for sustained profits for Tesla have moved to 2020 or beyond.

In regards to this "broad investor call" hosted Thursday by Goldman Sachs and Citibank with potential investors in the new equity and debt offerings, CNBC.com reported the following:

According to the two investors who heard the call, Musk described Tesla’s existing electric vehicle, solar, and energy storage business lines as a backstop of value to Tesla’s business in a new driverless era. Musk reiterated that because Teslas can be upgraded “over-the-air” with new software-enabled features and functionality, they will appreciate in value, unlike nearly every other car on the market. A Tesla will be worth $150,000 to $250,000 in 3 years, he claimed. He also said that a full self-driving upgrade will increase the value of any Tesla by a half order of magnitude, or five times. On Thursday’s investor call, according to the people who heard it, Musk and other Tesla execs declined to give details when it came to more pragmatic issues like where the company’s order book stands today, what they are doing to ameliorate problems with Tesla service and repairs, how much income Tesla expects to generate from regulatory credits for the rest of this year, and who will supply battery cells to Tesla in Asia as it begins manufacturing Model 3s in Shanghai. But he (Musk) also tried to drive the conversation back to autonomy, calling it the fundamental driver of value for Tesla, and urged investors to stop nit-picking over vehicle margins. (emphasis by the author)

Tesla's hosts should be glad Musk did not call these questions "boneheaded".

Current investors should find this news alarming for several reasons. The idea that a car will miraculously increase fivefold or more in value based on the ability to use it to generate income is nonsense. Tell that to the millions of Uber and Lyft drivers who use their cars for revenue generation every day. I cringe every time I hear Musk make that comment.

Musk was astute in his plan to use Model 3 lease return units that would have a residual value under $15,000 as robo-taxis. But if he thinks he will sell them for $150,000, he is very mistaken.

If investors listen to the new story, billions of dollars have apparently been invested needlessly in actual vehicle production, service, and sales operations. Factories and transport carriers could have all been eliminated by investing instead in software and hardware development. All Tesla should have been working on all this time to become a "500 billion dollar company" was fully autonomous driving systems. It seems the entire mission statement of creating sustainable driving machines that reduce carbon and other harmful emissions is no longer the focus for Tesla or a driver of future value. What an incredible revelation.

Ironically, this investor call occurred on the same day CNBC reported on a new Tesla employee benefit. A new low-interest loan program to help employees deal with the income losses attributable to lost wages from "shifts cut short for maintenance, repairs, or unexpected shutdowns at Tesla plants".

Rather than work to iron out production dips to keep employees working steadily, Tesla is going to arrange a version of "payday" loans driving employees into debt. What a great recruitment tool.

If the production lines are shutting down often enough to require a loan program, management knows there are serious issues with demand forcing production slowdowns. Why aren't investors being alerted as required by the SEC under material changes to information disclosure rules?

A major change in attitude, based on inside information?

The terrible financial results of Q1 (here) that were recently disclosed appear to have shaken Tesla's top management to the core. The widely confident Elon Musk was noticeably subdued on the Q1 conference call in April.

We are now witnessing a major shift in focus. With no means for outsiders to know for sure, what we are seeing externally seems to point to order troubles not only for Model S and X, but Model 3 and Y as well.

Here is what we know: At the end of Q1, Tesla had 10,600 units in-transit to three major destinations; China, the EU, and North America. If we do an even round-off split of 3,500 units to each one, we can plug in some known facts.

We can safely assume Tesla was able to maintain at least a 6,000 per week build rate for all models or 25,800 units of production for April.

InsideEVs.com on May 1 released their estimate for April U.S. Tesla deliveries of 11,925 units total for all three models combined. We should be able to assume all U.S. in-transit units from Q1 are included in that number. That leaves about 8,400 deliveries from April production or older inventory.

Based on known numbers for Norway, Netherlands, and Spain of 1,600 April deliveries, we can predict about another 3,000 for the rest of Europe in April. That gives us an EU total of 4,600 units, but we now need to subtract the 3,500 units of in-transit cars from Q1. This leaves just 1,100 units delivered in April from current production or older inventory.

Ships can make it to China in about half the time. So let's be generous and double the EU delivery number to 9,200 for China. Subtract out the 3,500 in-transit from Q1 and that leaves April new production deliveries in China at 5,700.

If we total all three zones, we get 8,400 + 1,100 + 5,700 for a total 15,200 units. Using April production of 25,800 units, we have a carryover to May of 10,600 units again (all of which could be in transit). Is this the new normal each month?

The concern that Tesla management could have is the realization that Europe and China (due to vessel-based transport time limitations) cannot make up for the decline in U.S. deliveries, thereby capping deliveries at about 25,000 per month. This is not enough monthly deliveries to hit the 360,000 minimum target for 2019 or generate sustainable profits.

While Tesla was able to augment deliveries in North America by buying 100 or so transporter trucks, Tesla cannot afford to buy its own ships. Tesla is limited to the available space and schedules of the ocean carriers and could present a significant restriction for delivery growth for the rest of 2019 and beyond.

While Gigafactory 3 in China will alleviate these shipment issues for Asia, one executive in China seems to believe production will not ramp up until next year, and he claims Tesla already knows this, based on a recent Teslarati.com article.

In a statement to the Times, Feng Shiming, executive director of Menutor Consulting Shanghai, noted: “The factory’s construction pace is too fast, which is set to leave some problems such as insufficient equipment testing and staff training. The target might be realized at the start of next year, and two or three months after that, its Model 3 can be put into the market on a large scale. Tesla is prepared for not realizing mass production within this year. Trial production in September is likely,” he said. (emphasis by the author)

Conclusion

Add it all up, incorporating the Q1 numbers, and Tesla's management may have finally come to the conclusion that their current business model will not work. The costs of production, sales, service, the charging network, etc. are just too great for new vehicle sales profits to support.

Another new, but highly dubious and unproven, revenue stream is now their answer to propel the company forward. The big question is does Tesla truly have the technology to make it feasible? Can Level 5 be achieved on schedule in 2020 ahead of all the other players in the field and deployed on a wide scale? This is by far Elon Musk's most grandiose promise yet.

In the meantime, Tesla will continue to need to borrow greater sums to cover its continuing losses and debt payments. With the continuous decline in shares held by the big institutions, it will be interesting to see if these two new offerings get fully subscribed. Management's refusal to answer material questions from investors may not help in that effort.

As mentioned earlier, we have been seeing a steady exodus of large institutional investors out of Tesla's stock, confirmed through 13F filings with the SEC. Apparently, Millennials are taking their place (here). Sadly, they were not investors during the "dot com" bubble burst of 2000-2002 or they would remember it was the small investors who were left holding that bag. We all know history tends to repeat itself.

If Tesla is forced back into a pattern of large quarterly losses for the rest of 2019, this new cash infusion could be incinerated by year-end.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.