IPO Update: Postal Realty Trust Readies Plan For $100 Million IPO

PSTL is growing topline revenue but will likely pay only an unappetizing 3% distribution yield.

The firm will own and manage U.S. Postal Service-leased properties primarily located in the eastern U.S.

Quick Take

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company will organize as a Real Estate Investment Trust [REIT] to own and manage U.S. Postal Service and related properties.

PSTL will likely pay a 3% distribution yield, which for a small REIT in a niche sector is a lukewarm offering.

Company & Technology

Cedarhurst, New York-based Postal Realty was formed in 2018 to commence operations upon the completion of the IPO, which will effect the acquisition of 271 postal properties located in 40 states with a total of 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS.

Management is headed by CEO and board member Andrew Spodek, who is also founder and CEO of Nationwide Postal Management, which the company says is the largest manager of USPS-leased properties in the U.S. and who owns or controls the properties that will be acquired by the REIT after the IPO.

Mr. Spodek also is on the board of directors of the Association of United States Postal Lessors.

Patrick Donohue is the company Chairman and was previously the 73rd Postmaster General of the United States from 2010 to 2015 and had a 39-year career in the USPS starting as a postal clerk in 1975.

The map below shows the location of the 271 properties PSTL expects to own or manage immediately after the IPO:

PSTL will also operate a subsidiary to provide ‘third party fee-based property management services for an additional 401 postal properties owned by members of Mr. Spodek’s family and their partners.’

Market

According to the company, the USPS ‘managed a network of over 31,000 properties of which over 23,000 were owned by private owners and leased to the USPS.’ The other 8,400 properties were owned by the USPS.

Management believes that ‘this network of properties is a critical element of the nation’s logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost-effective and efficient “last mile” delivery solutions for the nation’s largest e-commerce providers including Amazon, FedEx and UPS.’

The USPS typically enters into five-year term leases that are modified double-net leases where USPS pays for utilities and routine maintenance directly and reimburses the landlord for property taxes. The landlord pays for insurance, roof, and other structural maintenance costs.

Management believes that the market opportunity is to acquire properties in this fragmented market to bring its property management expertise to enhance returns through cost reductions by operating at scale.

It is likely that the firm will seek to consolidate properties by sub-region in order to most effectively and efficiently manage the greatest number of properties with the lowest cost structure.

Financial Performance

The underlying property financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Growing adjusted FFO (Funds From Operations)

Reasonable leverage ratio

Below are the predecessor’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP and pro forma):

Source: Company registration statement

Revenue ($)

2018: $10.8 million (Pro Forma), 61.2% increase vs. prior

2017: $6.7 million

Adjusted FFO

2018: $5.4 million (Pro Forma), 116% increase vs. prior

2017: $2.5 million

Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA)

At December 31, 2018 pro forma: 9.85

As of December 31, 2018, on a pro forma basis, the company had $262,926 in cash and $41.3 million in total liabilities, of which mortgages totaled $34.8 million.

IPO Details & Valuation Metrics

PSTL intends to sell 5 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class B shareholders, which are referred to as voting equivalency shareholders, will be controlled by CEO Andrew Spodek and each Class B share entitles the owner to 50 votes per share. A total of 27,206 Class B shares will be issued, giving Spodek votes equal to 1.36 million shares.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $159.2 million.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $33.3 million to acquire our initial properties in our formation transactions; approximately $31.9 million to repay mortgage debt secured by certain of our initial properties; and the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes, including working capital, future acquisitions, transfer taxes and, potentially, paying distributions.

Below is a list of loans the firm intends to repay at the closing of the IPO:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Stifel, Janney Montgomery Scott, BMO Capital Markets, Height Capital Markets, B. Riley FBR, and D.A. Davidson & Co.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics (GAAP except for AFFO):

Measure Valuation Diluted Market Capitalization $159,422,520 Enterprise Value $159,204,187 Price/Sales 20.74 Price/Book -28.40 Enterprise Value / Revenue 20.72 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 36.13 Earnings Per Share - TTM $0.20 Adjusted FFO $ 5,398,264 AFFO Per Share $0.68 Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA) 9.85 Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $20.00

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 9, 2019.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my full commentary and opinion on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.