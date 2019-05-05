BlackBerry: Why Bears Avoid Cylance With 'Thin Air' Arguments

At a closer inspection of said article, the evidence brought forward is not sufficient to prove neither the mala-fide of the company, nor the quality of the Q4’s revenue.

Another quarter, another huge stream of criticism for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB). Despite the drop of its short interest, the Canadian company didn’t manage to "silence" skeptic comments (especially on Seeking Alpha’s board) by its loyal short sellers, who keep on arguing how bad the future appears for BB’s business and how wrong are the moves (all the moves) made by CEO John Chen.

I personally look at the critics with interest and disenchantment as a way to test my long thesis, just as Karl Popper stated:

“Good tests kill flawed theories; we remain alive to guess again.”

On Nov. 16, 2018, BlackBerry finally and with defined purpose committed to its largest acquisition to date; the artificial intelligence antivirus company Cylance for $1.4B. Discussions of whether products that were designed to be secure such as BlackBerry UEM, QNX, Athoc, SecuSmart and Jarvis are actually cybersecurity products suddenly fall silent when AI antivirus is brought into the mix. Unfortunately, we are sometimes creatures of habit and long held bear positions on dated smartphone thinking are hard to shake when a company leverages its 37,500 patents to become a software play.

We take issue with a specific bear article that after a one-year hibernation attempts to feast on the BlackBerry-Clyance merger with the delivery of 3 rapid-fire released articles. All three articles and corresponding author’s comments seem merely an attempt to redirect attention back to a single accounting opinion mentioned in the first.

Understanding the $46M cash subtraction in cash flow

The author argues that in the last quarter, BB booked $46M of non-cash revenue. The evidence is given by the FY2019 cash flow statement, which shows a cash subtraction of this amount.

Source: BlackBerry’s report

The author also states that this non-cash revenue is actually made by patents, in other words, intangible, without a clear value: “thin air” to use his words.

The evidence, according to the author, is a statement he found in the official report, the following:

“Total additions to intangible assets in fiscal 2019 amounted to $725 million. During fiscal 2019, the additions to intangible assets primarily consisted of $646 million in connection with the Cylance acquisition, patents received as non-cash consideration in a contract with a customer and payments for intellectual property relating to patent registration, licenses and maintenance fees.”

In other words, BB accounted a subtraction in its FY2019 cash flow report of a $46M, then it stated that, during FY 2019, it booked an increase of intangibles of more than $46M, due, among others, to patents received as non-cash consideration in a contract with a customer. This should be the smoking gun able to demonstrate how BB’s fourth quarter excellent results were dependent from a big chunk of patents, of uncertain value, it received from a customer. Those patents are not legitimate revenue, so it should not be accounted as such, according to the author, ergo the Q4 revenue beat is actually a considerable miss.

The author also finds suspect that Teletry is by far the largest creator of BB’s IP & Licensing revenue and that BB’s management didn’t spend any time discussing this during the ER release, celebrating the great results of the IP division.

However, the fact a company receives a payment in intangibles is already guided for in ASC606. They were also valued by an independent third-party. BB has a significant business in licensing their huge portfolio of over 37,500 patents, so a payment in kind (patents) is far from inappropriate. Moreover, they run this business mostly through the partnership with Teletry, so it’s not suspicious this company is actually the biggest source of revenue for the IP division.

It should not be surprising too that BB’s management was not eager to talk about the IP division after the last ER release. As I argued here, there are a lot of non-disclosure agreements behind the deals and settlements which make the segment up. J. Chen has always been cautious here, even when he was expressly asked to comment.

From the ER transcript:

In our business regarding licensing IP and other revenue, we continue to execute well against a strategy to monetize our IP and technology portfolio. Our licensing business performance in the fourth quarter result in an increase in revenue of 71% year-over-year. The performance was driven by the closer opportunities we have actually highlighted and have been discussing with you early in the fiscal year that we were all working on. We expect a steady annual revenue contribution from this business. Based on our pipeline, we're working towards a goal of around $270 million in licensing revenue in fiscal year 2020….. we expect to decrease 5% year-over-year, as we focus on closing opportunity that build upon our recurring licensing revenue base.

Thus, we have the guidance of $272M which is the most important fact. We know that the big increase in IP revenue, seen in FY2019, will stay with the company even in FY2020 less 5%. Considering all the other important announcements BB had to talk about in the last conference call, comments about IP were definitely “only average”.

$46M of non-cash considerations was revenue, right?

Now the story gets interesting. In the FY2019 cash flow statement, it has booked a cash subtraction of $46M for “Non-cash consideration received from contracts with clients”. P. Santos assumed that the subtraction (happened in the fourth quarter) was from BB’s Q4 2019 net income, so from revenue, but are we sure this is accurate?

Going down the line items in the same cash flow statement, we find another detail: “Other Receivables”; they constitute a cash addition (to net income, so to revenue) of $52M.

Source: BlackBerry’s report

Moreover, if we check the third quarter’s cash statement release (the comprehensive first 9 months of fiscal 2019 cash flow), we don’t find of course a cash subtraction, yet we find in the same line: “Other Receivables”, an addition of $46M: yes, exactly the same amount subtracted in the following quarter. We could interpret this in several different ways, but there is an old Latin saying: simplex sigillum veri or “simplicity is the sign of truth”. Possibly, BB accounted for an extra-item in the first 3 quarters and then subtracted the same amount in the fourth quarter simply because it accepted to be paid in intangibles (probably in patents). The fourth quarter’s subtraction, then, if I am correct, doesn’t come from revenue, but instead from an extra cash addition, which was never booked as “revenue”.

Source: BlackBerry’s report

In other words, there is no evidence that BB's Q4 2019 revenue included a considerable amount of intangibles as the article I am referring to states.

On the contrary, the opposite appears much more probable.

My opinion in the way BB accounted for these items shows the total bona fide of the company. There were, in fact, several ways to hide that revenue in intangibles, even if it really occurred. What about making an agreement with customers to be paid in cash first just to buy back the intangibles from them after some time? No one could have detected it.

All in all, BB’s investors can be sure of one thing. BB’s profit in the fiscal 2019 included $46M of intangibles of debatable value (and when I say debatable, I mean it could be worth much less but even much more than that) in the same year the company got an extra cash consideration of $52M.

From a red flag to a fake flag

In summary, an article published on Seeking Alpha last month argued that BlackBerry accounted intangibles as revenue in Q4 2019 totaling almost 20% ($46M) of its net sales for the quarter, claiming the move as a clear intent to make up its results and deceive investors.

On the contrary, with this article, I counter that:

There is evidence that shows BB probably never accounted intangibles as revenue in the last fiscal year. Even if BB accounted $46M in patents as revenue, they were legitimate, as the company is in the Patents Licensing business. There was no intent of BB of “hiding” this issue. Eventually, BB’s intangibles, accounted as revenue in 2019, are counterbalanced by an even bigger cash addition to the income statement.

Investors should take note of the information provided in this article if they intend to sell BB short on the basis of the intangible revenues issue exposed last month.

Note: I’d like to personally thank SA member “BigZ” for the great help he gave me with the concept of this article as well its editing process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.