Has The Fed Undermined Our Bullish GLDM Call?

Expect the dollar to give up gains, and US nominal and real rates to move lower.

By focusing on disappointing inflation dynamics, the Fed is clear in its intention to continue the pause in the hiking cycle.

Introduction

We have been for some time bullish on the precious metals complex, especially gold, reflecting our expectations for an increasingly friendly macro backdrop, namely a weaker dollar and lower US real rates, principally because the US business cycle is approaching its end (See: Gold Weekly: Demand Driven By Late U.S. Cycle Concerns, February 28, 2019).

As our readers know, we believe that the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM) is the best pure-play ETF to assert upside exposure to spot gold prices.

GLDM is directly impacted by the moves in spot gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

GLDM offers the lowest expense ratio of just 0.18% among its peers. Its older brother, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), has an expensive ratio of 0.50%. From a purely cost perspective, we think that GLDM is the most competitive gold ETF.

Fed's Message: Dovish or Hawkish?

The Fed released its latest monetary policy statement on May 1. The market appears to have interpreted the latest Fed's policy message as less dovish than initially expected.

Source: Thomson

Following the FOMC statement (red vertical dotted line on the chart above), the dollar and the US 10-year yield moved strongly higher, producing marked selling pressure in the gold market due to a significant decline in monetary demand for gold.

This is because the monetary demand for gold (speculative demand via the Comex + investor demand via ETF) is negatively correlated with the dollar and US real rates.

Against this, the gold spot price dropped a little bit more than $10 per ounce from ~$1,280 per ounce before the Fed's statement release to a low of $1,267 per ounce on May 2.

Source: Thomson

As a result, GLDM opened with a gap lower on May 2, retesting its last week low of $12.65 per share.

Source: Trading View

GLDM is on track to end the week lower, down for a fifth week over the past six weeks, thereby showing an extremely weak sentiment in the gold market.

However, we think that Fed's policy stance was in fact more dovish than that from its previous meeting in March.

First, the Fed did not made any comment regarding the complacency across the financial markets. US equities have reached an all-time high, the volatility across risk assets is very low judging by historical standards, and yet, Fed Chair Powell only indicated that "some asset prices are elevated but not extremely so". One could have thought that the return to normal market conditions after the significant sell-off in equities last December, which forced the Fed to stop its hiking cycle, would have induced the US central bank to mention the notable improvement in global risk-taking appetite. But the statement purposely overlooked this fact, which is a dovish signal.

Second, the Fed focused on the disappointing inflation dynamics, which offers credibility regarding its plans to remain patient for longer. This reduced the subjective probability of a policy error. This also constitutes a clear dovish signal to the market.

Finally, the Fed took the market by surprise by cutting the Interest on Excess Reserves (IOER) by 5bp to 2.35% from 2.40% after the notable decline in supply of bank reserves pushed the Effective Fed Funds Rate (EFFR) to 2.45%, only 5bp below the upper band of the Fed's target range (2.50%). Although we agree with Powell that this move was a technical adjustment rather than a fundamental change in the Fed's policy stance, the market expected this rate cut to occur only in June.

Against this, we expect the dollar to give up its gains and US (nominal and real rates) to move lower over a 1-3 month view.

Given the strongly negative correlation between gold prices and the dollar as well as US real rates (via their negative impact on the monetary demand for gold), we expect GLDM to perform well. Our one-month target price is at $13.3 per share, corresponding to a 5% upside.

The balance of risks to our short-term forecast is skewed to the upside because the recent macro data suggests that the economic divergence between the US and Europe is narrowing more visibly, judging by the latest April manufacturing PMIs.

Source: Danske

Source: FT

Although US manufacturing activity remains in expansion territory (>50) and Eurozone is in contraction mode (<50), we note a deterioration in the US and an improvement in Eurozone. Should this trend continue, the economic divergence will narrow, and the dollar should witness some pressure, which is GLDM-positive.

Conclusion

We believe that the Fed's monetary policy stance at the conclusion of the May 1 FOMC meeting remained dovish.

As a result, we think that the rise in the dollar and US real rates following the Fed's press conference is temporary and renewed downward pressure should emerge in the course of May. In addition, a potential re-convergence in terms of economic performance between the US and the rest of the world could reinforce the likely decline in the dollar and US real rates.

If the dollar and US real rates come under downward pressure - and we think they will - the monetary demand for gold is likely to surge again, pushing spot gold prices and GLDM higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.