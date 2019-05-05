Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Closed-End Fund - A Diversified Play On MLPs

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) invests in midstream energy equities, primarily MLPs and their affiliates that transport, gather, process or store natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined petroleum products. Currently, the fund has $2.2 billion of assets under management. TYG is structured as a C-corporation, as such the NAV is penalized by deferred tax liabilities.

Investment Thesis - A high yield, MLP focused closed-end fund

Investors looking for investing in MLP's such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) but want to spread risk or prefer not to invest in individual companies, might want to look at TYG. As this closed-end fund offers exposure to some major MLP companies.

Source: TYG fact-sheet

Furthermore, this fund is trading at a discount to its NAV and the recent developments in the energy market might lead to higher returns for shareholders. With a very attractive distribution yield of 11.36%, I believe that TYR offers the opportunity to be included in a passive investment portfolio.

Another consideration to be made is that TYG simplifies the tax reporting process, providing investors with a single 1099 instead of multiple K-1s and the potential for state filings associated with direct MLP ownership.

Overview

TYR was created in February 2004. Since then the fund cumulative distributions paid per share to stockholders is more than $33. It consists of 31 holdings, with the largest 10 holdings accounting for 61.1% of the portfolio.

According to the website of TYG, TYG is designed to provide the following benefits to investors:

Exposure to midstream MLPs

The investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, emphasizing current distributions

One 1099 (no K-1s)

No Unrelated Business Taxable Income (UBTI)

IRA and tax-exempt suitability

TYG has $2.2 billion of assets under management and pays out a quarterly distribution.

Distributions - CAGR of 5.2% despite flat growth in recent years

The distribution to shareholders is currently 11,36% with quarterly payments of $0.6550 per share. Since 2012 the distributions have grown at a CAGR of 5.2% even tough since 2016 there were no increases to the distributions.

Source: Self-made table based on fund data

Valuation - Discount to NAV and positive outlook

The current net asset value for TYR is $24.48, including $3.91 in deferred tax liabilities. With the stock currently trading at $23.06, it is trading at a discount of $1.42.

In the past 5 quarters, the fund traded 3 periods with a premium against its NAV. As of 02-may-2019, the funds trade with a NAV of 23,57 and a share price of 23,06. Resulting in a discount of $0.51 per share.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 NAV ($) 25,59 26,49 27,97 23,5 23,57 Market price ($) 27,7 28,67 28,12 22,59 23,06 Premium (-) or discount ($) -2,11 -2,18 -0,15 0,91 0,51

Source: Self-made table based on Q1 2019 report

One should note though that the NAV in 2015 was above $40 per share, resulting in a drop of more than 50% in NAV. As underlying assets dropped significantly because of the turbulent oil and gas market.

Source: Ycharts

Outlook - Underlying assets look positive

Several MLP's will continue to benefit from the increased demand for natural gas. In addition, increases in oil production will result in higher transported and stored volumes of crude oil and refined products and hence it will constitute a major growth driver for MLPs.

Source: EIA

If we look at SeekingAlpha we see some positive outlook articles on the top 3 of TYG holdings:

Company Article Date Energy Transfer Link 01-May-2019 Enterprise Products Partners Link 02-May-2019 Magellan Midstream Partners Link 02-May-2019

Expense ratio and liquidity

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.95% But this might head towards 0.9% when the fund has monthly average assets under management of more than $2.5 billion. If the monthly average assets under management ever go above $3.5 billion the expense ratio will drop to 0.85%.

As for the liquidity the fund has an average daily volume of 179.000 shares according to Yahoo Finance.

The verdict - Worth a place in your investment portfolio

With TYG currently trading at a discount to its NAV, I believe that TYG offers a good opportunity to initiate a position. It offers a well-diversified portfolio of MLPs for investors who are looking for positions in MLPs. The current distribution ratio sits at more than 11% and the NAV is set to improve in the coming period ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TYG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.