Alphatec Holdings: Turnaround Still In Early Innings

Shares of Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) have risen by just 5% since my initial write-up on this small medical device maker. I was drawn to the name after another med-tech turnaround story I'd recommended, Invuity, was acquired by Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in September of 2018.

The credit for finding this one goes to ROTY member DSJ.2018, who in his personal due diligence and discussions with management noted that new products rolling out would likely bring momentum back to this under-the-radar name.

While Alphatec fell off my radar during the sector selloff in Q4, I did note after the initial rebound that consolidation in the mid-$2s appeared buyable. At the same time, I've been hesitant to revisit as I wondered if I really had an edge here (was appearing more as a long-term, multi-year time frame story).

I recently listened to management's presentation at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference and was convinced it merited a revisit.

Chart

Figure 1: ATEC daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: ATEC 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see the sickening slide in Q4 as a decent quarter did little to stabilize the share price and it suffered along with the rest of the biotech sector. From there, an impressive rebound occurred in Q1 fueled in part by news of FDA greenlight for the company's SafeOp neuromonitoring system. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see that after another breakout, the stock is currently struggling to hold its gains (perhaps an ideal point for a pilot position or to add to one's stake).

Overview

In my initial article, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis (again, many of these initially brought up by DSJ.2018):

While the older version of the firm lacked significant differentiation from competition (dealing in largely commoditized products), management made the necessary changes to focus on the pure-play spine area (known for compound annual growth rates in the mid-teens versus 1% prior).

Acquisition of privately held SafeOp Surgical was identified as a turning point, given that the firm provides advanced neuromonitoring technology which prevents the intraoperative risk of nerve injury and takes away the need for a technician in the majority of surgeries. Funds were readily available to fund this acquisition in the form of a Series B Convertible Preferred Stock offering led by L-5 Healthcare Partners and with substantial participation from insiders.

Significant changes in leadership were also identified as a green flag, including Dr. Luiz Pimenta as Chief Medical Officer (world-renowned spine surgeon with 30+ years of experience) and executive appointments of Richard O’Brien, M.D., and Robert Snow (scientific principals at SafeOp with 50+ years of combined experience in neurophysiology). As if that were not enough, I found it intriguing that the integration of the two firms was being overseen by Jim Gharib (technical lead of NuVasive's neurophysiology platform from inception to achieving over a billion dollars of revenue). Additionally, the Board of Directors was strengthened with the addition of James Tullis (founder/CEO of Tullis Health Investors), Jason Hochberg (partner with L-5 Healthcare Partners) and Evan Bakst (partner at L-5 and Portfolio Manager/founder at Treetop Capital).

Last time we looked, management had been guiding for accelerated revenue growth in the second half of 2018 and beyond. Additionally, two patent litigation rulings brought by NuVasive (NUVA) resulted in favorable outcomes for the smaller company.

As for specific takeaways from management presentations, I noted that growth would be driven by the switch from selling commoditized products to differentiated offerings with organic growth driven by 8 to 10 new products annually. Management also called Alpha Informatix a game changer, given that it would allow for surgeons to receive real-time feedback on health of nerves they are retracting (leading to reduced risk of nerve injury and long-term side effects). The platform opportunity was emphasized, as other offerings could be integrated such as alignment, navigation and data collection (think "halo effect").

Figure 3: Offering overview (Source: corporate presentation)

2018 was a year of execution with several key hirings (44% of team), product approvals (12 cleared by FDA), improvements in sales channel (+29% increase in revenue from strategic distribution), adoption in the medical community (61% increased revenue from top 20 surgeons) and improving financials (36% increase in average daily sales, new financing allowing for elimination of competitive debtor relationship).

Let's take a look at the current picture and select recent events to determine how the bullish thesis has been impacted and what catalysts for upside we can look forward to.

Select Recent Developments

On February 11th, the company announced favorable developments in its ongoing patent litigation with NuVasive. Keep in mind that Alphatec has already done quite well with litigation, such as last year when the Court dismissed infringement claims of the larger company and denied its motion for preliminary injunction. This time around, a stay in patent litigation proceedings was granted which halts active litigation while the USPTO considers challenges recently filed by Alphatec to invalidate certain NuVasiv patents covering its CoRoent lateral implants. Wording used by ATEC Chairman and CEO Pat Miles was appreciated, namely that while he's optimistic on legal outcomes, the principal goal of the company is to execute on organic product launches ("be the new leader of innovation in spine").

In late February, the company announced it had received 510 (K) clearance from the FDA for its SafeOp neuromonitoring system for use in real-time intraoperative nerve location and health assessment. Miles' language was again optimistic without going over the top ("we have raised the bar in delivering objective actionable information that drives safer and more reproducible spine surgery”). Full commercial launch is expected in the near term, and keep in mind that this is just the first part of the Alpha Informatix platform being delivered.

In late March, product launches continued with the commercial release of the IdentiTi-C Porous Titanium Interbody Implant System for Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF). This launch followed successful alpha evaluations from Q3 last year and is the first of 6 IdentiTi implant systems to be introduced commercially.

Lastly, in mid-April, management was able to strengthen the balance sheet by closing an expanded $30 million secured financing facility with Squadron Medical Finance Solutions. Additional borrowings will mature in parallel with current secured financing (interest at LIBOR plus 8% per annum with 10% floor and 13% ceiling) with interest-only payments due monthly through May 2021 and principal payable June 2021 through November 23rd in equal installments each month. However, investors should be aware that as part of the financing, Alphatec issued warrants to purchase 4.8 million shares of common stock at exercise price of $2.17.

Other Information

For the year ended 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $29.1 million. For the fourth quarter, US product revenue rose 10% to $23.1 million, while gross profit rose slightly to $16.5 million (gross margin was 71.6%). Operating expenses rose by about 20% to $24.3 million, while operating loss more than doubled to $7.7 million. Prior to expanded debt facility with Squadron, current and long-term debt included $35 million in term debt and $11 million outstanding under the revolving credit facility.

With the recent financing taken into account, management is guiding for operational runway into the second half of 2020. They are also guiding for US revenue growth of 13% to 17%, equating to total 2019 revenue of $98 million to $103 million.

Figure 4: Expected changes in revenue mix in coming years (Source: corporate presentation)

From the conference call, it's apparent that management is keeping their eye on the central goal of creating clinical distinction with their commercial portfolio which will in turn lead to the compounding effect where more products are ordered. The goal farther out is to attain $200 million in revenue by 2021, which appears feasible as new products are introduced and strategic distribution network is upgraded.

I suggest readers interested in the story take the time to listen to management's presentation at the Canaccord 2019 Musculoskeletal Conference. Pat Miles was upfront in that Alphatec does not have a history of being credible, but the right steps have been taken to turn the ship around (including new hirings, distancing from legacy business, focus on innovation, new financing to fuel future growth consisting of 8 to 10 new products launched per year). In the analyst Q&A, Miles also illustrated how there are multiple ways for the company to achieve its growth goals (compel people to apply Alphatec's technology in broader number of cases or to lesser extent gain more per procedure).

As for institutional investors of note, since the last time we looked, L-5 Healthcare disclosed its 29.39% stake. Armistice Capital owns 7.73% of shares and Stonepine Capital Management holds a small stake as well. Recent insider purchases in March (two directors, one officer) were also an encouraging sign.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this turnaround story still appears to be in its early innings with significant upside ahead (especially with a multi-year time frame). Management appears to be taking the right steps to restore credibility and drive future growth (10% figure we saw in Q4 for US revenue should gradually make its way back above 20% and beyond as new products are launched and gain traction over time).

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest purchasing a pilot position in the near term. Patiently accumulating dips over the next quarter or two seems to be an appropriate plan of action.

Risks to thesis include additional dilution via warrants and future financing, as well as competition in the spine space, failure to get regulatory approval for new products and failure to execute on key initiatives leading to disappointing growth (slow adoption, etc.).

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, the stock is trading for just under two times 2018 revenue and at a significant discount to other players in the same space.

Data by YCharts

For my purposes in ROTY, we are focused on near- to medium-term upside, whereas Alphatec appears to be a long-term idea that will play out well across a multi-year time frame.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time out of your day to read my material and hope you found it to be helpful in some form or fashion. If you're willing, I look forward to interacting with you in the Comments Section. Whether bull, bear or simply a skeptic, we all typically have something worth saying and feedback (plus community-driven due diligence) is one of the reasons I enjoy writing. Have a good one!

Join over 500 members in our unique biotech community, ROTY (Runners of the Year), and find high % gainers in the biotech sector. ROTY is Seeking Alpha's Top Ranked Low Priced Service ($25/month or $200 annually equates to $16.6 per month) and #2 ranked biotech community

($25/month or $200 annually equates to $16.6 per month) and 10 stock model account has outperformed IBB by 277% and XBI by 63% as of May 2nd

Monthly content focuses on quality over quantity (2-3 updates on model account, 2+ exclusive articles, weekly Chat highlights and 2 Scorecards)

(2-3 updates on model account, 2+ exclusive articles, weekly Chat highlights and 2 Scorecards) Experienced investors and biotech industry veterans share conviction ideas and trades in our Live Chat. See reviews.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.