Natural Gas Trading: Supply-Demand Balance Is Bearish, But Not Significantly So

This report covers the week ending May 3, 2019.

TOTAL DEMAND

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 596 bcf for the week ending May 3 (up 10.2% w-o-w and up 13.2% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive and increased from +9% to +18% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research Estimates and Calculations

This week, the weather conditions have been abnormally bullish as both heating and cooling demand increased in different parts of the U.S. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) was up +16 w-o-w, while the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) was up +10 w-o-w in the week ending May 3. Overall, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) should be above last year’s level by around 37%.

However, non-degree day factors were mixed. The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages have remained below the norm and even dropped below 5-year minimum last Thursday (see the chart below).

NG/Coal spreads remained relatively low, allowing coal-to-gas switching to reach 7 bcf/d (no less than 1.3 bcf/d above 5-year average).

Wind speeds and hydro inflows were mostly stronger y-o-y, displacing some 1 bcf of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to 2018).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

The net cumulative y-o-y effect from non-degree day factors is neutral-to-slightly-bearish at -200 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption.

Total exports edged up by 3.8% w-o-w – primarily due to stronger LNG sales and robust pipeline exports into Mexico. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point and Corpus Christi) served 11 LNG vessels with total natural gas capacity of 38 bcf, very close to an all-time high. Total flows to liquefaction averaged 5.3 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports were up 34.0% y-o-y.

TOTAL SUPPLY

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 100 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 90.00 bcf/d in May, 90.41 bcf/d in June and 90.52 bcf/d in July. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 97.4 bcf per day for the week ending May 3 (down 0.3% w-o-w but up 9.6% y-o-y).

TOTAL BALANCE

Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be positive at around +12.35 bcf/d.

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of balance is neutral for natural gas prices, since it is within last year’s level and mostly within the historical norm (see the chart below). However, the market is forward-looking and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds and NG/coal spreads. In the week ending May 10, we expect natural gas balance to be looser (relative to 2018), but only by around 0.61 bcf/d.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations; Note: total supply-demand balance does not equal storage flows.

What about weather-neutral balance? Weather-neutral SD balance = production + imports - exports. So far, it remains above last year's level, but is projected to tighten slowly. However, by July 26, 2019, it is still projected to remain looser (relative to 2018) by around 3.81 bcf/d - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations; Note: LNG exports estimates are based on vessels tracking system (not on the liquefaction flows) and therefore are likely to be revised higher.

STORAGE

Yesterday, the EIA reported a build of 123 bcf. Total storage now stands at 1,462 bcf, which is 316 bcf (or 17.77%) below 5-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report a build of 85 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +95 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average is currently projected to narrow from -316 bcf (or -17.77%) today to -280 bcf (or -13.81%) for the week ending May 17.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.