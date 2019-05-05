A Grand Slam For Berkshire Hathaway

The deal still makes sense for Occidental if their synergies projections are even close to right, but Berkshire has become the big winner here.

Warren Buffett strikes again! On April 30th, news broke that the Oracle of Omaha’s holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), struck a deal with Occidental Petroleum (OXY) wherein if the latter manages to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (APC) in what would be one of the largest energy industry transactions in history, Berkshire will invest in Occidental a sum of $10 billion. From a financing perspective for Occidental, if this is the only way a deal could be accomplished, it makes sense, but to the company’s shareholders it’s plenty painful. For Berkshire, on the other hand, the move is a sweet deal, aimed at delivering significant value to it and its shareholders in the long run.

A look at the deal

Earlier this month, news broke that Occidental had put in a bid to acquire Anadarko at a price of $76 per share, valuing the firm’s equity at $38 billion. This followed a low-ball bid initially agreed to by Chevron (CVX) for Anadarko, valuing the company quite a bit lower at $65 per unit. In all, should Anadarko agree to this proposal, it would result in a cash payout by Occidental of $18.98 billion, with the rest of the transaction being completed in stock.

Collectively, Occidental and Anadarko have $4.33 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand today. This means that a raise will be needed for all or substantially all of this transaction. Naturally, debt-based raises come to mind, but this is where Buffett has stepped in. Apparently pleased with the opportunity, Buffett has pledged to invest $10 billion into Occidental in exchange for preferred units. The beauty of preferred stock is that it prevents an increase in leverage that would come about from debt, but the downside is that, unlike debt, payments to shareholders are not deductible for tax purposes.

This loss of deductibility on its own is painful, but it’s far from the worst part of the deal for Occidental. You see, according to the terms of the preferred stock, Occidental has two different options for paying Berkshire distributions. Either it may pay in cash a sum of 8% per annum, or about $800 million per year, or it may pay a rate of 9% per annum, or $900 million per year, in the form of additional common stock in Occidental. The energy space in recent years has not been too kind to companies looking to raise capital, but for a large and stable company like Occidental, interest rates on debt, while ranging between 1.5% and 9.25% per annum last year, came out to a weighted-average of 3.81% on the company’s $10.41 billion in debt.

The flexibility that gives management the option to pay in stock is nice, but the high rate on the deal isn’t all that’s painful for investors. For starters, the management team at Occidental may not redeem the preferred units until their 10th anniversary, and even then it must be done at 105% of par. That translates to a further $500 million that must be paid to Buffett and Berkshire in the distant future. On top of all of that, though, there is one more provision here that makes this particularly attractive for Berkshire: warrants.

As part of this transaction, Berkshire is receiving the right to acquire 80 million shares of Occidental Petroleum, with purchases being made at any time Berkshire wants, and extending out until one year following the redemption of the preferred units. So if Occidental were to wait, say, 20 years to redeem the preferred units, Berkshire has essentially a 21-year option on the stock, with a price equal to $62.50 per unit. If 30 years, it works out to a 31-year option and so on.

Generally speaking, these kinds of agreements are dynamic, meaning that the right to acquire stock should be adjusted based on additional shares issued over time and based on stock splits or reverse splits. While I can basically guarantee that the agreement will have a clause in there protecting for splits and reverse splits, there’s no guarantee that any such language will be in it that will protect against dilution (though it likely is).

Assuming that I am correct on these issues, Buffett basically has reserved the right to buy $5 billion worth of stock, or about 7.1% of the combined Occidental and Anadarko entity, at a price only marginally higher than where shares are trading for today. As an example, if Occidental's stock soars over the next few years to $110 per share, Buffett will still be able to buy up to 80 million units for $62.50, immediately netting a $3.80 billion profit off of a $5 billion investment for a short-term gain of 76%. So long as Occidental can continue to create and grow shareholder value, a gain of this magnitude, if not far higher, is likely in the long run.

While I do believe that Occidental probably should have looked for different financing and likely could have achieved it, especially with the firm intending asset sales over the next couple of years to help reduce leverage, I’m not saying that the company shouldn’t have done this transaction if its deal with Anadarko would not be completed without it. After all, if management is correct in its assumptions, the combined company will see around $3.5 billion in annual synergies from the deal, with $1.5 billion being in the form of lower capital spending, and the remaining $2 billion being operational in nature. It doesn’t look like these synergies include the costs associated with financing the cash portion of the deal, but between the size of the synergies and the ability to sell assets to pay debt down and, effectively, lower interest expense, a deal involving Buffett like this is better than letting Chevron grab hold of Anadarko. Not only that, but given how cheap this transaction is, the purchase of Anadarko, even without synergies but with these costs, is logical.

Takeaway

Right now, some investors might be on the fence about this transaction, but I am not. Yes, Buffett adds tremendous credibility to this move and his financing may be integral to make the deal close. The terms, all if taken together, are painful for Occidental and very sweet for Berkshire, but even with the pain for Occidental, they make sense if nothing else is viable. For Anadarko, since the company will likely be absorbed by Occidental, I see the same basic diagnosis as with Occidental.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.