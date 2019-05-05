Dover: A Dividend King For Increasing Dividend Income With Long-Term Dividend Security And A 2% Yield

Dover's total return was in-line with the DOW average for my 53-month test at 47.90% which is not great, but the steady increase each year for 62 makes up for it.

Dover's three-year forward CAGR of 11% is good and will give you growth with the increased earnings from a worldwide economy growing going forward.

It is estimated that the dividend will be increased in August 2019 to $0.50/Qtr., or a 4% increase from last year.

Dover has increased its dividend for 62 years in a row and presently has a yield of 2.0%, which is average.

This article is about Dover (DOV) and why it's a buy for the dividend income investor who also wants a sleep-well-at-night company. Dover is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial products. DOV is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants good growth of 11% potential.

Dover is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has steady growth and has the cash it uses to increase the dividends year after year.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Dover has an interesting chart going up and to the right in a strong slope for 2016 through early-2017 when the stock price became very volatile. I think this provides an opportunity to buy a quality company at a good entry price for the long term income investor who wants to sleep well at night.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Dover will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Dover passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Dover does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 62 years of increasing dividends and a 2.0% yield. Dover is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 39%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. DOV easily passes this guideline. DOV is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $14.1 Billion. Dover's 2018 projected cash flow at $800 Million is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 11% does meet my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Dover can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth in industrial products segments of its business, with new targets in foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DOV passes this guideline since the total return is in-line with the Dow's total return of 47.90%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $15,900 today. This makes Dover a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the demand for DOV industrial products increases. Looking at the present stock price provides a good entry point for growth as the headwind of the strong dollar normalizes. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DOV's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $112.0, passing the guideline. DOV's price is presently below the target by 15% and has a low PE of 16, making DOV a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants good steady increasing dividends with the potential for future growth. Take advantage of being able to buy a SWAN company at a fair price. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is all right now, and the average growing dividend makes DOV a good business to own for income. The portfolio already has a position in Danaher (DHR) which competes with DOV in some products. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes DOV interesting is the potential long-term growth of its products, as the world and United States economy grows. DOV gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and market total return.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Dover passes against the Dow baseline in my 53-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The in-line total return of 47.9% makes Dover a fair investment for the total return investor who also wants a steadily increasing income. DOV has an average dividend yield of 2.0% and has had increases for 62 years in a row ( a dividend king), making DOV a great choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend was last increased in August 2018 to $0.48/Qtr. from $0.47/ Qtr or a 4% increase.

Dow Baseline Total return 47.9%

Company Name 53 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Dover +47.9% +0.0% 2.0%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 1 8, 2019, Dover reported earnings that beat expected by $0.14 at $1.24 and compared to last year at $1.16. Total revenue was lower at $1.72 Billion less than a year ago by 10.24% year over year and beat expected revenue by $34.87 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is decreasing and having an increase in the bottom line compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out July 2019 and is expected to be $1.53 compared to last year at $1.21, a nice increase.

The graphic below shows the 2018/2019 comparison for DOV earnings.

Source: DOV 1st quarter earnings call slides from DOV web site

Business Overview

Dover is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial products in foreign countries and the United States.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

Dover Corporation, is a diversified global manufacturer, delivering Equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software, and digital solutions and support services. The Company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company's customers include businesses supplying the waste and recycling, agricultural, defense, automotive and commercial refrigeration industries. The Company's Engineered Systems segment includes two platforms: Printing & Identification, and Industrials. It is focused on the design, manufacture, and service of critical equipment, consumables, and components serving the fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrial end markets. The Company's businesses in the industrial automation market provide a range of modular automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides and end effectors. The Company's Fluids segment, serving the retail fueling, pumps, and hygienic and pharma end markets, is focused on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic and industrial end markets. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment serves the commercial refrigeration and food equipment end markets. The Company's Refrigeration businesses manufacture refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator, and freezer doors and brazed heat exchangers used in industrial and climate control."

Overall Dover is a good business with 11% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for DOV industrial products. The growth is above the guideline but is being hurt by foreign exchange rates. The good dividend income brings you cash as we wait for the growth of the company.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the May 1 meeting, they did not raise rates and keep them the same.

From April 18, 2019, earnings call Richard Tobin (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

Q1 organic revenue was up 8.3% for the quarter, driven by very strong performance in our fluid segment, solid trading conditions in engineering systems, and modern improvement in Refrigeration & Food Equipment markets with food retail business, posting top line growth for the first time in six quarters. Adjusted segment earnings increased 24% to $251 million, 230 basis point improvement over the comparable period driven by cost cash and carry forward, good performance on price realization versus input costs headwinds and volume leverage across the portfolio. Adjusted Q1 earnings were up 29% to $182 million, and adjusted EPS of $1.24 per share was up 38%. Discrete tasks items added $0.06 of favorable EPS impact. As announced, we completed the divestiture of Finder pump manufacturer, serving the upstream oil and gas industry. This asset is still reflected in our Q1 results, and we recorded a loss on the sale of $47 million, which reflects the write-off of intangible assets and the elimination of accumulative foreign exchange translation adjustment or CTA as required by accounting standards. Overall, we're pleased to get off to a good start in 2019. Demand remains robust across much of the portfolio. We are delivering on our cost programs, incremental margins on volumes for the most part solid, and we are pleased with the bookings increased in Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment. There remains much to do to deliver on our full year objectives, but it's encouraging to get out of the blocks with positive momentum.”

The graphic below shows the earnings guidance for 2019.

Source: DOV 1st quarter earnings call slides from DOV web site

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Dover business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. DOV has good growth and will continue as the foreign economies grow and demand its industrial products in foreign countries and the United States.

Takeaways

Dover is a good investment choice for the dividend income investor with its average dividend yield and a fair choice for the total return investor looking back. Dover will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio when I sell the Danaher position. If you want a growing dividend income and fair total return to come in the industrial product business, DOV may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On April 22, sold all of the remaining Hewlett Packard position The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 26, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard from 1.0% of the portfolio to 0.6%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 22 added to position of Simulation Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12 the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic (ARNC) , I only have one more commodity play Freeport McMoRan (FCX) that I think will go up over time.

On March 11 the portfolio reduced the position of Arconic from 0.4% of the portfolio to 0.3%. I will sell the rest of this position within the month. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under-par.

On March 7 added to position of Simulation Plus from 0.33% of the portfolio to 0.45%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 4, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard (HPQ) from 1.3% of the portfolio to 1.0%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On February 28, trimmed position of Boeing (BA) from 16.1% of the portfolio to 15.8%. I love Boeing, but you have to have diversification.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The five top percentage of the portfolio companies in the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.1% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.2% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9. 6% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.1% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) at 13.8% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 20% upside potential. Boeing has dropped in the last 4 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has just increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the DOW average YTD by 3.48% which is a nice gain above the market for my portfolio. Each quarter after the earnings season I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “ The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over in a few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, EOS, LMT, O, HPQ, SLP, DHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.