Noble Corp: Good Results, But Debt Continues To Be A Problem

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp. (NE) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were relatively solid as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. However, the offshore drilling industry itself has been suffering for quite some time, which we can certainly see in these results. With that said though, there were certainly a few positive developments here and they have certainly provided Noble's management with some reasons to be optimistic. The company does still face some considerable challenges though, so there is certainly an element of risk here.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble Corp.'s first-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Noble reported total revenues of $282.888 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 20.30% increase over the $235.157 million that the company reported in the first quarter of last year.

Operating loss was $23.812 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $56.880 million operating loss that the company had in the prior year quarter.

Fleet utilization was 80% in the quarter, which compares very well to the 57% that it had in the prior year quarter.

The company managed to secure contract extensions for the Noble Clyde Boudreaux , Noble Sam Hartley, and Noble Joe Beall.

, Noble Sam Hartley, and Noble Joe Beall. Net loss was $66.970 million in the first quarter of 2019. This compares very favorably to the $143.320 million net loss in the first quarter of 2018.

The first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Noble saw its revenues increase fairly dramatically year-over-year. The biggest reason for this is that the company saw its utilization rate increase dramatically compared to the prior year quarter, as was noted in the highlights. The utilization rate is the percentage of the company's rigs that were actually working under contracts so an increase here tells us that more of the company's rigs were working and earning money than were previously. It should be fairly obvious why this would have a positive impact on revenues. All else being equal, more money coming in the front door should result in more money migrating down the bottom line. This explains the across-the-board performance increase that we saw in the most recent quarter.

This improvement in utilization was not evenly split across the company's fleet. In fact, it was entirely concentrated in the company's floater fleet, as clearly seen here:

Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 Floating Rigs 60% 56% 37% Jack-Up Rigs 93% 94% 56%

As I have discussed in previous articles on the offshore drilling industry, jack-up rigs often serve as a leading indicator of industry trends while floating rigs typically lag behind. This is mostly due to the fact that the contract lengths for jack-up rigs are generally shorter than those for floating rigs and the dayrates for jack-up rigs are generally lower. Thus, these rigs can have their utilization rates either increase or decrease more rapidly than the floating rigs and at lower costs. We can see that here as Noble has had almost full utilization for a while now across its jack-up fleet while its floating rig utilization rate has just begun to climb. This does certainly provide us with some evidence that the offshore drilling industry is indeed in the midst of a recovery. This is also likely why the company's management stated that the industry is improving in the earnings press release.

We see further evidence of improvement in the industry by looking at the company's contract developments during the quarter. First is that the semisubmersible Noble Clyde Boudreaux received an extension to its current contract in Myanmar. With this extension, the rig will now remain employed until the first quarter of 2020. In addition, the drillship Noble Don Taylor received a contract extension for its current contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico along with a one-year contract for work in Guyana. The second contract is scheduled to begin after the rig completes work on the extension. We also saw the jack-up rigs Noble Sam Hartley and Noble Joe Beall receive extensions to their current contracts that keep these rigs employed until April 2020 and December 2019, respectively. Clearly then, exploration and production companies are showing an interest in the offshore environment, which is a net positive for Noble and the rest of the industry.

The unfortunate problem here is the leading new contract dayrate. As I discussed in a previous article, these have been relatively flat for a while now. The exception here is with ultra-deepwater drillships, which have indeed seen a jump in dayrates this year:

Source: IHS Markit

The problem is that the current level of dayrates is barely above cash flow breakeven levels for each of the different types of rig. Thus, while Noble Corp. will see its revenues increase from new contracts, it will likely struggle to generate much in the way of cash flow or profits. We can see this in the fact that the company is continuing to post both operating and net losses despite its relatively solid utilization rates.

Another problem that we are seeing is the relatively short durations that new contracts have in today's environment. As those that have been following the industry for an extended period know, it was not at all uncommon for floating rigs to be awarded contracts in excess of five years in length in the first half of this decade, but as we can see above, even these extensions only push the contract expiration dates in 2020 today. Indeed, only 57% of the company's remaining floating rig days and 75% of the remaining jack-up rig days in 2019 are under contract. Thus, unless Noble is able to continuing securing new contracts, it will see its fleet utilization and revenues drop off later in the year. Thus, it is dependent on the industry retaining its current strength, which is not guaranteed if we start seeing some more signs of a weakening economy.

Noble also has a relatively high debt load, which may pose problems for the company if the industry does not improve significantly. As of March 31, 2019, Noble had a total of $300 million in current debt and $3.550791 billion in long-term debt for a total of $3.850791 billion. This compares to $4.583808 billion in shareholders' equity. This gives the company a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. This is a fairly high level given the current industry conditions, although it is admittedly not as high as what companies like Seadrill (SDRL) and Pacific Drilling (PACD) had prior to their Chapter 11 restructurings. We also saw the company's cash level decline to $187.093 million from $375.232 million at the end of December, which may worry some given the $300 million in current debt and the operating loss. Noble is unlikely to have any difficulty refinancing the current debt, but it does show us how the debt is a drag on the company.

In conclusion, there were certainly some developments in the quarter that support management's view that the offshore drilling industry is recovering. However, the company really needs this recovery to strengthen quickly or the debt might begin to pose problems. I am somewhat doubtful that such a recovery will occur anytime soon, so caution is urged with regards to the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.