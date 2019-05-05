Ensco: The Struggles Continue In Latest Quarter

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, offshore drilling giant Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on the top-line but failed to meet their earnings expectations. The market certainly appeared to be disappointed by these results, though, as the stock plummeted in the market session that accompanied the earnings release. A closer look at the actual earnings report does provide some reasons for disappointment. Ensco has been struggling much more in the current market climate than peers such as Noble (NE) and Transocean (RIG) and we do certainly see that in these results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Ensco Rowan's first-quarter 2019 earnings report:

Ensco Rowan reported total revenues of $405.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 2.66% increase over the $417.0 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $81.3 million in the most recent quarter. This compares unfavorably to the $51.3 million operating loss that the company reported in the same quarter of last year.

Ensco Rowan reported a utilization rate of 58% in the current quarter. This represents an improvement over the 54% that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Ensco plc and Rowan Companies completed their long-awaited merger following the end of the quarter, bringing the finances and backlog of the two companies together.

Ensco Rowan reported a net loss of $188.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. This compares rather unfavorably to the $140.1 million net loss that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

Without a doubt, the most important development here is that Ensco and Rowan completed their merger shortly following the end of the first quarter. This is something that I have discussed in various past articles, and as readers may recall, I have generally not been in favor of it. This was largely due to my convictions that Rowan would be better off without Ensco as it was fully contracted and was one of the only offshore drilling companies that had a very clear path to growth through ARO Drilling. In addition, Rowan's rigs are quite likely to cannibalize Ensco's as the former company's units are generally much more modern. Ensco meanwhile is struggling with steadily declining revenues of one of the lowest utilization rates in the industry. We saw this in the first quarter as both Transocean and Noble saw their revenues increase year-over-year while Ensco did not. Ensco also had a much lower utilization rate than either of those companies did. It is important to note too that the results as reported are only for Ensco and not for the combined entity so we can truly see Ensco's individual weaknesses on display here.

The biggest reason for Ensco's year-over-year revenue decline is that the average dayrate across its fleet went down. We can see this quite clearly here:

Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 Floaters $240,440 $258,759 $262,661 Jack-Ups $72,146 $76,222 $73,529

It is important to note that as a general rule, the dayrate on an operating rig does not go down in the middle of a contract. Instead, what we are seeing here is that some of the company's older contracts expired during the quarter and the new ones that the company's rigs started working on, if they did have a new contract, were at a much lower dayrate. This naturally drove the average dayrate down. As the average dayrate is the amount that the company brings in from each operating rig on average, it should be easy to see why a decline here would reduce the company's overall revenues.

Another reason for the year-over-year revenue decline is that the company sold two rigs prior to this quarter that actually did operate for and generate revenue for the company in the first quarter of 2018. These two rigs are the ENSCO 6001 semisubmersible and ENSCO 80 jack-up. As these two rigs were generating revenues for the company in the first quarter of last year but clearly could not contribute to its revenues this year as the company did not even own them, the firm's overall revenues were negatively impacted. this was partly offset by the ENSCO DS-9 and ENSCO DS-10 joining the active drillship fleet and the ENSCO 140 and ENSCO 141 joining the active jack-up fleet, but they were clearly not enough to offset the weakness from elsewhere.

One area in which Ensco performed very well during the quarter was maintaining minimum downtime. During the quarter, the company's floaters had 98% uptime while its jack-ups had 99% uptime. This is important because of the way by which offshore drilling rigs are compensated. In short, an offshore drilling rig is only compensated for time that it spends engaged in drilling work for the customer. It is not compensated for any downtime incurred due to receiving maintenance or repairs. The challenge for the offshore drilling company then is to minimize such downtime while still ensuring that the rig receives all the maintenance that it needs in order to maximize its revenues. As we can clearly see from the company's uptime figures, Ensco did an admirable job of achieving this goal during the quarter.

While the addition of the aforementioned new rigs to the company's fleet helped to offset some of the revenue declines, it also had a negative impact on the company's expenses. In the first quarter of the year, Ensco had a contract drilling expect of $333 million, which was an increase over the $325 million that it had last year. While the sale of the ENSCO 6001 and ENSCO 80 did offset this increase somewhat, it was not enough to completely offset the costs of the new rigs. Thus, the company's costs went up at the same time its revenues went down. This is definitely not a positive development and is a big reason for the increase in the operating loss.

Overall then, we can see that Ensco struggles worse than some of its peers. While Transocean and Noble both managed to increase their revenues year-over-year, Ensco once again failed to do that. This is one reason why the company wanted to acquire Rowan, although I do feel that Rowan would have been better off as an independent company. We will want to keep an eye on how the combined company performs, though, and see if it can reverse the weakness that we quite clearly see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.