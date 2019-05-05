No, This Will Not Cause The Next Recession

In a very well-written and thought-provoking piece, Gary Gordon has argued that the Federal Reserve deliberately stokes asset bubbles to spur economic growth and, in doing, creates a boom-and-bust asset value cycle which has caused the last two recessions. He inherently - though not explicitly - implies the Fed should raise rates to stave off that possibility. Here, I will argue that the asset bubbles are a side-effect, not a deliberate result, of recent Fed activity. Instead, Fed action is constrained by macroeconomic developments that prevent the solution inherent in Mr. Gordon's essay.

The Federal Reserve has a dual mandate: maximum employment and price stability. This essay will focus exclusively on price stability, or more specifically, inflation which has been on a downward trajectory for the last 40 years, as seen in this chart of core CPI (in red) and overall CPI (in blue):

The PCE price indexes (core in blue and overall in red) exhibit the same pattern:

This is an incredibly important development because inflation and inflation expectations are a key component of the natural rate of interest, an unobservable rate, which is neither stimulative nor restrictive. Several calculations of this variable are publicly available from various Federal Reserve regional banks. The Richmond Fed uses the Lubik-Matthes model:

The Dallas Fed publishes data on three other models: Finally, the NY Fed not only has another measure for the U.S., but also one for global rates:

While the calculations differ, they share one thing in common: all are moving noticeably lower. The reason is that low inflation creates low inflation expectations which are in turn a key element comprising interest rates.

Let's add another factor to the low rate calculus: the massive increase in global demand for safe assets which was explained by Ben Bernanke in The Global Saving Glut and the US Current Account Deficit (emphasis added):

To be more specific, I will argue that over the past decade a combination of diverse forces has created a significant increase in the global supply of saving - a global saving glut - which helps to explain both the increase in the U.S. current account deficit and the relatively low level of long-term real interest rates in the world today. The prospect of dramatic increases in the ratio of retirees to workers in a number of major industrial economies is one important reason for the high level of global saving. However, as I will discuss, a particularly interesting aspect of the global saving glut has been a remarkable reversal in the flows of credit to developing and emerging-market economies, a shift that has transformed those economies from borrowers on international capital markets to large net lenders.

In short, the massive flow of funds to oil exporting countries such as Saudi Arabia and Norway combined with the aging populations of Asia, the U.S., and the EU have put massive downward pressure on interest rates.

To sum up:

Inflation - which is a key component of interest rates - has been trending lower for the last 40 years. A global savings glut has increased the global demand for safe assets, which has contributed to the downward pressure on interest rates.

Right now, rates are at 2.25-2.5%, which is above all four natural rates of interest calculations. Since the Fed has been raising rates, we've already seen a modest slowdown in residential housing along with weaker capital investment (which, admittedly, has also taken a hit, thanks to trade policy uncertainty). And, inflation has been a bit weaker in recent readings, which further stymies rate hikes.

All this means that the Fed can't raise rates much higher without slowing the economy. And that's where I disagree with Mr. Gordon. By implying that easy credit is the cause, he's implying that the Fed should make credit more difficult, which means rate increases. Macroeconomic developments prevent that from happening.

