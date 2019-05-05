Breakdown Of Commerzbank-Deutsche Bank Talks Paves The Way For Other M&A Speculation

Following failed merger talks with Deutsche Bank (DB), Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) shares are trading at depressed valuations. This reflects not only a lowered acquisition probability but the bank’s muted profitability metrics. With a current return on tangible equity (OTC:ROTE) of 3.5%, Commerzbank’s performance ranks near the bottom of its industry peer group. Results have been hampered by a persistently low-interest-rate environment. Profitability at the company will likely remain low given an unsupportive rate outlook and the highly competitive nature of the German banking industry. Absent rate hikes, Commerzbank appears destined to underperform the broader European banking sector.

With this said, the most compelling reason right now to own Commerzbank shares is the prospect of an acquisition. It is no big secret that another buyer may be waiting in the wings, so one would think this has largely been built in the current price. However, as we witnessed with Deutsche Bank, the complexity of European banking mergers makes for much uncertainty, so we think an additional 10-20% upside is plausible should a buyer be willing to fork over such a premium. As such, the investment thesis is rather speculative at this stage, but with high risk could come high return. Given Commerzbank’s low valuation (approximately 0.4 times book value) we think there may be plenty of room for multiple expansion if a takeover does indeed come to fruition.

Merger Talks Reach an Anticlimactic Conclusion

Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank are no stranger to merger talks as both management teams have discussed in recent conference calls. The two companies have acknowledged having merger discussions back in 2016. They then decided to revisit the topic a couple of years later to engage in a more thorough analysis and dialogue to explore the existence of a strategic rationale. For better or worse, the communication came to a screeching halt on April 25 when Commerzbank held a conference call to announce the conclusion of the potential combination.

Restructuring Costs, Capital Requirements Outweigh Potential Benefits

Ultimately the merger talks failed for several reasons. Both parties concluded that a deal was simply not in the best interest of all stakeholders meaning shareholders, clients, and employees of both firms. As both management teams asserted, the projected benefits of consolidation did not exceed the inherent execution risks. The costs associated with restructuring and the significant capital requirements were roadblocks cited by management. Moreover, labor unions, which comprise 49% of the Supervisory Board, were not enamored with the deal. The merger economics of such a large-scale integration just wasn’t there to move forward.

Other Sharks May be Lurking in European Waters

So, does this mean merger talks involving Commerzbank will wither away?

Quite the contrary, we think, as the end of the Deutsche Bank chatter, has only served to fuel the fire of M&A speculation. Commerzbank certainly remains an acquisition target due to its deflated valuation and roughly 6% market share in the German loan market.

With a forward PE ~8x and a price-to-book ratio well south of 1, Commerzbank’s price tag is low and offers an attractive way to enter or expand market share in Germany, Europe largest economy. The country could certainly stand to benefit from bank consolidation. The German banking sector remains very fragmented with roughly 1,600 different banks clamoring for deposits, loans, and market share in a region experiencing anemic economic growth.

UniCredit, ING Emerge as Possible Frontrunners

Recent press reports have placed UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) and ING in the spotlight as the possible Commerzbank takeover candidates. UniCredit has been said to be exploring a combination of its German division, HypoVereinsbank, with Commerzbank. This would instantly strengthen the company’s power in the region by tripling its German loan market share from 3% to 9%. It would also likely result in substantial cost synergies. Moreover, UniCredit has a strong track record of cross-selling within its Corporate & Investment Banking (NYSE:CIB) unit that may be successfully replicated with Commerzbank.

Meanwhile, ING’s CEO has reportedly dangled an olive branch in front of both Commerzbank’s CEO and the German government to explore a deal with Commerzbank. Both UniCredit and ING would potentially stand to benefit from merger synergies and earnings accretion over the next several years. Likewise, both companies have well-regarded management teams that may appeal to Commerzbank leadership and shareholders. UniCredit however, would appear to have a slight edge over ING on account of its larger deposit base and greater potential for cost synergies. ING, absent any retail branches in Germany, would offer lower cost synergies and need to derive synergies through revenues. What ING does, however, have in its favor is an innovative, digital-based growth strategy in Europe that may be attractive to Commerzbank. An ING-Commerzbank combination may also result in fewer job losses compared to a UniCredit-Commerzbank pairing based on rumored headcount projections which would be viewed more favorably by the influential labor unions.

On the surface, UniCredit would appear to be the lead horse here, but ING also has some ammunition in its corner. It is anyone’s guess as to who, if anyone, can successfully integrate with Commerzbank. What we do know is that somewhat ironically, if someone does join forces with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank will see increased competition in its domestic market.

Commerzbank Looks Wobbly on its own Two Feet

Granted, a scenario whereby Commerzbank does not get scooped up is a distinct possibility. Where would this leave the company? Commerzbank would appear less attractive as a standalone company from an investor’s standpoint. Its low valuation correlates with its sub-par industry performance. On the heels of the fiscal year 2018 results, revenue, and ROTE targets have been lowered. Given stagnant European economic growth and dampening prospects for interest rate increases, Commerzbank appears to lack any significant growth catalysts.

On the other hand, the company does have some positive attributes that suggest it can survive on its own two feet. Commerzbank does have an extensive network of around 1,000 branches and appears to be making early progress towards its 2020 cost savings target of EUR6.5 billion. Management has referred to Q1 as a period of good business momentum and expressed optimism towards its outlook as it resumes execution of its Commerzbank 4.0 strategy. Management believes it has the scale for its capital investments to pay off on a standalone basis. While they may be right, this looks to be an uphill battle in a low rate, weak macroeconomic landscape.

One would hope that the removed distraction of Deutsche Bank merger talks and any linked negative earnings impact would be gone. Unfortunately, rekindled buyout talks involving UniCredit, ING, and other potential suitors suggest this cloud will not dissipate any time soon.

Conclusion

We think the investment thesis for Commerzbank heavily leans on the potential acquisition theme. While its valuation is low, it is low for a good reason. Profitability has lagged its European banking peers, and further industry underperformance looks likely given a gloomy rate outlook and constant pressure on margins. As a standalone entity, the Commerzbank story is less compelling. Improved economic conditions and higher interest rates would be a welcomed, albeit unexpected catalyst that could ignite performance relatively quickly given Commerzbank’s large deposit base. The lack of a deal with Deutsche Bank is likely to be an overhang on Commerzbank shares. The investor outlook, at least in the near-term, will probably be driven by fresh merger-related news and rumors. Revenue and cost updates during the company’s first quarter report on May 8th will also impact shares near-term.

