Baytex Energy: Attractive Risk/Reward Ratio

The situation improved, but the net debt is still high and Baytex is still exposed to volatile Canadian oil prices.

Baytex Energy (BTE) released its Q1 results with a slightly better-than-expected production volume. Also, the company generated important free cash flow thanks to the improved Canadian oil prices compared to the previous quarter. Management confirmed the focus on reducing the net debt with the free cash flow.

Despite the stock price increase after the earnings, the market valuation is still low. Considering strip prices, the free cash flow yield exceeds 22%. The situation isn't without risks, though. The net debt remains high and the company is still exposed to the Canadian infrastructure uncertainties. But, with current oil prices, the risk/reward ratio is attractive.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Strategy confirmed

During Q1, production exceeded the symbolic threshold of 100,000 boe/d, ahead of expectations. The Raging River acquisition and wells performance contributed to the 45.4% year-over-year production increase.

Besides the encouraging production volume, the results proved the free cash flow potential in the context of WTI prices around US$55 and normalized differentials between U.S. and Canadian oil prices.

Thanks to stable costs and improved realized prices, the company generated a positive netback of about C$6.18/boe after hedges. These results contrast with the negative total netbacks the company generated with the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4.

I had estimated in my previous article the sustaining costs at C$17.3/boe. As management confirmed the capital budget for a slightly improved midpoint of the production guidance, the sustaining costs should be slightly lower. But I don't update my sustaining costs estimates to stay conservative.

The C$153.8 million Q1 capital program is in line with the sustaining 2019 capital program of C$600 million. Thus, with adjusted funds flow of C$220.8 million, the total netback corresponds to free cash flow of approximately C$67 million. With some other working capital adjustments, the net debt decreased by C$89.9 million compared to the previous quarter.

Lower net debt and higher adjusted funds flow both contributed to the solid improvement of the net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratio at 2.5x.

With forward strip prices that correspond to an annual adjusted funds flow of C$950 million, management expects this debt ratio to reach 2x by the end of the year.

During the earnings call, management confirmed the focus on deleveraging:

"We're very much focused on the first priority, which is debt repayment. So, at least in the near term, the remainder of this year, it's all about debt repayment."

Hedging not without risks

To make sure the company generates free cash flow to reduce the net debt, management hedged, via 3-way collars, 17,000 boe/d at WTI and Brent prices of US$66/bbl and US$70/bbl.

These hedges are high, but they are not without risks. The upside potential is limited to US$74/bbl. But the main risk is the sold floor of US$56/bbl that will reduce gains if oil prices drop below this threshold. And, as the company is profitable at a WTI price of about US$50/bbl, these hedges will amplify losses if WTI prices drop below US$50/bbl.

But the risk is limited to 17,000 boe/d in 2019. Also, the company hedged about 10,000 boe/d at a fixed WTI price between US$62.53/bbl and US$62.82/bbl.

A bargain at strip prices

Considering the Q1 results, management narrowed the ranges of the 2019 guidance. The midpoint of the capital program is still C$600 million. And due to the strong operating performance during Q1, the midpoint of the 2019 production guidance changed from 95,000 boe/d to 96,000 boe/d.

And, considering forward strip pricing, management expects C$950 million of adjusted funds flow by the end of the year.

Following these positive results, the stock price rose 13.04%, but the market still offers an interesting discount. In the context of the stock price over the last twelve months, the market reaction isn't significant, as shown in the chart below.

The expected adjusted funds flow of C$950 million corresponds to C$350 million of free cash flow while holding production flat. Considering the current market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, the free cash flow yield is about 22.5%.

Even with WTI prices dropping at US$55/bbl and WCS/MSW differentials increasing to US$18/$8, the free cash flow yield would still be attractive at 10%.

Other valuation methods confirm the low valuation.

While liquids represented 84% of the total production during Q1, the flowing barrel valuation stays below C$40,000/boe/d, based on the midpoint of the estimated 2019 production.

The company generated a total netback above C$6.18/boe during Q1 at lower WTI prices than forward strip pricing. Assuming a 12x multiple to the profits the company would generate at a total netback of C$6/boe while holding production flat, the market offers a 38% discount.

The lack of interest from institutional investors partly explains the low stock price. Only one analyst attended the earnings call. The infrastructure challenges impact the whole Canadian oil and gas industry. But management is also taking action to attract institutional investors:

"We are at a place where we want to pay down our debt and become more investable with a wider range of institutional investors." - Source: Q1 2019 earnings call

The net debt is still high and the company is still exposed to the volatile Canadian oil prices due to the infrastructure issues. But, considering the strip prices, the risk/reward ratio is attractive and I'm happy to hold my shares.

Conclusion

The Q1 results showed management executed as announced. The company generated free cash flow thanks to improved oil prices and management confirmed the focus on deleveraging.

The net debt is still high, though. And, despite hedges, the company is still exposed to volatile Canadian oil prices. But the 22.5% free cash flow yield at strip prices makes the risk/reward ratio attractive.

