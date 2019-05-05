Under Armour: Buy, But Don't Rush All In

The stock is cheap when looking at key financial metrics, but major resistance exists at $24.

The athletic apparel market is in the midst of a major turnaround with the goal of surpassing Lululemon Athletic as a leading premium brand.

One consistent theme of 2018 was that Under Armour (UA, UAA) was a valuable brand over looked by the market due to short-term product issues that were causing temporary inventory and margin problems. The stock rally to new highs following Q1'19 results only confirms my bullish investment thesis is firmly in place.

Image Source: Under Armour website

Footwear Leads

Under Armour spent 2018 reducing inventory levels and focusing on design efforts in the footwear segment. Previously, the company failed miserably in their attempt at capturing footwear business with a general concept of slapping a UA logo on a piece of shoes.

The Q1 results included a substantial 24% decrease in inventory levels and a nice improvement in gross margins by 100 basis points. The most impressive number was that footwear grew by 8% in the quarter to $293 million.

The athletic apparel company beat revenue estimates by $20 million in the quarter, but the real issue is that overall growth was virtually non-existent with sales growth of only 2%. The apparel segment only grew 1% in the quarter, but Under Armour set a goal of improving the meager footwear results and the initial progress is promising.

The opportunity in footwear is massive with Under Armour at somewhere around $300 million per quarter and major competitor Nike (NKE) up at over $2 billion on a quarterly basis. The momentum Under Armour has finally gained in footwear via the Hovr and Project Rock products are great indications that the company can eventually reclaim growth in the apparel segment with new innovations like Rush.

Nike Isn't Even The Comp

One of the biggest problems hitting Under Armour over the last couple of years is that the premium athletic apparel company began selling to any retailer without any product distinction. The company tried to become Nike despite selling a brand that gained success focused on premium athletic performance.

In reality, Under Armour was the original Lululemon Athletica (LULU) that got off track with chasing sales at discount retailers in order to meet aggressive sales targets of 20% annual growth. Lululemon now has a market cap of $23 billion by staying focused on premium yoga apparel and no reason exists that Under Armour can't change course and reclaim that position as the premium athletic apparel brand.

An investor should note that Lululemon only has a revenue base of $3.8 billion in comparison to Under Armour up at $5.4 billion. The vast difference in the stock prices is that Lululemon obtains a substantially higher P/S multiple of 6.1x forward sales due to faster growth and higher margins.

Data by YCharts

Under Armour shareholders shouldn't have a goal of catching Nike. The goal is to really be the Lululemon of athletic apparel where a larger total addressable market should lead to a larger company.

The Q1 results and guidance were a solid next step in that path towards substantially improved margins. Under Armour boosted '19 EPS forecasts from $0.31 to $0.33 to $0.33 to $0.34.

Analysts are now up at $0.35 for '19 EPS estimates with the company making a big leap to $0.72 by '21. These small EPS boosts in the early phase of the plan will lead to the substantial EPS boost in the next few years.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that while the market is looking backwards to a wasted period of chasing low-margins sales, Under Armour is already on a path to returning to a premium athletic apparel maker where the rewards are higher margins and profits for shareholders. With UAA back up at $23 and the stock hitting strong resistance around $24, investors don't need to rush into the turnaround story here until the stock breaks above resistance.

The best option is to slowly add shares on dips over the course of the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.