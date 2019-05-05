Bitcoin: Take Profits Or Ride The Bull?

While nobody will ever go broke taking a profit, the technical setup of BTC is even stronger than it was less than a month ago.

With the BTC/USD pair up around 10% since my recent article, taking profits could be tempting.

Bitcoin's breakout above $5,000 in early April was technically bullish- I saw this as an opportunity for speculators and trend-followers to go long.

I have previously written about bitcoin here. This article should be viewed as a follow-up to my previous article.

Investment Thesis

I don't see bitcoin as a buy-and-hold investment, because I think there is a material probability that the ultimate value of bitcoin is zero. Instead, I prefer to look for a strong long-term trend, open a conservative position based on that trend, and monitor that position with caution. The strategy that I employ attempts to ride the bull market for as long as it's profitable, and leave when the party appears to be ending.

For readers with an interest in trend-following and speculating, I think Bitcoin is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for retail investors to participate in a volatile market and achieve outsized returns.

Earlier this April, Bitcoin broke above $5,000 USD per coin and smashed through its 200 day moving averages. Technically this is a very bullish setup, indicating a change in the long-term trend from downward to upward. I saw this as an opportunity to go long BTC.

The Facts Have Changed

Since I penned that article, BTC/USD has appreciated on strong momentum:

Blame the jump on whatever you'd like. Other assets also generally performed quite well, which the media is pinning on easing economic concerns and less aggressive tightening from central banks. Regardless of the reason, gains are gains and we will take them.

But sitting on profits can be tough. A 9.24% return in 22 calendar days (BTC trades 24/7) represents an annualized return of about 347%. It is certainly tempting to close the trade now given the quick ROI. When speculating, a jump like this is often a good time to exit.

For those who entered the trade and have a less-than-aggressive risk tolerance, I would not fault you for closing the trade now and walking away with some solid profit.

But The Thesis Hasn't Changed

The reason for entering this trade initially was the fact that long-term momentum can be a strong signal of an uptrend, and BTC's momentum only grows stronger with this continued move to the upside:

When I see look at the chart, a couple of things jump out to me:

1. Since crossing, BTC has remained above its 200-Day Exponential Moving Average.

As long as BTC stays above this trend-line, I remain cautiously bullish. To me, this is an indicator that the long-term trend is positive.

2. The 200-Day Exponential Moving Average is sloping upward.

To me, this is relevant because it limits the downside of my trade. If BTC were to cross below this trendline, the strategy says to sell. As a result, an upward sloping 200-DMA raises my "worst case scenario" sale price. I continually adjust the stop-loss orders upward as the 200-DMA moves upward.

3. The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average Looks Ready To Cross the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average

Known to technical analysts as the golden cross, the short term trendline crossing above the long term trend line is a very strong sign that the long-term trend is bullish. Should a golden cross occur with BTC, it could be a self-fulfilling prophecy for bulls as more trend-followers and speculators see the move as bullish and open positions, raising the price even further.

Conclusion

With the move to the upside in Bitcoin, it could be tempting to close the position for a nice profit and move onto another trade. For readers with lower risk tolerance, taking profits here might not be a bad idea.

If this were an asset with a fundamental value (such as a fund trading at a discount to its NAV) I would probably consider closing my position, too. A move to the upside of nearly 10% in less than a month is as good a reason as any to exit a trade.

But since we are trading Bitcoin, an asset with no tangible fundamental value other than what another market participant is willing to pay for it, technicals are important to me. And from where I sit, the technicals are incredibly bullish and warrant a hold.

I'll be holding BTC as long as it sits above its 200-day exponential moving average. The position size represented about 1% of the portfolio at purchase, and I have stop-loss orders in place to protect against the downside.

For those with lower than average risk tolerance, or those with the goal of capital preservation above appreciation, please avoid this trade. There is a material chance you will lose money trading bitcoin. For the speculators, trend followers, and adrenaline junkies: enjoy the ride.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As stated in the article, I own bitcoin.