MannKind - Quarterly Call On Deck, Afrezza Scripts, Cash

MannKind (MNKD) will host its Q1 quarterly conference call on Tuesday, May 7th at 9:00 AM Eastern. The Q1 call will precede the annual shareholder meeting by about a week and that could make things pretty interesting.

Typically, management of any company on a quarterly call controls the narrative of what is discussed. We do not often see management get into the weeds on what the shortcomings are, but instead see them talk up the positives to provide a sense of control and hope over an eventual outcome.

Let's get down to the brass tacks in what I anticipate some of the key metrics to bring forward.

Cash

The cash situation at MannKind has never been ideal. Limited cash has driven most every management decision for a number of years. Depending on when the $12.5 million milestone from United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was booked, the company should finish the quarter with between $47 million and $59 million. The milestone was announced on Monday, April 1st. I lean toward the company having received the funds in time for the end of Q1.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Either way, the current cash level combined with anticipated revenues and expenditures provides a runway through the end of Q3. An important factor is the Deerfield debt, which is not a Q1 event, but does have some monies due on Monday, May 6th, the day prior to the call.

The issue with cash is not what the company finished Q1 with, but how long that cash can last. As the well begins to run dry, moves have to be made. MannKind's sources of cash are what I call 3D. Debt, dilution, or deal. To be clear (because some seem to think that assessing the cash runway is calling for bankruptcy), this is not calling for bankruptcy.

Debt is a tough road for MannKind because it has very little to collateralize the loan. Most assets are tied up with Deerfield in their debt as well as the $75 million in milestones on the books. Extinguishing the Deerfield debt helps, but does not free up the assets to be used as collateral for new debt. Further, the rates and terms MannKind could get are likely not the best in the world.

Dilution has been the biggest solution for MannKind's cash woes. Just after the reverse split, the outstanding share count was 95 million shares. Today, that count is approaching 190 million shares. The company has very few shares left that are unencumbered. There is likely enough to deal with the Deerfield payments in shares, but not much beyond. Dealing with Deerfield in shares would preserve about $12 million in cash and extend the cash runway into early November. The dilution on the horizon is the 26.5 million shares at $1.60 tied to the warrants. These warrants expire in late December, so there is a gap of about 50-90 days to contend with depending on how the Deerfield debt is handled. A big issue is that if shares are used to pay Deerfield, it will command its pound of flesh.

Deals are possible, but we must look closely at these. MannKind did negotiate new terms with its insulin supplier, Amphastar (AMPH). The new deal is cash friendly for 2019, but now has bigger commitments in 2020 and beyond. That is good in the near term, but adds pressure as early as next year. Amphastar has been staunch in holding MannKind to its overall commitment on this legacy deal.

The deal with United Therapeutics does have some mechanism for milestones. The big question is whether or not MannKind can trigger these and whether or not triggering these is something in MannKind's control. There could be another $12.5 million milestone this year from Dryvaso, which could help. One major issue is that United seems to have Dryvaso on a slower path than many MannKind investors would desire. The company has not yet started phase 3 trials on the drug and has outlined it as a mid-term project with an anticipated launch between 2022 and 2025. There is an undisclosed compound with two $15 million milestones attached, but these also seem to be mid-term for MannKind. With regard to United Therapeutics, mid-term timelines do not resolve near-term cash needs.

In simple terms, MannKind has a bit of a crunch on its hands. It has limited cash, limited ability to take on debt, and the deal front lacks any announced progress on pre-clinical pipeline which likely needs to have some proof of concept prior to being at a stage where a new deal can be inked.

The Numbers

Gross Afrezza revenue will be interesting because the company has initiated a direct selling program. Direct sales do not flow through to Symphony or IMS, but do put some monies into the coffers. Based on Symphony numbers, I estimate that gross Afrezza revenue will be about $9.86 million. I anticipate Afrezza net revenue to be $5.62 million. I would estimate that the direct selling program should add a maximum of $300,000, but more likely in the neighborhood of $180,000-$200,000.

I anticipate that selling costs will run about $14.5 million with some savings in the size of the sales force offset by added spending in television ads.

The cost of goods sold line should remain pretty steady at $5 million. The company ended the voucher program, which helps cost of good sold but also has more goods sold, which have base costs. The benefit in removing the voucher program is that this line item sees improvement. The problem is that these costs shift over to the gross to net deductions section now, which drives that line item up. The bottom line is that Q-over-Q revenues will be flat, while Q-over-Q costs will likely be higher.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

I hope to see some additional spending in Research and Development. I do not hope for this because it costs more money. I hope for this because the pipeline may be the best path forward for MannKind. About a year ago I published a piece titled, "Is A New MannKind Possible". That article highlighted points I have been making since 2017 and is worth a read if you care to see what the possibilities of a robust pipeline carry. In order to get there, advancing the research and development line is paramount. If MannKind cannot move the needle on Afrezza effectively after several attempts, it needs to determine a new path forward.

During the call, I would like to see some flavor on the direct selling program, some color on the costs of the advertising campaign, some strategic talk of next steps in marketing and sales force, and most importantly, some guidance on what investors can expect. Many investors are keen on Brazil. The Brazil deal is not really a big help to the bottom line, but will assist in using up over-contracted insulin and help alleviate the cost of goods sold line. Investors should not look at Brazil as something that moves the needle a lot with how MannKind operates, but can use it as an event to trade around. An approval would certainly create a temporary spike to take advantage of.

MannKind is in a better situation than it was a year ago, but is not yet at a place where they can put things on cruise control. MannKind remains heavily reliant on things it simply cannot control or things it cannot afford to control because of the cash situation. The rants on social media about the boilerplate language regarding a going concern in the United Therapeutics quarterly filing are just that. Rants. Certainly the language is not favorable, but it is the same language that has been there since day 1. Of more concern regarding the United Therapeutics call was the timeline for Dryvaso. At this moment, revenues to MannKind from Dryvaso sales are 3 years away.

Scripts

Afrezza scripts remain less than thrilling. Especially when one considers the advertising campaign mounted in Q1. The latest data has scripts at 668. I have seen a lot of discussion about new scripts and refills. Refills are very important, but investors should be aware that it takes new scripts to bring about refills. Refills passing new scripts is typically a signal of saturation. I say typically, because MannKind is in a bit of a different boat. Clearly Afrezza has not saturated the market. However, the question that is worth asking is whether it has saturated what it can with its current strategies and how cost effective have those strategies been? Some will argue Afrezza is a niche drug. Some will argue that the cost is the issue. Some will argue that the issue is doctors and insurance. The reality is that it is some of each of those things. Thus, if we argue that there is saturation under current dynamics, how does MannKind expand the Afrezza market effectively. If you are invested in this company, you want to see new scripts on a better trajectory than what is being delivered. You want to see new scripts overtake refills while maintaining and improving customer retention.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Summary

Investors should expect the quarterly call to be pretty standard. The company will talk the talking points and answer a few simple questions. I would love to see this company get to meat and potatoes by outlining guidance and the 2019 plan for Afrezza with specific goals in the near term. I would love to see something concrete on the pipeline and when we can expect to see something move from pre-clinical into phase 1. I would like to see fewer generalities and more specifics. I have, for a few years now, outlined the metrics and offered insights on an ongoing basis. I have seen the talking points generate a week of excitement only to be followed by disappointment. Will the company have some positive news? Sure. Will it be compelling? I am not betting on it. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.