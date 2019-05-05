Biotech News Recap: Biogen Reports Promising Data In ALS, Still Facing Several Challenges

While a contrarian position and purchase of shares is intriguing given current pessimism, challenges such as competition to Spinraza and IPR for Tecfidera loom.

First patient was dosed in phase 3 VALOR study in March (enrolling adults with ALS with confirmed SOD1 mutation). SOD1 mutations account for only 2% of all ALS patients.

Biogen (BIIB)- The company announced interim results from a phase 1/2 study of tofersen (antisense oligonucleotide) being studied for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Data was sufficiently encouraging to support initiation of phase 3 study in SOD1-ALS patients and will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting (AAN) by co-principal investigator Timothy M. Miller, M.D., Ph.D., on May 7th as a late breaking oral presentation.

Interim analysis showed that 10 patients treated with tofersen 100mg over three-month period experienced lowering of SOD1 protein levels in the cerebrospinal fluid (p=0.002) and a numerical trend towards slowing of clinical decline (as measured by ALSFRS-R), slow vital capacity and muscle strength compared to placebo (n=12). Digging deeper, mean change in ALSFRS-R score was -1.1 (from baseline to Day 85) in the 100mg group versus -5.3 in the placebo group.

For readers who prefer holding a few large cap names, it could appear enticing to initiate a pilot position in Biogen as a contrarian idea given that it's trading at lows and pessimism appears to be offering a steep discount.

While it's true management has made its share of questionable decisions, there is a silver lining and several key assets moving forward both commercially and in the clinic. In a recent conference call, it was pointed out that by the end of 2020, we can expect data readouts in MS, PSP, lupus, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, ALS, pain, cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia and stroke (also potential regulatory approval in the U.S. for VUMERITY in MS and up to 10 new assets advancing into the clinic).

Q1 revenue showed 11.5% growth (nice bounce from 6.6% in the prior quarter), with Spinraza sales growing 42% to $518 million. However, investors should keep an eye on competition from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (data for Zolgensma is quite impressive and risdiplam's results appeared superior as well). If there are any hiccups with regulatory approval for Zolgensma due to patient deaths (should only be a factor if FDA takes extra cautious stance), I'd expect Biogen's stock to benefit. Roche is planning a rolling regulatory submission for risdiplam mid year.

Also, I thought the acquisition of Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) (a recommendation of mine within ROTY) was a solid decision given two promising lead programs with high market potential and a promising pipeline of preclinical candidates.

As for the ALS program mentioned above, first patient was dosed in the phase 3 VALOR study in March (evaluating tofersen as compared to placebo in adults with ALS with confirmed SOD1 mutation). Primary endpoint of the trial is analysis of ALSFRS-R score and more details should be provided as the year progresses. Keep in mind that SOD1 mutations account for only 2% of all ALS cases, so there's much more to be done to address this dreadful disease.

Looking at the bigger picture, in addition to looming competition for Spinraza, the company is receiving much flack for doubling down on efforts to after Alzheimer's and Tecfidera IP challenges (did nearly $1 billion of sales in Q1) represent a near-term risk (generic competition).

Other News

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) - The company announced FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application. Prescribing information for TIBSOVO will now include adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test who are greater than or equal to 75 years old or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.

bluebird bio (BLUE) - Along with partner Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), the company announced that the New England Journal of Medicine published interim results from CRB-401 (ongoing phase 1 study of lead BCMA CAR-T bb2121 in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma). Treatment resulted in 85% objective response rate with complete response rate of 45% and 27% of patients achieving very good partial response. Responses occurred within a month or so with median duration of 10.9 months. The side-effect profile was quite harsh but acceptable, with neutropenia in 85%, leukopenia in 58%, anemia in 45% and thrombocytopenia in 45% of patients. 76% of patients experienced cytokine release syndrome (70% were grade 2 or less). Keep in mind there will be a lot of competition here in coming years as a number of companies are also progressing their BCMA CAR-T assets.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)- The company announced the completion of subject enrollment in the RESOLVE-1 phase 3 study evaluating lenabasum for the treatment of system sclerosis. Top-line results are expected in summer of 2020.

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)- The company announced that its board has authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of the company's shares of common stock. $30 million will be purchased under accelerated share repurchase program and $2 million from time to time on the open market.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) - The company announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its new drug application for HTX-011 for the management of postoperative pain. Importantly, the CRL addressed the need for additional manufacturing and nonclinical information and did not require further clinical studies or data analyses. As one can imagine, the stock of competitor Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) rebounded substantially.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) - The company announced findings from its phase 1 study of novel formulation (intramuscular and subcutaneous) of diazepam. The trial utilized a three-treatment, three-way crossover randomized design in 24 patients to evaluate bioavailability and pharmacokinetics of either method of administration as compared to commercial diazepam rectal gel. IM and SC administration of 10 mg diazepam yielded higher exposure than equivalent dose of diazepam rectal gel (Cmax and Tmax were comparable). There were no safety trends and a phase 2 study is planned for the second half of 2019 in patients with seizure disorders.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) - The stock reacted favorably to the company's first quarter report with Nuplazid sales rising 29% to $63 million. Management is now guiding for 2019 full-year sales of $280 million to $300 million. All eyes will be on upcoming clinical catalysts, with top-line data from the ENHANCE schizophrenia inadequate response study expected mid-year and top-line data from the ADVANCE schizophrenia negative symptoms study expected by the end of the year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) - The first-quarter report highlighted several value drivers for this underfollowed company as it seeks to reinvent itself and focus on ushering forward novel drug candidates. Top-line data from a phase 2 study of M281 (anti-FcRn IgG1 monoclonal antibody) in generalized Myasthenia Gravis is expected in 2020 and results from a phase 2 study in Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn are expected in 2021. Data for M25 in a phase 1/2 study in idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura patients is expected in 2020.

