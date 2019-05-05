Intel: Another Failure

The failure in 5G smartphone modems was just another point in a string of failures that will cost the company around $3 billion in revenues starting in 2020.

After some key failures of Intel (INTC), the chip giant came out and warned on 2019 guidance. Prior to the warning, Intel had survived on a booming PC market that had hidden under the surface problems. My investment thesis that the stock is headed for a period of weakness is even more enhanced by the company struggling with the shift to 10nm and pulling out of 5G modems.

Image Source: Intel website

Weak CEO

The biggest problem with Intel remains leadership since Brian Krzanich was forced out last June. The chip giant infamously replaced him on January 31 with CFO Bob Swan that had already declared that he wasn't interested in the position.

Mr. Swan was hired as the CFO back in October 2016 and has presided over the period when Intel has failed miserably with shifting to 10nm chips and 5G modems. The company couldn't really explain why the job search took 7 months to finally hire the guy put in place as the interim CEO.

Similar to his promotion to CEO where he had to apologize for stating that he wasn't in the running for the job, his big press releases as CEO have come from points of weakness.

Ironically, his hiring was based in part on the company beating expectations in 2018 when the CPU shortages existed. Chairman Andy Bryant had this to say about his hire:

We considered many outstanding executives and we concluded the best choice is Bob. Important in the board’s decision was the outstanding job Bob did as interim CEO for the past seven months, as reflected in Intel’s outstanding results in 2018.

The hiring came after Intel reported Q4 results on January 24 where the company beat estimates and grew revenues by 9%. At the time, Bob Swan and Intel leadership provided the following guidance for 2019.

Source: Intel Q4'18 earnings release

In the course of a few months and the first updated guidance since his hiring as the full-time CEO, Mr. Swan cut guidance for the year. Intel forecast a $2.5 billion reduction in expected revenues and cut operating margins by 200 basis points to 32%. The end result was a $0.25 cut to EPS estimates.

Source: Intel Q1'19 earnings release

Intel now expects a revenue decline in 2019 after producing revenues of $70.8 billion last year.

Failed Products

The biggest issue facing Intel is a failing pipeline from 10nm chips to 5G modems for smartphones. Intel has spent the last decade spinning their wheels on several products where failures are finally going to hit the bottom line.

The primary issue is the 10nm chips where the company has stated they will have chips ready for the holiday season, but internal documents suggest most chips aren't ready for prime time yet. This internal slide has most chips not on the 10nm process until 2021 or beyond.

Source: wccftech

On the Q1'19 earnings call, CEO Swan confirmed that the server CPUs wouldn't hit the market until sometime in 2020. The traditional gap from the client systems has been at least 12 months so one has to question whether they even reach market next year despite the claims of the CEO.

First, on 10-nanometer for server, what we've indicated is that we would have client systems on shelf for the holiday season, and our expectation is that server CPUs would be a fast follow. Historically, I think it's been more of a 12- to 18-month gap between client and then server. On 10-nanometer, that gap would be much shorter. And again, what we said is fast follow after client systems on shelf, so sometime in 2020, earlier versus later.

In light of this knowledge, a primary sign of where this finally impacts results is via the Q2 guidance comparison to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). AMD expects revenues to substantially increase sequentially as the 7nm Rome chips hit the server market and Intel expects a decline in Q2. Last year, Intel reported a sequential gain in a sign of the normal market cycle for the chip giant.

AMD - Q2'19 up $0.25 billion from $1.27 billion in Q1

AMD - Q2'18 up $0.11 billion from $1.65 billion in Q1

Intel - Q2'19 down $0.05 billion from $16.1 billion in Q1

Intel - Q2'18 up $0.89 billion from $16.07 billion in Q1

Sure AMD has very volatile results so one can't extrapolate too much, but remember that AMD is bouncing back from lost blockchain GPU revenues from last year. The clear inference here is that Intel is losing business to AMD in the server space.

In addition, Intel just threw up the white flag on smartphone modems with the decision to exit the market after Apple agreed to a settlement with Qualcomm. Analysts estimate a $3 billion revenue hit that won't occur until next year when Apple shifts to 5G phones using the chips from Qualcomm. Intel still forecasts having 4G modems in 2019 iPhone versions.

Since Intel is providing 4G modems to current iPhones, the company will have another big revenue hit next year. The bottom line will see a boost this year as Intel exits some costs related to 5G modem development, but a lot of questions will exist on how the company can transition this business into data-centric platforms and IoT devices with the exit from the smartphone market. The move makes no logical sense that Intel would beat Qualcomm in these other categories.

The primary issue here is the abrupt exit to the business based on competitors. A strong CEO wouldn't allow a company the size of Intel to develop a technology where they are forced out of the business with no clear plans when the company clearly doesn't have a strong technology position.

We are assessing our options to realize the value we have created, including the opportunities in a wide variety of data-centric platforms and devices in a 5G world.

Intel bulls will focus on the cost savings, but the reality is that the business was another failure and how the company exited the business was from a position of weakness, not strength. Good companies aren't reactionary to the market.

Ultimately, analysts will need to cut 2020 revenue estimates further based on pulling out of 5G smartphone modems and the guide down for 2019.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Intel keeps failing whether not finding a strong external CEO to 10nm chip delays to exiting 5G smartphone modems to not keeping up with PC-centric demand. The strength in the PC business has hidden major weaknesses of the company that will come home to roost in 2019 and beyond. Avoid Intel until a leadership change occurs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.