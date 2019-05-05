The Student Loan Problem The Macro Impact And A Long Term Fix

Student loans for college were nationalized in 2010 and advertised as endeavor that would control its growth, reduce its cost, and make college more affordable. It has done none of these and so proposals to address the student debt load is likely to be a hot button issue in the approaching presidential election cycle. Already there are proposals to eliminate the debt burden inflicted on students in its entirety along with free college tuition as an outright entitlement or by paying for it with higher taxes on -- you guessed it -- the rich. With mandatory spending already consuming an increasing share of the federal budget, the economy can ill afford a new entitlement unless, that is, modern monetary theory is espoused and implemented as a policy tool.

The student loan issue deserves to be debated and a successful resolution would be in everyone's interest. Student debt is the fastest growing segment of consumer debt, rising 10.4% annually since 2006. It reached $1.57 trillion in late 2018, exceeding the level of revolving credit of $1.06 trillion and motor vehicle debt of $1.15 trillion. There are now nearly 45 million Americans with some level of student loans outstanding. By and large these borrowers fall into the 24-32 age segment which that segment that has historically started households, bought homes, and purchased a wide swath of consumer goods.

The 24-32 age demographic is a key segment for the housing industry in particular as this group encompasses first time buyers of starter homes. And a solid starter home market greases the market for those serious of moving up the home buying ladder. Importantly weakness in the housing sector of the macro economy has been a major drag on overall economic growth in this recovery. As Chart I attached shows, from 1967 through 2006 private investment in residential structures averaged 5.4% of GDP. But in 2018, after one of the longest expansions in U.S. history, residential investment was only 3.3% of GDP. And for the entire recovery from the 2008-09 financial crisis residential investment averaged only 2.9% of GDP. It could be said that everything else constant, relative weakness in housing accounted for more than the entire reduction in overall GDP growth relative to the rate recorded in prior post World War II recessions.

There are many reasons for housing's poor relative performance since the financial crisis. For one thing lending standards became much more rigid; higher down payments were required; credit scores were more closely examined; and homeownership was no longer considered a safe investment. Throughout the post war period until the financial crisis homeownership was viewed as a sure fired way to boost wealth as housing prices inexorably rose faster than inflation. This expectation was shattered by the financial crisis and the psychological pain it inflicted undoubtedly soured the appetite for homeownership.

Among these factors there is also the cold hard fact that housing has become unaffordable for large segments of the population despite historically low interest rates. This is especially true for first time buyers, and an important reason is the heavy debt load, primarily in the form of student debt, being shouldered by the household forming age cohort. Chart II attached shows that student debt has climbed steadily relative to GDP from about 1.25% in 2006 to over 3.5% currently. And as Chart III attached shows, the overall homeownership rate fell by 3.9 percentage points from 2006 through 2014. A recent Federal Reserve analysis noted that for households aged 24-32 the decline in homeownership over this same period was 8.8 percentage points.

Whereas 45% of households aged 24-32 owned their own home in 2006, only 36% did so by 2014. According to the Federal Reserve analysis, the increase in student debt over this period reduced homeownership among 24-32 year olds by 2 percentage points. This amounts to 400k individuals who would have been homeowners in 2014 had it not been for the accumulation of student debt.

The Federal Reserve's model goes on to conclude that for every $1K increase in student debt held by the 24-32 cohort, homeownership is reduced by 1.8 percentage points. This is equivalent to a four month average delay in home purchase. Borrowers in the Class of 2017owed an average of nearly $29K. So according to the Fed's model this would have postponed their entry into the housing market by about three years.

The macro implications of eliminating or significantly reducing the burden of student debt are significant. It would spur faster economic growth and, among other things it would have a salutary effect on the federal and state and local budget condition. Perhaps this was the rationale for the federal takeover of student debt in 2010. But it seemed focused on the administration of the debt rather than directly reducing its burden on the borrower. We think that if done properly with this as the goal, a program could have a faster payoff than any infrastructure program which both political parties seem to favor.

Improving the nation's physical infrastructure is advertised by both sides of the political spectrum as an improvement in the nation's capital stock, with positive effects on productivity and thus the nation's underlying growth rate. A program to reduce or eliminate the burden of student debt is an investment in human capital which would also have a positive impact on productivity while simultaneously boosting the housing market.

Such a program could be accomplished with a public-private partnership and more efficiently and more quickly than such a partnership to improve the physical infrastructure could accomplish. It might work as follows. Upon graduation from an accredited institution -- be it a trade school, community college, or four year college -- and upon the successful completion of an in-house training program offered by the employer, the federal government, the employer and the student would equally shoulder the debt payment each year over a period of five years or for as long as the employee remains employed by that entity. The debt would be erased after the five year period at which point the employee is freed from any contractual arrangement with his employer. This would have the ancillary benefit of addressing the current skills mismatch which many corporate entities complain is a gigantic problem. No employer is going to hire someone that is not needed.

This debt drawdown plan would apply to both the private and the public sector. For the private sector it is simple to define because no entity will hire unnecessary staff. For the public sector the plan would be available to those in public service occupations such as police, fire, teaching, and mental health. This would need to be strictly defined. A recent Wall Street Journal article noted that about twenty states are offering varying degrees of debt forgiveness as a perk for relocating to the state and entering a given profession in the field of public service.

But this would not be enough for such a public-private partnership to be effective. There is a third link in the chain which is the education establishment. A skeptic would rightly argue that such a program would provide institutions with a blank check to increase tuition. And in fact the proliferation of student borrowing programs with little oversight is often cited as a reason college tuition has been rising at more than twice the inflation rate over the past twenty years.

Once again according to the Federal Reserve for every new dollar a college receives in subsidized loans colleges raise tuition by 60 cents. This is absurd, just as it is absurd to pay athletic coaches CEO type salaries and high salaried professors for little teaching and a lot of personal consulting. Perhaps one way of addressing this is that for the students of an institution to be eligible for a loan that institution must agree to be part of the public/private partnership and thus participate in the payback of the loan that was granted.

We would argue that reducing the student debt load would have a more immediate payoff than any traditional physical infrastructure program. It would not result in manpower and potential commodity price pressures that physical infrastructure would. And it would go a long way toward getting the right people in the right areas of work responsibility, thus boosting productivity. It would quickly boost residential construction activity. So the result would be both a short term and a longer term stimulus to the economy's underlying growth rate. Perhaps some in the political establishment will pay heed.

Chart I Housing as a % of GDP 1967-2018

Chart II

Chart III Homeownership Rate 1965-2018

Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman, with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., and is used with the permission of both.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman, with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., and is used with the permission of both.