Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Brazilian Steel Manufacturer Siderurgica Nacional Looks Primed For A Prolonged Rally

The stock is currently trading at a trailing P/E around 5 and the forward P/E is only at 15.

The Brazilian company has struggled in recent years, but appears to be on the upswing.

A few years ago I wrote a newsletter that highlighted stocks under $10. I enjoyed doing the research and found that a number of the stocks I recommended to readers did rather well. I didn’t recommend pink-sheet stocks or thinly traded stocks. Everything I recommended was listed on an exchange and had average daily trading volume of 100,000 or more.

Some of the recommendations were on newer, up and coming companies, but some were well-established companies that had fallen below the $10 threshold. One specific company that was recommended in July 2016 was Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) when it was trading in the $6 range.

A number of the recommended companies ended up being acquired in the few years that followed. Unfortunately the publisher that ran the newsletter decided to shut it down and I don’t know how subscribers fared with the various recommendations.

Because I enjoyed doing the research and had success with the recommendations, I thought I would revive the practice to a degree. I decided to start writing articles of the same nature for Seeking Alpha readers.

These recommendations are a little higher risk than your typical blue chip stock, so you will want to exercise proper risk management techniques and allocate assets accordingly. With that in mind, here is a stock under $10 that I like at this time.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) - is a Brazilian company whose primary business is steel manufacturing. It was founded in 1941 and for simplicity’s sake I am going to refer to the company by its ticker SID for the rest of this article. SID operates in five separate segments: steel, mining, cement, logistics, and energy.

The company offers customers flat steel as well as coils. It offers hot-rolled products as well as cold-rolled products. The company’s customers are in industries such as automotive, home appliances, and construction. In addition to the steel products, the company mines for iron ore reserves, limestone, and dolomite. This has led to the cement segment.

SID is set to release earnings next Wednesday (5/8/19) and analysts expect the company to earn $0.40 per share for the first quarter on revenue of $1.55 billion. One issue with the company is that it didn’t issue an earnings report in the first quarter of 2018, so there isn’t anything to compare it to on a year over year basis. That also makes it difficult to look at the earnings growth from the last three years. However, the fourth quarter of 2018 showed earnings of $0.32, so analysts are looking for EPS growth of 25% on a quarter over quarter basis. Looking at Investor’s Business Daily, they have SID showing a 313% increase in fourth quarter earnings on a year over year basis.

The company’s sales have increased at a rate of 14% per year over the last three years and they increased by 4% in the fourth quarter.

Looking at the management efficiency measurements, the return on equity is at 64.3% and the profit margin is at 36.3%. Both of those measurements are well above average. SID is trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 5.15 currently and the forward P/E is at 15.35.

The company is emerging from one of the most difficult periods in its history. One of the things that has held the company down is the amount of debt. The total debt to total capital ratio for SID is at 76.81. To put that in to perspective, SID’s competitor Arcelor Mittal has a debt to capital ratio of 22.88. The management team at SID announced an aggressive plan to reduce the company’s debt in the coming years with a huge chunk of the reduction planned for 2019.

The Chart Shows Support in the $3.50 Area

The weekly chart for SID shows how the stock jumped from around $2.25 at the end of 2018 to a recent high above $4.50 for a gain of over 100% in less than four months. The stock has pulled back in the last four weeks, but that has brought it down to what I believe is a support level at $3.50.

If you look at the highs from January ’18 and September ’17, the stock saw rallies stall in the $3.5o area in both cases and then retreated down to the $2.00-$2.25 range. The stock broke through the $3.5o area in February and recently retreated back to that level. Many times we see former resistance levels become support once the stock breaks through that level.

The other thing about the recent pullback is that it brought the overbought/oversold indicators out of overbought territory after a few months.

The Sentiment Toward Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

If you have read articles of mine in the past you know that I like to look at the sentiment toward a stock. When you are looking at stocks under $10, it becomes a little more difficult because you don’t tend to see a great deal of option activity. Stocks under $10 are also hard to borrow for short selling purposes, so the short interest ratios tend not to be as high as other stocks. This leaves analysts’ ratings as the most reliable sentiment indicator.

For SID, there are 12 analysts following the stock with five “buy” ratings, five “hold” ratings, and two “sell” ratings. The overall ratings have improved over the last three months which means analysts are starting to warm up to the stock. We see in the table below that there were only three “buy” ratings three months ago and there were six “hold” ratings and three “sell” ratings.

SIR 2.2, Analysts 5/5/2

The short interest ratio for SID is currently at 2.2 and that’s after the number of shares sold short fell from 11.96 million shares to 9.8 million shares from the end of March through mid-April.

My overall take on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is bullish and that is based on the fundamentals, the chart, and the sentiment. Earnings are heading in the right direction and the management efficiency ratings are strong. Brazilian steel and iron ore companies have benefitted from the trade war between the U.S. and other countries. The steel industry has been one of the focal points in the disputes and Brazilian suppliers have been able to gain ground on U.S. companies as result.

I look for SID to increase dramatically over the next few years and have a target of $11 for the stock. That would give investors a gain of over 200%. The stock was trading above the $17 level back in 2008 before the global financial crisis caused it to drop to the $4 area in late 2008. The stock rebounded dramatically and reached a high of $14.99 in April 2010. The rally this time around might not be as steep, but I see the stock running up quite a bit in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.