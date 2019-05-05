Metro: Favorable Outlook But Shares Fairly Valued

Investment Thesis

Metro (OTCPK:MTRAF) (TSX:MRU) delivered solid Q2 F2019 result with solid food same store sales growth. We expect the favorable inflationary environment will continue to drive food SSSG in 2019. In addition, the company’s investment in store networks should help drive long-term revenue growth. Moreover, Metro should be able to extract C$75 million of synergies from its Jean Coutu acquisition. Despite the favorable outlook, its shares are currently fairly valued. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Recent Developments: Q2 F2019 Highlights

Metro delivered solid Q2 2019 results with 4% adjusted sales growth. If we include its recently acquired Jean Coutu Group, its sales would have increased by 27.7%. The growth in its revenue was primarily due to food SSSG of 4.3%. Its pharmacy same-store sales increased by 1.1%. As can be seen from the table below, its adjusted operating margin of 7.9% (excluding Jean Coutu Group) was an improvement of 70 basis points year over year.

Growth and Earnings Analysis

Favorable inflationary environment

2019 appears to be a better year for Metro as inflation of its food basket accelerated from 1.8% in the previous quarter to 2.5% in Q2 2019. This has helped the company to deliver food SSSG of 4.3% year over year in Q2 2019. The long-winter has helped as a lot of the produce had to be imported from elsewhere. As we enter the spring season and summer season, Metro can purchase more produce locally, this may decelerate the inflation somewhat. However, the African Swine Flu that is happening in China and a few other countries in Asia is driving meat prices up. Therefore, there is a good chance that inflation will remain above 2% for the rest of the year.

Minimum wage hike headwinds are now behind

In the past year, Metro’s operating expenses have been challenged by minimum wage increases that have happened in many provinces in Canada. This has resulted in operating margin compression. Fortunately, this is now in the rearview. There is no minimum wage hike in Ontario in the rest of 2019. Quebec just raised its minimum wage by C$0.50 to C$12.50 per hour on May 1, 2019. Therefore, we do not foresee operating margin compression due to minimum wage increases in H2 2019.

Synergies from its acquisition of Jean Coutu

Metro has so far achieved an annualized run rate savings of C$50 million from its Jean Coutu acquisition. Management indicated in the latest conference call that the pace of synergies will slowdown in the next few quarters. The next area of focus for Metro is integrating its retail systems and distribution facilities. This will be an arduous work. Therefore, the benefits will not be realized starting in H2 2020. Metro is expected to eventually achieve synergies of C$75 million from its Jean Coutu acquisition.

Investment in store network and distribution projects should help deliver long-term growth

Metro relocated one store, opened a new store, and remodeled 11 stores in H1 2019. The total capital expenditure in H1 2019 is C$129 million. These store network investments should help drive long-term revenue growth. Besides investment in its store network, the company is also investing in its warehouse to help drive operating efficiency.

Valuation Analysis

Metro is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 16.99x (see chart below). This is higher than its 5-year average of 15.61x. Its forward P/E ratio is also higher than its peer Loblaw’s (OTCPK:LBLCF) 14.70x. Therefore, we think Metro is fairly valued.

A 1.5%-yielding dividend

Metro has increased its dividend consistently in the past (see chart below). It currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.20 per share. This is equivalent to a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.5%. Although the dividend yield is not high, its dividend is safe with a dividend payout ratio of 62% (based on its trailing 12-month free cash flow).

Investor Takeaway

We like Metro and its outlook in 2019. The company should be able to maintain or improve its operating margin. However, its shares are fairly valued. Hence, we think investors may want to patiently wait for a better entry point.

Risks and Challenges

Metro’s businesses are concentrated in Quebec and Ontario. This means that any change in the economic strengths of these two provinces can negatively impact its business. Other risks and challenges include labor relations. Strike from its employees can negatively impact its revenues. Investor specific-risks include market rotation out of defensive investments as Metro is often considered a recession-resilient company.

