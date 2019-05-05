Dividend Chopped: How The REIT Forum Predicted Annaly's Cut

This reduction has NLY's dividend rate much more closely aligned with the earning power of the underlying portfolio.

Over the last few years, we witnessed Annaly Capital Management shifting a substantial portion of their total hedge portfolio from "Interest Rate Swaps" to "Futures" contracts.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is in our neutral range. Shares trade at a price-to-book ratio which we consider reasonable given the overall interest rate environment. The yield curve is flat, but spreads between agency RMBS and hedges remain reasonable.

Finding Income

Investors need to be very aware of the income potential from their investments. Recognizing where dividends may be cut, or where they are likely to grow, is critical to success. Previously, NLY's share price was high and the dividends weren't enough to offset the risk.

Dividends Were Unsustainable

We’ve warned investors for years that dividend levels were unsustainable, though we are a little surprised about NLY choosing to announce it now. They still had a premium to book value, so they would’ve been in a fine position to continue issuing new shares. Remember that NLY is externally managed, so issuing equity creates a permanent increase in income for the external manager.

We highlighted this issue extensively for years in advance. You might ask if it was really years, or if that is simply hyperbole.

Notice the date for the NLY: Dividend Sustainability Report by The REIT Forum:

At the time, shares traded at $12.37. They've paid out a substantial amount of dividends since then, but they also declined to $9.71 as of today.

Our report went on to state:

Shares currently trade at $12.37. Let’s put that in perspective: The share price hasn’t seen these levels since late 2013. The dividend yield hasn’t been this low since 2008. While the chart above is tracking those prices on a very frequent basis, I run quarterly values in Excel. My tracking covers far more than the dividend yield and price. The last time shares of NLY closed a quarter above $12.50, it was the end of Q2 2013. Where was Annaly Capital Management? The share price was $12.57 and the book value for that date (which would be reported a month or two later) was $13.03. That was a .96 price to book ratio, compared to a 1.07 price to estimated book value today. My estimated price to book includes adjustments for changes in values during the quarter and dividend accrual.

How Did We Spot the Dividend Issues?

We were looking into the hedge portfolio. Over the last few years, we witnessed Annaly Capital Management shifting a substantial portion of their total hedge portfolio from "Interest Rate Swaps" to "Futures" contracts.

What is the difference between the two? An interest rate swap involves a periodic interest cost. When the short-term rates are rising quickly, hedging against the increases would reduce net interest income in the current periods. Hedging through "Futures" doesn't create that periodic cost and still protects book value. The downside is that the futures contract won't offer the same protection to net interest income in future periods.

We demonstrated that with this chart (from the same report for subscribers):

You may notice that the chart is using Q2 2017, that's because we spotted this issue when Q2 2017 was the most recent quarter. It was merely a matter of time.

The Importance of Volatility

Like most investors, you invest for a reason. Most likely that reason is related to long-term stability. You want to a solid stream of future cash flows to cover your living expenses. In the process of getting there, you'll be adding to your investments year after year. Alternatively, if you're already retired, you'll be looking to sustain a reasonable rate of withdrawals.

The following chart demonstrates how much an investor would have needed to invest in NLY or one of their preferred shares, NLY-D (NLY.PD) on any given day to reach $100,000 as of 5/3/2019:

Whether an investor would've earned more in total returns through investing in NLY or NLY-D depends on their entry price, which depends on the date. When the blue line is higher than the red line than an investor had to spend more on NLY to have $100,000 today.

Generally speaking:

If they bought during 2015 or early 2016, an investment in NLY would've delivered more.

Buyers entering between mid-2016 and early 2017 would have similar total returns.

Investors who entered from early 2017 through early 2018 would've done dramatically better with NLY-D.

Throughout most of 2018 and 2019, investors buying NLY-D had materially superior returns to go along with much lower risk.

While the period of buying the stock determined which investment returned more, the stability of the red line is clear. While the blue line was jumping up, the red line continued a fairly steady march higher.

On a risk-adjusted basis, NLY-D absolutely destroyed NLY. It wasn't even remotely close.

This scenario assumes investors are using their dividends to buy additional shares, so the benefit of a higher yield on NLY is already 100% captured within the chart.

Conclusion

Annaly Capital Management finally announced a dividend cut. This reduction has NLY's dividend rate much more closely aligned with the earning power of the underlying portfolio. We could see these dividend issues coming in advance because we noticed the gradual change in the hedging portfolio.

Given the dramatic decline in the share price and the price-to-book-ratio, we are comfortable having a neutral rating on the common shares of NLY.

At The REIT Forum, we offer REIT ideas and strategies for every type of investor, from novice to ultra-experienced money manager. Want a simple, low-risk strategy that delivers sector-beating performance? Check out our Safe Income Portfolio. We also offer preferred shares coverage, and a deeper dive into the common shares of the stocks in our portfolio. We eat our own cooking, and we share our real portfolio with you, more than 90% of which is invested in REITs, preferred shares and cash to invest REITs and preferreds. Take a closer look at the #1 destination for REIT investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.PF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.