No Melt-Up In May

The term “melt-up” is being used with increasing frequency in financial circles this spring. In just the last few days alone, a few Wall Street analysts have mentioned the possibility for a runaway rally in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in the coming weeks. In today’s report, however, I’ll argue that watching for a melt-up is like waiting for water to boil: It never seems to happen when you expect it. I’ll show that most of the signs point instead to a measured pace for the stock market this month and not a strong rally. A melt-up, if it indeed happens, will likely have to wait until later this year.

The melt-up discussion began last month when BlackRock’s Larry Fink told CNBC that stocks were positioned for that outcome. He noted that since central banks are now “more dovish than ever … there is a shortage of good assets” for investors. This, he suggested, could serve as the catalyst for a major rally in the global equity market.

Now even more Wall Street firms are jumping onto the melt-up bandwagon. Last week two major U.S. banks advised their clients to prepare for the possibility of a melt-up in the stock market. Morgan Stanley and Bank of America both recommended that investors purchase call options in order to take advantage of a potential run-up in stock prices in the near term. Although stocks have made terrific strides so far this year, analysts at both banks noted that retail investors have been apprehensive about buying stocks after last year’s correction. With the SPX having already gained 17% in 2019 and recently hitting an all-time high, the belief is that investors may soon wake up to the missed opportunities and collectively jump back in the market. This in turn would presumably create an upward “whoosh” for stock prices and result in the anticipated melt-up.

Meanwhile, other Wall Street firms, including Societe Generale and Miller Tabak + Co., also suggested a runaway rally scenario in the stock market in notes to clients last month. With each passing week, it seems, the expectation for a melt-up is growing. But as any contrarian investor knows, whenever a proposition is generally accepted as true on Wall Street it rarely plays out – at least not when it’s expected to. This is one reason why a melt-up isn’t likely to occur this spring. There is, however, the possibility that a “blow-off” type rally could occur later in the year when few expect it.

Let’s take a look at some of the indicators that argue against a melt-up happening in May. One of the biggest determinants of a runaway-type rally is the degree of forward momentum in the stock market. It takes a lot of momentum to create the necessary conditions for a melt-up. If large numbers of participants suddenly enter the market as buyers, it can result in a quick rally. But for a rally of awe-inspiring proportions to occur there must be a large degree of forward momentum already present in the market. Right now there is definitely a measure of momentum behind stock prices, but not in the amount necessary for a runaway rally.

Consider for instance the following graph which shows the performance of the Russell 2000 Index (RUT). The Russell represents the small cap universe and is an important barometer of retail investor sentiment. This is because amateur investors tend to favor small caps over large caps; consequently, a true momentum-driven market will typically manifest in the form of a rally in the Russell 2000. As you can see here, though, the Russell has lagged the large cap SPX in recent months and currently displays more of a lateral bias than a rising bias. The Russell has a long way to go before it’s in a position to experience anything like a melt-up.

Another important consideration is the degree to which internal upside momentum prevails in the broad market. As we’ve discussed in recent reports, the currents below the immediate surface of the broad market have been bullish for the last several weeks. This is discernible by way of the new 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE, which show the degree to which equities are in demand. This indicator is my favorite measure of internal momentum for the NYSE broad market. In recent months, the 4-week rate of change (momentum) in the cumulative new highs-lows has been in an overall rising trend. This confirms that the main path of least resistance for stocks is still to the upside. However, in the last 3-4 weeks there has been a slight downward slope in the rate of change of the new highs and lows. This is highlighted by the downward-pointed arrow in the following chart.

What this tells me is that while the market’s dominant intermediate-term (3-6 month) path remains bullish, the market’s immediate-term (1-4 week) path is marred by a headwind. The headwind in question is reflected by the downward slope in the highs-lows graph shown above. It’s likely the result of the latest earnings season, which has seen its fair share of mixed results in several important sectors. The bottom line is that until this internal cross-current has reversed, a melt-up isn’t a likely outcome in the immediate term.

Yet another indication that the market isn’t quite primed for a blow-off rally yet can be seen in the following chart exhibit. This shows the 4-week rate of change in the daily closing price of the S&P 500 Index. This is one of my favorite measures of how “overbought” or “oversold” the stock market is on an immediate-term basis. But even more important than that, the 4-week SPX price oscillator is also a reflection of the momentum behind the moves in the S&P.

The above chart shows that in the last few weeks the forward momentum of the benchmark index has slowed considerably. This tells us that the stock market is no longer “overbought” like it was a few months ago, which is a constructive sign for the bulls. However, the fact that the 4-week oscillator has been trending downward since February is also a sign that the market has gradually lost some of its forward momentum. And while a rising 4-week oscillator can indicate that the market is becoming “overbought” and therefore vulnerable to a pullback, an overbought market condition is also a necessary condition for a melt-up. For without the large degree of upside momentum reflected in the SPX price oscillator, rallies tend to be sporadic and temporary affairs. Sustained rallies like the ones which create melt-ups are by definition heated affairs which are nearly always preceded by overbought conditions.

Finally, there is the testimony of investor psychology to consider. Melt-ups are more likely to occur when retail investors are collectively receptive to the idea of higher stock prices. That’s why most blow-off type moves in the major averages have historically occurred when bullish sentiment has been rising and most participants are in the market. The market rally of the last few months has been labeled by some observers as the “flow-less” rally, meaning that there has been a conspicuous absence of participation by small investors.

A good example of what I’m talking about is what happened in the months leading up to the January 2018 top in the S&P 500. Shown below is a graph of the SPX during 2017 and early 2018. You can clearly see here what might be described as a melt-up of sorts.

The parabolic upside move in the index during the final months of 2017, and immediately prior to the correction in early 2018, was accompanied by a spike in the percentage of individual investors who described themselves as bullish, according to data from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). In the first week of January 2018 – just before the rally peaked – the AAII bullish percentage hit 60%. This is well above the historical average of 38.5%, and a 60% reading in the AAII bullish percentage is always a strong indication that retail investors are overly optimistic on the stock market outlook.

Today, by contrast, the percentage of AAII bulls is only 39%, which is right around the historical average. Bullish sentiment according to AAII has been well under 50% for all of 2019 and most of 2018. This indicates a subdued level of investor psychology that isn’t commensurate with a melt-up scenario taking place in the immediate future.

Most of the evidence I look at, including technical and sentiment data, doesn’t support a blow-off type rally in the stock market anytime soon. While the dominant interim trend of the U.S. equity market remains up, a runaway rally appears to be more of a distant affair and likely won’t be seen this spring. Before that can happen we need to see more participation among small investors with a higher degree of bullish sentiment and a much more “overbought” market condition. Moreover, the internal momentum of the NYSE broad market as measured by the rate of change in the new 52-week highs and lows should be rising at a stronger pace. Nonetheless, in view of the preponderance of bullish fundamental and technical evidence, investors should continue to lean bullish.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.70 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing industrial, consumer staples, and financial sectors.

