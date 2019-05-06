Sprint Could Be Heading To $3

I still see potential in Sprint and will probably buy back in - but only when it reaches the calculated level.

The growing consensus on odds of approval in the market provides an opportunity to derive an implied value for Sprint independently.

A month after recommending that investors end their long positions in Sprint (S) I am certainly glad I exited mine. Sprint has fallen almost 17% since then in the space of a single month. The cause is not hard to discern: the Sprint/T-Mobile (TMUS) merger, which just passed its first birthday, and has had its deadline extended for another month as questions among regulators continue to mount.

At the time, however, I also wrote that I intended to buy back in at the appropriate time if Sprint did wind up staying independent. I sold because I saw a chance to both take profits and potentially lower my cost base by awaiting a very large dip.

The purpose of this article is to examine where the bottom of the stock might be if the deal is in fact blocked, and when to buy back what I still consider to be a fundamentally attractive company.

Merger Drives Sprint, Despite Spectrum Potential

To be honest, I’m surprised the decline has taken this long. Not that I’ve altered my view that Sprint is an intrinsically valuable company being sold by its current management at a considerable discount to its true value. But the course of its stock over the past few months has been dictated almost entirely by merger news, not any fundamental analysis.

Following the initial hearings on Capitol Hill last year on the matter, optimism seemed to be running high that the deal was on track for approval. The stock stayed correspondingly high, although it still traded at a real discount to T-Mobile. At the time, I wrote an article challenging such assumptions and arguing that there were strong arguments against the merger, even if the witnesses that day hadn’t presented them well and Congress hadn’t considered them well. DOJ would probably consider them better, I thought.

As it turns out, the Congress itself wound up considering them better as well. The House of Representatives, under its freshly installed Democratic leadership, held its own hearing on the merger, and the T-Mobile/Sprint leadership team did not get quite the same treatment the second time around. In general, merger opponents came better prepared, and there was also just the change in political control.

Precipitating The Sell-Off

That should have been immediately recognized as a harbinger of trouble, but at the time the stock did not price in the new difficulties the deal seemed to be running into. I recommended a sale of holdings about six weeks later because I thought the market was finally beginning to catch on. As it turned out, it would take about another four weeks, but the stock has recently seen a precipitous decline. This has happened right as analyst commentary has started to turn decidedly negative on the deal’s chances.

The proximate cause of the sell-off was when the negative merger sentiment reached a critical mass sufficient to attract the attention of the mainline news media. Skepticism about the deal’s chances had been growing for some time, but it was only very recently that the Wall Street Journal felt it had sufficient sources and confirmations to write a story that DOJ had actually told the executives for the two companies in so many words that approval was “unlikely” and that DOJ was skeptical of their pro-consumer claims.

Merger Hopes Linger On

Admittedly, we cannot yet say that the merger is definitely dead. After the WSJ’s report, T-Mobile CEO John Legere promptly took to Twitter to declare that the report was completely off-base. DOJ hadn’t said that, he insisted, but out of “respect for the process” T-Mobile would not comment further. Legere wasn’t the only one to question the report. Fox Business said its sources put the deal’s odds at no worse than 50-50 and said that reports of the deal’s death were greatly exaggerated. Raymond James gave the deal 55% odds.

But whatever DOJ actually did or didn’t tell the executives, it doesn’t appear to have left them confident that approval is forthcoming. Two days after the report came, Sprint filed a new claim with the FCC explicitly claiming that it might not be able to continue as a going concern without the merger, a sort of red panic button it had only hinted at before. Now it was full out pressing it, if not stabbing it repeatedly.

It doesn’t appear to have worked either, though. The FCC has re-emphasized and reinforced its concerns and questions about consumer harm from the tie-up, which both companies’ senior leadership have gamely set out publicly and privately to try to address. But it only takes one of these two acronyms to sink the deal, and so far neither appears convinced.

The Price Formula For Buying Back

The question then becomes when to buy back into Sprint if it does stay independent. Almost all agree that at least in the short term, Sprint would see a major decline, so positioning in Sprint before the deal is dead is not the way to go. The question then is how low can it go? The best way to answer that, I think, is to look at its current trading pattern for indications.

Sprint’s value right now is a function of three factors: the stock price of T-Mobile, which Sprint will be converted into if the deal passes, the chances of merger approval and the value of Sprint independently.

Only one of those factors can be known for a fact, so calculating the other two means picking which one we think we can narrow in on more accurately. But consensus seems to be building on the issue of odds of approval. As I said, following the WSJ article, a wide range of analysts started writing notes that they were still putting approval odds somewhere around 50-55%. I will use these numbers to calculate an implied independent value for Sprint.

Calculations

Sprint is currently trading at $5.56. T-Mobile is trading at $73.75 as of this writing, so if the deal were approved Sprint would have an implied merger value of $7.56. That means that Sprint is trading with precisely $2 of discounted merger value. If the market is pricing in a 50% probability of the deal being approved, then its total merger value is $4 and the implied independent value is $3.56.

If we calculate on the basis of 55% instead, then Sprint’s $2 discount reflects a merger value of $4.44, which puts independent value at $3.12. Taking approval odds even a little higher would push independent value below $3.

So, the market seems to be ready to push Sprint all the way down to the low-to-mid $3s if the deal is rejected. That is the price I would wait for before buying back in.

Risk Factors

Obviously, this calculation can be thrown off if we are misreading the market consensus. Craig Moffett gives the deal more like 30% approval odds, which would correspondingly make Sprint’s trading value more intrinsic and less merger premium. At 30% Sprint’s implied independent value is close to $5, meaning someone waiting for it to fall to $3 would miss out on what I still believe is substantial upside. But Moffett’s estimate is very much an outlier. The market has been chorusing with some regularity on 50-55%, even independent of Legere’s urgings to see the deal as only hitting a bump.

The other major risk is of course Sprint’s subsequent performance. I’ve written so many articles about that already that I won’t belabor the point here. As always, investors should do their own due diligence, but I believe an independent Sprint’s substantial spectrum holdings make it a buy.

Conclusion

I continue to watch Sprint and the merger with interest. The recent fall makes me feel even better about my decision to sell last month, but I still see value in Sprint. But the more shares I can buy, the better, so I will be awaiting what I expect to be a very substantial dip to the low-$3s before buying back in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.