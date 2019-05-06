Alta Mesa Resources: Needs To Improve Well Results, Reduce Costs

Alta Mesa has a high chance of restructuring since it has drawn down its upstream credit facility and also needs to eliminate its unsecured interest costs.

It can be competitive if it eliminates its unsecured interest payments, reduces G&A costs and achieves its 2019 well-level result targets.

It also needs to improve well-level results compared to 2018 as it moves to wider spacing.

I would have to say that the future of Alta Mesa Resources' (AMR) common stock appears to be dicey. Although Imperial Capital suggested a couple months ago that there may be significant upside (to $4) to Alta Mesa's stock, Alta Mesa probably needs to convert its unsecured bonds to equity in order to reduce its fixed costs enough to be competitive.

Alta Mesa Holdings (the upstream component) has drawn down its remaining credit facility capacity, to give it $86 million in cash on hand at last report. Between that move and the need to reduce its high fixed cost structure, it seems that restructuring is likely going to happen at some point. At the very least, Alta Mesa needs to slash its upstream G&A costs and eliminate its unsecured debt interest payments in order to be competitive.

I am focusing on Alta Mesa's upstream operations here, with the assumption that its midstream operations operate at roughly neutral cash flow.

Type Curve Revisions

Alta Mesa had previously discussed a 250+ MBO type curve with $3.5 million D&C costs (and a target to get it down to $3.2 million). In its February 2019 update, Alta Mesa noted that its tightly spaced pattern wells (with 6 to 10 wells per section) were trending well below that type curve, and it estimated EURs of around 120 MBO for those pattern wells. It also mentioned that D&C costs reached as high as $4.5 million (with ESP).

Alta Mesa is now attempting to reach an EUR of 175 MBO per well with D&C costs of $3.2 million to $3.5 million. Alta Mesa can start generating adequate upstream returns at $60+ oil if it reaches those targets, but to get to a 40+% ROR would require it get to around 200 MBO.

Source: Alta Mesa

Breakeven Scenario With 2018 Well Results

We can also see that Alta Mesa absolutely needs to improve its well level results from 2018 levels to be able to have much of a future as an operating company.

I have attempted to model a scenario where Alta Mesa attempts to maintain 28,000 BOEPD (45% oil) in production going forward, along with well EURs trending towards 120 MBO (2018 results).

Even if Alta Mesa averaged $3.5 million per well in D&C costs with 120 MBO wells, its upstream operations would need approximately $84 WTI oil to be able to maintain production without cash burn.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 4,599,000 $83.80 $385 NGLs 2,555,000 $25.14 $64 Natural Gas 18,396,000 $2.30 $42 Total Revenue $491

In this scenario, the poor well-level results make it nearly impossible for Alta Mesa to stem its cash burn. I've estimated that maintenance capex would be around $219 million in this scenario.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense + Workover $82 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $27 Marketing and Transportation $55 Upstream G&A $48 Interest Costs $60 Maintenance CapEx $219 Total Expenses $491

If Alta Mesa were to reduce its average D&C costs to $3.2 million per well, its breakeven point would still be around $80 WTI oil with the 2018 well results (120 MBO EURs). Eliminating the unsecured interest costs and reducing G&A to $25 million would help somewhat, but Alta Mesa's estimated breakeven point would still be around $67 WTI oil in that case. Thus if Alta Mesa is unable to improve its well level results from 2018 levels, there probably is no point in drilling further at this time.

Breakeven Scenario With Targeted Well Results

If Alta Mesa is able to achieve EURs averaging 175 MBO along with a $3.5 million D&C cost, its breakeven point would fall to around $70 WTI oil. Getting to 200 MBO per well along with a $3.2 million D&C cost would bring its estimated breakeven point down to $64 WTI oil.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 4,599,000 $70.00 $322 NGLs 2,555,000 $21.00 $54 Natural Gas 18,396,000 $2.30 $42 Total Revenue $418

The challenge in this scenario is that Alta Mesa's production will have fallen too low to properly support its upstream G&A and interest costs. At $70 WTI oil and 28,000 BOEPD in production, Alta Mesa's upstream G&A and interest costs add up to 26% of revenues. At $60 WTI oil, those items would add up to 30% of revenues.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense + Workover $82 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $23 Marketing and Transportation $55 Upstream G&A $48 Interest Costs $60 Maintenance CapEx $150 Total Expenses $418

Reduced Fixed Cost Scenario

Thus to truly be competitive, Alta Mesa needs to achieve its well-level targets as well as reduce its fixed costs. If Alta Mesa reduced its G&A costs to $25 million per year and its interest costs to $20 million per year instead, its breakeven point would be reduced to a level that should make it competitive.

The $20 million in estimated interest costs here would be from its credit facility only, as I've assumed that its unsecured debt gets converted into equity in this case. Alta Mesa's breakeven point with these reduced fixed costs and well EURs averaging 175 MBO (along with $3.5 million D&C costs) would be a more reasonable $57.50 WTI.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 4,599,000 $57.50 $264 NGLs 2,555,000 $17.25 $44 Natural Gas 18,396,000 $2.30 $42 Total Revenue $351

If Alta Mesa can achieve 200 MBO wells along with a $3.2 million average D&C cost, then it would have an upstream breakeven point of $51.50 WTI instead, along with the potential to reduce that breakeven number as production grows again.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense + Workover $82 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $19 Marketing and Transportation $55 Upstream G&A $25 Interest Costs $20 Maintenance CapEx $150 Total Expenses $351

What this tells me is that Alta Mesa can achieve some competitiveness ($57.50 WTI breakeven point) by eliminating its unsecured interest payments and significantly reducing G&A costs. That's probably the minimum that Alta Mesa needs to achieve through its potential restructuring efforts, along with reaching its base targets for well-level results and costs.

To achieve a good level of competitiveness, Alta Mesa would also need to reduce its D&C costs to around $3.2 million per well while achieving a 200 MBO average type curve. This would reduce its estimated breakeven point to $51.50 WTI oil.

Conclusion

Alta Mesa's interest and G&A costs need to be significantly reduced for it to be competitive going forward. That will likely result in some sort of restructuring where its unsecured debt gets converted to equity.

As well, Alta Mesa needs to at least reach its targeted levels of improvement for well results and costs with wider spacing. The 2018 well results and costs were very poor and getting to 175 MBO and $3.5 million D&C costs is probably the minimum to make Alta Mesa competitive going forward.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long AMR via its upstream unsecured bonds.