CalAmp: Ready, Aim, Don't Fire Quite Yet

CAMP could trade above $20/share, should the executive team manage to overcome the short-term challenges and deliver on the long-term plans.

Bulls might hang on to the business transformation story, as a growing SaaS segment could easily justify a bump in the stock's market value.

CalAmp (CAMP) is still stuck in the eye of the storm.

On the last day of April, the Irvine, California-based company reported a disappointing quarter. Revenues of $84.4 million landed a significant $1.6 million below the low end of management's guidance, offered in December. Adjusted EPS of $0.28, however, topped consensus expectations by two cents.

Image source: baystreet.ca

Driving the lack of top-line traction was the same key issue that dominated last quarter's discussions. More specifically, the telematics systems segment dipped another 17% YOY, driven by "lingering supply chain challenges as well as the decline in MRM Telematics and legacy LoJack SVR product sales". The timing of Chinese New Year and a wobbly macroeconomic environment were also mentioned to justify the unimpressive performance.

Unlike last quarter, this time gross margin dipped YOY by over one percentage point. The headwinds impacting profitability seem to have been mostly related to inventory write off, likely the result of the initiatives needed to address the supply chain issues. The combined unfavorable impact of lower revenues and reduced gross margin on earnings was partially offset by tight opex control, this year accounting for only 25.5% of revenues on an adjusted basis vs. 27.6% in 2018, despite the loss of scale.

See summarized P&L below, on a non-GAAP basis.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

More encouragingly, CEO Michael Burdiek reported that the company remained "on track in its transformation to a SaaS solutions provider driven by recent strong organic growth as well as growth from the three acquisitions recently announced". For fiscal 1Q20, however, revenue guidance of $86 million at the mid-point of the range failed to meet consensus estimates, while a projected non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 landed a penny short of the Street's projected figure.

Buy a growing SaaS business, get telematics for free

In case the company succeeds at transforming its business model, I believe that the stock could benefit from a series of positive trends. These would include more predictable top-line growth, higher margins and expanding valuation multiples as a result of lower perceived risks. CalAmp seems committed to doing so, as the many SaaS acquisitions made so far this year (Tracker, LoJack Mexico, Synovia Solutions) seem to suggest.

As the management team disclosed in the earnings call, the company is aiming at pushing annual software and subscription services revenues to $200 million per year, representing 40% of total company sales, at which point consolidated EBITDA margin would allegedly reach 20%. Back in fiscal 2014 and 2015, when CalAmp was much more heavily engaged in the hardware business (i.e. mobile resource management, wireless networks and satellite), EBITDA margins used to hover around the mid-teens. Simple extrapolation suggests that, per management's current estimates, the growing SaaS segment should produce margins of about 27.5% and annual adjusted EBITDA of $55 million in a "steady state".

Source: estimates by DM Martins Research

Former peer Fleetmatics was acquired by Verizon (VZ) a few years ago for $2.4 billion. The price tag paid for the SaaS-based telematics company represented a rich 23.3x trailing EV/EBITDA ratio, on trailing earnings growth of 30% that seems aligned with what CalAmp might be able to deliver.

Should CalAmp's subscription business be valued at a mere half of this multiple, the segment alone could be worth about $640 million, representing a 50% premium above the total company's current market cap. The telematics systems business, currently accounting for 77% of total revenues, could even be seen as a worthless "throw-in bonus", and still the stock would look significantly undervalued at the current price of $14/share.

But I am not ready to pull the trigger

Being much more of a fundamental than a technical analyst, it is odd to catch myself thinking about share price support. But I fear that, for now, CalAmp may be buried too deep into its transformation efforts to attract much demand for its stock. It seems reasonable to me that, at this stage, bearishness from cautious investors concerned about the material risks of an unsuccessful turnaround might continue to outweigh bullishness from bottom timers.

Data by YCharts

In any case, I am keeping a close watch on CAMP. The projected fundamentals look highly encouraging, but the executive team needs to overcome the short-term challenges and deliver on the long-term plans. Simply doing so, in my view, would be enough to propel CAMP well above its current price, possibly back into the $20/share territory over the next couple of years.

I do not own CAMP because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.