AT&T: A Modern Media Company

From the acquisition of DirecTV in 2015 to the more recent acquisition of Time Warner in 2018, AT&T (T) management has made it clear that they intend to become a modern media company. Now, armed with a large library of quality content, AT&T’s plan to make and distribute content is coming to fruition, making the company’s media division comparable to the likes of Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX). Although the plan has not created much stock appreciation for AT&T’s shareholders thus far, I believe that the current trajectory of the company in the media space will reward those who have been quite patient over the years.

A Catalyst for Stock Appreciation

If you invested in AT&T any time after 2012 and sold today, odds are you would have negative or zero capital gains. Considering the S&P 500 has over doubled since 2012, this is quite disheartening. As a result, many people consider AT&T to be “dead money.” That being said, sitting back and collecting a five to eight percent dividend yield does not sound too bad either, especially if you have been reinvesting the dividends. This begs the question: What can be the catalyst for AT&T? I believe that the yet-to-launch streaming service that is planned to be released later this year will provide AT&T with enough excitement to break out of its current lull.

On April 11th, Disney gave a spectacular presentation of its streaming services, specifically Disney Plus. Before this announcement, the company had been trading in a tight range for the past three years, even as the stock market had one of its best years in history. Everyone knew well in advance of the presentation that Disney was planning to launch its own service. Everyone knew it was going to be called Disney Plus. Everyone knew it was going to be priced below Netflix. However, it was such a spectacular presentation that generated so much excitement that helped break Disney out of its trading range, rising over 11.5% the day following the announcement.

I consider Disney’s detail-oriented presentation to be quite a success for two reasons. First, the stock rose to a record high after being stuck in a trading range for over three years. Second (and arguably more important), I personally was impressed by the products that are going to be released and will most likely be purchasing a subscription. Apple’s (AAPL) presentation of its streaming platform was quite underwhelming compared to that of Disney. I love Oprah as much as anyone, but just trotting out celebrities and not including much detail in the presentation made it hard to get excited over the product, as I did not really have a good understanding of what its streaming platform really is. Others must have felt the same, as the price move the day after the presentation was lackluster.

What does this have to do with AT&T? Well, AT&T has introduced two different presentations of new streaming options: Disney and Apple. By having more time to prepare and being able to see its competitors' presentations, I believe that the presentation and launch of AT&T’s streaming app will garner enough excitement to move the stock out of its current state of stagnation.

The Benefits of Diversification

It would be lying to say that the cord-cutting trend has not hurt AT&T. This trend is the main reason why the DirecTV acquisition was deemed a poor move by AT&T management. That being said, the DirecTV assets still offer something that shouldn’t be discounted by the marketplace: diversification.

It seems as though many investors see a world in which traditional cable television will cease to exist, leaving consumers to get all their content from streaming services, such as Netflix or Hulu. However, although we are trending towards a world in which video streaming is becoming much more relevant, I would argue that, in reality, nobody really knows what the landscape will be in the coming years.

Regardless of what the landscape becomes, AT&T is well-positioned for almost any outcome. If the shift away from traditional satellite cable is less than expected, the company has satellite cable to offer. If there is a large shift from satellite services to streaming cable, it has DirecTV Now to offer to customers. If there is a larger-than-expected shift from cable altogether to On-Demand streaming, AT&T will be offering an On-Demand app where it can draw content from its extensive library of high quality of content, including the likes of Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. This On-Demand service will likely be able support a paid subscription model or an ad-based model, allowing AT&T to continue to implement Xander throughout the company.

Risks and Mitigants

The first, and most obvious, risk to this thesis is the possibility that AT&T’s On-Demand streaming business will flop. However, as I mentioned in my previous article on Netflix, there are two main things consumers care about. First, consumers care about the content that is going to be offered on the platform. Between the new content from Time Warner and the content it possessed before the acquisition, AT&T is well-positioned to provide an extensive amount of high-quality content. Additionally, the company is cash flow-positive, allowing it to spend more on content than its competitors such as Netflix, who must consistently reach into the debt market to fund their content. Second, consumers care about the price of the subscription. Since AT&T is cash flow-positive, it makes it easier for the company to invest a large amount into content and still be able to charge a lower price, as it doesn’t have to go to the bond market to continuously raise more money.

The second risk to this thesis is the possibility that AT&T’s future content might not be high-quality. There have been many departures of high-ranking, long-term employees in WarnerMedia, such as former HBO CEO Richard Plepler, who was with the company for 28 years. However, given new leadership at the company, the power and autonomy that many of these employees had was likely reduced, causing many to resign. That being said, with the new direction of the company being a direct-to-consumer product versus its traditional role of creating content for cable companies, it would make sense to bring in new WarnerMedia leadership. It will be very important to watch indicators such as viewership and box office revenue from the content that is released under the new leadership to make sure WarnerMedia is continuing its track record of high-quality content.

Conclusion

In the end, AT&T is positioning itself well for the future by providing or planning to provide a product for satellite cable customers (DirecTV), streaming cable customers (DirecTV Now) or On-Demand customers (currently, HBO Go). Additionally, as seen with Disney, AT&T has a great opportunity to generate excitement, providing a catalyst for the stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additionally, I am long Disney and short Netflix.