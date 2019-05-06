KO Will Never Be KO'd

The loan agreement it entered into as well as the full acquisition of two companies in January 2019 could add value to it and further strengthen its finances and operations.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), simply known as Coca-Cola, continued to foster growth on its investors as the dividends continued to increase in significant amounts. Meanwhile, the company made a strong comeback in 2018 even if it contracted its operations as it realized higher earnings from its sharp decline in the previous year. Moreover, 1Q 2019 ended with impressive values which suggested a greater outcome at the end of the year. On the other hand, the stock price continues to be undervalued despite its uninterruptedly increasing movement.

Good News for the Investors!

Dividends per Share

Coca-Cola has always been magnanimous for it continued to increase its dividends through the years. For the last 10 years, it has been sharing its earnings with an average annual increment of 7.47%. From less than a dollar per share, it slowly yet constantly went up before reaching $1.56 per share in 2018. Projected years as estimated using the Dividend Growth Model would result in a total growth rate of 17% as it would reach $1.94 and $2.05 per share in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Note, however, that the values from 2008 to 2012 are different from the ones posted on the company website and even on the popular trading websites such as Nasdaq and MacroTrend. For example, the annualized value in 2008 is $1.52 but the one used here is $0.76. A forward stock split took effect during the second half of 2012. The split factor of 2.0 caused the shares to double and the dividends per share to be halved. Nevertheless, this should not alarm the investors for with or without the split, the dividends per share would still be the same in actual value. One must also understand that a stock split only increases the liquidity of the shares. In short, whether the company applied the split or not, the dividends per share have been moving in an upward trend and would continue to do so for the next five years.

Taken from Coca-Cola

Projected values were calculated using the Dividend Growth Model.

Dividend Payout Ratio

For the last 10 years, the dividends per share grew substantially, so did the company’s earnings. It was just that the former rose faster and larger than the latter. From being about 60% in 2008-2013, it grew to 70-90% in 2014-2016. This remained an impressive view as well as an assurance to the investors since it could be seen here that the company has been generous with many investors by putting them on its top priorities. When KO’s earnings fell by 81% in 2017, it remained noble as it increased its dividends by almost 6% then. This resulted in a dividend payout ratio of 5.1. This means that 500% of earnings went to dividend payments. In 2018, it remained high at 1.04. Projected years showed that it would play between 0.9 and 1.2. An investor might worry about KO’s adequacy (to be discussed more in the next section), but he must remember that KO stood the test of time. It has always been profitable and sustainable and would always be.

Taken from Coca-Cola and MarketWatch

Projected values were calculated using the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Forecasting.

Retained Earnings

Amidst the increasing trend of the dividend payout ratio, an investor might ask himself if the company could still suffice the dividend payments and its operations in the future. In KO’s case, it remained profitable even though the dividends surpassed earnings. Nevertheless, KO could effortlessly suffice the dividend payments and its future operations since its high-flying retained earnings could always do so. From $30-40 billion, it went up to $53 in 2011 before further increasing to $60-63 billion from 2013 to 2018. Retained earnings would reach $76 billion in 2023. These figures could be used by the company to further increase the dividends, purchase more assets or pay its debts. With the current amount of $63 billion, the investors need not worry about the company’s adequacy as it could easily sustain its operations which have been usually playing between $20 million and $30 million. It could even pay its outstanding debt if it wishes to do so. KO has always been solid as it could make a one-time payment to all its obligations to its investors and creditors with billions still remaining for its future transactions.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were calculated using Linear Trend Forecasting.

The graph below shows why Coca-Cola is a solid company to put your investments into. Should the company wishes to make a one-time payment to its investors and creditors, it would still realize $20-30 billion as its retained earnings. It still could purchase assets and sustain its operations to stimulate its earnings. This also shows that KO is not only profitable but also highly sustainable and tolerant of the changes in its finances if there would be any.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were calculated using Linear Trend Forecasting.

Delving into Coca-Cola’s Fundamentals

Operating Revenue

Coca-Cola’s sales have been constantly increasing from 2008 to 2012. But since then, it started to fall noticeably. This was primarily driven by the contraction of its operations and reshaping its bottling system which would hopefully boost its increase, in the long run, changes in sales tax and price. This should not be bothersome to its stakeholders as it still controls the non-alcoholic beverage industry. According to Statista, Coca-Cola held 48.6% as its market share in 2015, followed by its main competitor, PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) at 20.5%. The remaining 30.9% was divided among the remaining competitors. In 2018, the company still got the highest market share at 40% while PepsiCo got 20%. Both companies have been controlling the majority of the market. It must be known to many that the company spent two years to relaunch its products as many healthier sodas and juices have been entering and competing in the market. Coca-Cola had to jive with the changes. This became the main cause of its decreasing sales.

“We would love to at least stop declining, if not get into growth.” True to James Quincey’s words, 1Q 2019 started to impress a lot of investors once more as it reported its sales at $8.02 billion, which was 5.2% or $400 million higher than its comparative value in 2018. Its increasing trend of sales plus its complete acquisition of Chi Ltd., and Costa. Ltd. would continue to stimulate the company’s sales in 2019.

The values for the forecasted years would get back as revenue would be $41 billion at the end of this year and even reach $42 billion in 2022 and 2023.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were calculated using Linear Trend Forecasting.

Taken from MarketWatch

Operating Profit

The company’s contraction of operations, which became one of the primary causes of sales decline, could be proven by checking the operating costs and expenses. Both of them have been moving in parallel with sales. From 2008 to 2013, it has been moving in an upward trend. Since 2014, it has been decreasing from $36.62 billion at the beginning of the year, down at $35.15 billion at the end of the year. In 2018, it became even lower at $22.05 billion. The downward movement of both sales and expenses is strong evidence that the company diminished its operations as far as its effort to restrengthen its brands and restructure its bottling system. As a result, operating profit could be seen as a bit constant but geared more towards the upward movement. This happened since the company still came up with higher earnings than the costs it incurred even if it decided to focus on rebranding which affected its production. As a result, the company remained profitable which showed its strong operations that could be sustained even in the long run. From $8.45 billion in 2008, it continued to go up to $10 billion in 2011-2015 before it initially fell in 2016 and 2017 at $9.5 billion and $9.01 billion, respectively. In 2018, it made a huge return by $700 million as it rose to $9.7 billion. Meanwhile, quarterlies showed a more optimistic outlook in 2019 as 1Q closed with $2.34 billion as its operating profit resulted in a growth rate of 29% from $1.81 billion in 1Q 2018. It even had the highest value among the time series that are being compared (1Q 2016-2019). Indeed, FY 2019 would be higher than in the previous years.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were calculated using Linear Trend Forecasting.

Taken from MarketWatch

Net Income

On the other hand, non-operating income has been moving in a generally upward trend for the last three years which resulted in the increasing trend of net income. From the decreasing trend of net income in 2015 and 2016 at $7.35 billion and $6.53 billion, respectively, it drastically decreased to $1.18 billion in 2017 which gave a growth rate of -82%. But it got back on its feet in 2018 as it grew again by 470% and reached $6.73 billion which easily offset the negative growth rate in the previous years. It ended the streak of declining net income and started to soar once again.

Meanwhile, KO closed 1Q 2019 with $1.7 billion as its net income. As compared to its comparative time series, $1.48 billion in 1Q 2016, $1.18 billion in 2017, and $1.37 billion in 2018, it easily became the highest among them. With this, the growth that the company regained in 2018 would most likely continue and rise further in 2019 now that the company is realizing the long-term benefit of rebranding in its sales as well as the consistency in its non-operating income.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were calculated using Linear Trend Forecasting.

Taken from MarketWatch

EPS

Like the dividends per share, note that the values of EPS from 2008 to 2012 are different from the ones posted on the company website and reliable financial sources such as Nasdaq and MacroTrend. This is due to a forward stock split that took place in 2012. The split factor of 2.0 halved the EPS and doubled the number of shares. This, however, did not affect the actual value of EPS since the purpose of a stock split is to change the liquidity of the shares.

EPS continued to reflect the movement of net income from its upward trend in 2008-2011 to its downward trend from 2015-2017. From $1.9 in 2013, it fell to $1.6 in 2014 and rose up again to $1.67 in 2015. Since then, the value continued to decline and even landed at $0.29 in 2017. But in 2018, as the company’s non-operating income continued to boost, net income and EPS got along with it very well. It rose to $1.5 then which resulted in an increase of 417%. With this, Nasdaq also believes that EPS would continue moving higher for the next four years as it estimated EPS in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 at $2.1, $2.26, $2.4 and $2.62, which would result in the average annual growth rate of 12.59%.

Likewise, 1Q 2019 showed that this good fortune of Coca-Cola would really continue as EPS was reported at $0.39 which got the highest value since 2016 of 1Q. Nasdaq and Wall Street Journal also shared their optimistic outlook as they both estimated 2Q and 3Q 2019 EPS at $0.62 and $0.58, respectively, while the former estimated it to be $0.41 in 4Q 2019. This would give a total amount of $2.00 per share on average.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were calculated using Linear Trend Forecasting.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were calculated using Linear Trend Forecasting.

Current Ratio

For the last 10 years, Current Ratio has been ranging from 0.9 to 1.3. It continued impressively as it proved that amidst the company’s declining sales, the company remained sustainable as it has more current assets than current liabilities. With this, it could be concluded that the company could easily meet its short-term obligations given by its generally increasing trend of the ratio. Furthermore, as the company regained its earnings in 2018 and made a strong comeback during the first quarter of 2019, more earnings are expected to flow to the company’s pool of funds to stimulate the operations, retain as cash and purchase other assets to increase the liquidity and sustainability of its assets. Results for the next five years conveyed the company’s stronger capacity to cover all its short-term obligations in the future.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were calculated using Linear Trend Forecasting.

Stock Price Analysis

KO’s Stock Price Remains Undervalued

The company continues to move in its bullish trend with only a little to moderate volatility. Ranging from $46-49, the price remains stable which can be seen that it will increase more for the next few weeks or months. Having a P/E Ratio of 30.95 relative to the company’s EPS of $1.5 and annualized dividends per share of $1.57, is purchasing a KO stock be worth it? The valuation of the stock price will be done using the Dividend Growth Model.

Current Stock Price: $48.59

Dividends per Share for 2019: $1.60

Average Growth Rate of Dividends per Share: 0.07472655216

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1076551383

Derived Price: $52.22096317 or $52.22

Given the result, it can be seen that the price remains undervalued amidst its upward trend. Having a difference of about $4 per share, one must expect that the price will continue to go up until it reaches its real value or goes up some more as the acquisitions it made seems to add value to the company. A new and higher resistance-support level must be anticipated for the next few weeks.

Growth Drivers

Complete Acquisition of Chi Ltd. (The Coca-Cola Company)

Last January 30, 2019, Coca-Cola announced its complete acquisition of Chi Ltd. in Nigeria. It first acquired 40% of the total stakes of the company in 2016 before acquiring it fully three years later. This was a sagacious move for KO since acquiring a company which has been in the industry for almost 40 years could add value to it. It stood the test of time and remained an innovative and fast-growing company in the industry of beverages such as juices, value-added dairy and the like. The company’s existence in Africa could foster further growth for KO as more opportunities in the market could be attained. Also, Nigeria is one of the 10 growing countries in the continent in terms of the economy which would help KO further expand its operations and diversify its products. Should it become a success in the long run, Coca-Cola will be more advanced and capable to capture more demand to increase its sales and realize higher bottom line earnings for all its stakeholders.

Coca-Cola Fully Acquired Costa Ltd. (The Coca-Cola Company)

After a few years of refranchising and rebottling, Coca-Cola continued to make up for the larger earnings it could have realized earlier. As the year started, KO completely acquired Costa Ltd for $4.9 billion. This action would be beneficial for the company since it could help it broaden its product lines while maintaining the distinct characteristics. Costa has been operating for more than 40 years in 30 countries. Having ventured into the industry of coffee, KO realized that this beverage segment continued to grow by 6% every year. With this, it could be concluded that Costa, one of the leading companies in the coffee segment, would surely add value to KO to further stimulate its operations. The higher values of sales and profits would be realized, and more dividends will be shared to its investors.

Is It Worth It All?

Coca-Cola stood the test of time. Amidst the different market conditions, the company remained profitable and sustainable. Also as far as the dividend earnings and the stock price are concerned, KO never failed to report or increase the earnings to the investors. Investing here would be viable for both long-term and short-term investors.

For the long-term investors: investing in KO is worth the try. Despite the notable changes in its sales and bottom-line earnings, KO remained noble as it consistently increased its dividend payment even if it would exceed net income. Furthermore, the large amount of retained earnings is an assurance that the company could adequately suffice dividend payments even in the long run. In fact, it could even cover the company's borrowings. Should the company wish to make a one-time payment to dividends and borrowings, it would still have a remaining amount of $20-30 billion. The two complete acquisitions it did earlier of this year would be a testament to the company’s long-term adequacy. With the trend of its income statement values as well as retained earnings and current ratio, it could be seen that KO would still have a solid and intact financials. Projected values showed higher results which showed that the company could suffice its operations in the future.

For the short-term investors, the fact that the price is still undervalued by $4-5 despite its bullish trend should be taken into consideration. Earnings would still be realized as the price would still go up for the next few weeks until it reaches its correct value and sets a higher resistance and support level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.