Whiting Petroleum: High Potential Alpha Stock

One of the smaller oil stocks on my radar just released its first-quarter earnings. Whiting Petroleum (WLL) reported contracting sales and earnings way below expectations. Almost needless to say, this did a number on the stock, as the price declined by double digits after the earnings report. Nonetheless, as long as oil remains in a bull market, we are dealing with a stock that is still working on an impressive recovery.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

The Only Thing We Need: Higher Oil Prices

Let's start by mentioning something most traders already expected. Sales in the first quarter were down significantly. Sales declined to $389.49 million, which is not only 24% lower on a year-on-year basis but also way below expectations of $419.75 million.

Source: Estimize

Before I start breaking down the reasons why sales are down, let's quickly look at adjusted EPS. The company's bottom line results came in at -$0.16 per share, which is not only down but also a great disappointment, given that analysts expected to see at least a profit of $0.20 per share. The other day, someone said that it's not an earnings miss but an expectations miss, meaning that analysts should have done a better job. As interesting as that might sound, I think analyst expectations continue to be important, especially when a company is in a recovery. Almost needless to say, the stock declined by more than 10% after the ugly earnings miss.

The good news is that challenging weather conditions were unable to keep production from growing further. Total production increased from 127.05 Mboed to 128.67 Mboed, which translates to an increase of 1.3%. This improvement was supported by a 7% increase of NGLs, while natural gas production was up 12%. Total oil production declined by 3%. Unfortunately, the realized prices declined by almost $10 from $42.87 to $33.77. The simple reason is the ugly oil price decline at the end of 2018.

Source: Whiting Petroleum Q1/2019 Earnings Release

Total production is expected to rise to the 46.7-47.7 MMboe range from 46.71 in 2018. This small increase is underperforming quite a few competitors. However, efficiency ratios are also improving. Lease operating expenses are expected to come in between $6.90 and $7.30 per boe, with cash costs declining from $14.65 per boe in 2017 to $13.65 in 2018. This is a decline of 27% since 2014. Advanced well monitoring and lower rates for water producing systems are able to continuously cause cash costs to decline. Overall drilling efficiency also continued to improve in Q1, with spud to TD declining from 9.1 days in 2018 to 8.9 days in Q1 of 2019. This is down 61% since 2011.

Moving over to the company's financial stability, Whiting has a total debt-to-EBITDAX of less than 4.0 which was 2.4 in Q1 of 2019. The debt-to-equity ratio is at 0.65, which is not signaling bankruptcy, but along with a current ratio of 0.70, it is definitely one of the reasons why the stock is dropping harder than some peers during an oil downtrend. Nonetheless, the first bond maturities occur in 2020, when a $562 million convertible bond expires, followed by a $874 million senior bond in 2021.

All things considered, I have mixed feelings. Whiting's production expansion is a bit slower compared to production growth rates from some of its competitors. Nonetheless, the company is able to deliver a ton of alpha during oil uptrends, as this will massively enhance the company's ability to reduce leverage and to invest in additional production growth measures. Just look how well the stock did in the first half of 2018 when oil prices were rapidly rising.

Source: Finviz

At this point, my biggest oil holdings are Continental Resources (CLR) and Marathon Oil (MRO). I am, therefore, not yet adding Whiting Petroleum. Not because I do not trust my own research, but because I decided to buy drillers that have the ability to outperform oil prices without buying high(er)-risk drillers that tend to drop more than others during oil downtrends.

However, if you are in it for the long term and believe that oil prices are continuing to rise, I think you might like this one a lot, as it offers everything that supports a recovery. Production is doing OK, efficiency ratios as rising and debt levels are falling. It also helps that the stock is trading at only 10.5x next year's earnings with a PEG ratio of 0.67. The only thing we need is for oil prices to rise further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLR, MRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.