Buy Fox Now Before Its Investor Day Reveal

Fox Corp. (FOXA) (FOX) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) recently closed their $71B deal, handing the bulk of the former Twenty-First Century Fox's assets to Disney, freeing both companies to go their separate ways. I advised investors to buy the post-deal dips in both companies, which has worked out well so far for Disney after its Investor Day on April 11th, where it made new all-time highs as Disney's future looks brighter than ever.

Data by YCharts

Now Fox has its earnings report scheduled for May 8th, 2019 with its Investor's Day to follow on May 9, 2019. Fox could be in line for a nice bump in share price as well as it unveils its future plans as many investors will wait to see what the company says before buying into the company's future story.

Fox is in a great position to benefit from the advertising dollars associated with the U.S. Presidential election cycle which happens every 4 years and will be concluding towards the end of 2020. Potential candidates are already announcing candidacy and attending Town Halls as Fox's News channel finished up April as the number one network in all of cable for the 34th consecutive month in total day and primetime viewership. Fox is looking to grab advertising dollars from all walks of the political spectrum as its primary viewership usually is a conservative base while it is also hosting Town Hall events for many democratic and liberal candidates including Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Pete Buttigieg, and others.

Slide from Borrell Associates

The upcoming political cycle could be a lucrative time for Fox as it could start to transition to more of a digital streaming and distribution model in coming years as it announced that its new FOX Media Center will be built within the Arizona State University's Research Park in Tempe, Arizona. The media center will be the streaming and technology hub for Fox once it is operational in 2021.

Fox could be a potential cash cow, if it wants to be, as it will have control of long-standing profitable assets with little to no debt after the Disney deal. This gives Fox some nice optionality moving forward as it can declare a potentially nice dividend for shareholders if it wants to with its free cash flows. It could also institute a more conservative dividend and leave itself open to M&A activity, including a possible merger or acquisition of News Corporation (NWSA) (NWS), from which Twenty-First Century Fox split from in the summer of 2013. With a market cap of a little over $7B, News Corp could make sense as an acquisition for Fox to try and build some scale or diversity on its platform again as Fox is now hovering around a $23B market cap.

As Fox starts out in a brand new form again, it might not have a proper M&A premium built into the stock yet for a company open to making changes in its structure for shareholder benefit. The Murdochs, who run Fox and own a large number of its shares, have been open to splits and acquisitions in the past, so a deal in the future might once again make sense if the price is right. With Fox News being one of only a handful of major news organizations in the U.S. on cable, it might be a potential M&A target for up and coming streaming companies looking to add to their offerings in the future.

Several come to mind including Apple Inc. (AAPL), which has its Apple TV+ coming this fall along with the launch of its News+ service. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) could see it as a potential add-on to create additional value for its Prime customers as it continues to expand the ecosystem it is building around Prime. Finally, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) could decide to try to create value outside of creating original content with a news organization purchase to up its value proposition in the face of the myriad of streaming services and offering coming online in the next year or so. All of these and other players in the space could possibly make a bid for Fox as its $23B market cap would be potentially a lot more doable than Disney's massive $71B play for most of the former Twenty-First Century Fox's assets.

The Disney and former Twenty-First Century Fox deal is done, with both companies heading in new directions for future growth and prosperity. Disney's Investor day was an unquestioned success as it made believers out of investors in its Disney+ Streaming service as Disney's stock has roared to all-time highs. Fox's chance to wow investors following the close of the Disney deal will soon be upon us soon with its upcoming earnings report and Investor Day right around the corner. Fox has potential catalysts coming that include the U.S. presidential election cycle along with potential M&A activity as it will seek to best use its cash flows after the Disney deal freed it from any near-term debt concerns. I continue to be long both Fox and Disney with oversized positions and a $45 end of the year price target for Fox. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOX, DIS, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.