Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PDYPF) CEO Peter Jackson on Q1 2019 Trading Update Call (Transcript)

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (OTC:PDYPF) Q1 2019 Trading Update Conference Call May 2, 2019 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Jackson - Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Hill - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Coffey - Barclays

David Holmes - Bank of America

Michael Mitchell - Davy

Edward Young - Morgan Stanley

Monique Pollard - Citi

Joe Thomas - HSBC

David Brohan - Goodbody

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Paddy Power Betfair figures update hosted by Peter Jackson, CEO of Paddy Power Betfair. My name is Nigel and I'm your event coordinator. During the presentation, your lines remain on listen-only. [Operator Instructions] I would like to advise all parties that this conference is being recorded.

And I would like to hand the call over to Peter. Peter, please go ahead.

Peter Jackson

Thank you, Nigel. Good morning and thank you for joining the call. With me today is Jonathan Hill. You will hopefully have had a chance read the announcement release this morning, so I won't go through some detail, but I will just highlight a few key things first.

Quarter one was a good quarter for the group with reported revenues up 17%. Notwithstanding that first sports results, which cost us about 20 million in revenue. At the same time, we continue to make good progress across the group, with respect to our strategic priorities.

Looking into the division --. Revenue in our online division was up 4%. The division now incorporates two brands following the acquisition of Adjarabet in February. Excluding Adjarabet revenue decline by 1% with the decrease you see year-on-year swing in sports results, which resulted in a 6% decline in our sports revenue.

This offset continued good gaming great. Normalizing for sports results, we estimate that our underlying growth percentage with high-single-digits exclude the benefit from Adjarabet. We remain very focused on enhancing the long-term sustainability of our UK and Irish online business that continue to grow our restoration customer base.

This is particularly evident across the Paddy Power brand at present, our improved products and better marketing execution is driving customer acquisition and [indiscernible]. We are also doing the right thing by continuing to enhance our anti-money laundering procedures and proactive gambling interventions. And these measures are having some impacts in our revenues some higher value customers.

As you might expect, this more prominently affects our Betfair brand, given its focus on core [indiscernible]. It is essential that we continue to be proactive on this front. collaborating with industry peers and also investing in further refining our leading responsible gambling capabilities. The recent enhancement of our proprietary algorithm that monitors and identifies at-risk customers is a good example of this, but further work [indiscernible] as an industry.

Within our online division, we also focus on improving the geographical diversification of our revenue base and the acquisition of Adjarabet in Q1 was further step in that direction. The business is performing well, with good great momentum and integration is slightly ahead of target.

Our future diversification will also be driven by the technological development work we described in March, which has since enhanced our global customers proposition, enable us in 2020 to accelerate international growth in Betfair.

For our retail division, I suspect you are more interested and what had happened to FOBT revenues since the first of April rather than our Q1 performance. We provided guidance that FOBT revenues would drop between 33% and 43%. It is very early days and based on what we are seeing so far, we think it's more likely to be closer to minus 43%, which you think is in line with the market and this is reflected in our guidance.

Turning Australia. We outlined to you previously have anticipated to increase regulatory and tax burdens which further strengthen our competitive positioning. Giving us confidence that we can extend our long track record of great market share by investing in our leading customer proposition.

Q1 was good evidence of this, with Sportsbet delivering a very strong quarter with revenues up 20%. As we outline at our recent Investor Day in the U.S., FanDuel Group is making huge progress. I'm focused on showing we have an unfair advantage when targeting the U.S. sports betting opportunity and it’s encouraging to see our strong positioning translating into success in New Jersey.

That said we are not complacent and it is our intention to extend our advantage further by expanding our nationwide fancy business, by investments in our leading brands and products and by successfully cross selling across our four product verticals. As we continue to leverage with our extensive U.S. market experience, and our global sports betting activities.

We believe this will enable us to continue success in New Jersey, and replicate the success in other state as they regulate. [indiscernible] launch online in Pennsylvania in the coming months, and the current necessary momentum, which takes us a number of states support our U.S. market opportunity against these very substantial. As we stated this morning statement, FanDuel remains well positioned to generate good returns on ongoing sports betting investments to capitalize on this opportunity.

In summary, the good underlying momentum we highlighted at the time of our full-year results is continued. To continue to make good strides in increasing the sustainability of our business and enhancing diversification of our revenues. For the full-year 2019, we remain on-track, to meet our full-year profit expectations, despite the customer friendly sports results to show in the first quarter, with April trading in line with our expectations.

Jonathan and I are happy to take your questions. In the interest of giving everyone an opportunity, can I suggest that we start with a couple of questions first, and then if time permits we may be able to come back to you ask more later.

So Nigel, if you help facilitate the questions please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator instructions] The first question comes from Patrick Coffey from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Patrick Coffey

Hi, two for me if I could. First on FOBT and second on self regulation. So on the FOBT, can you just maybe give us a bit more color on why the impact is at the high end of the guidance, you know what is it that customers are doing, what is the impact?

And then secondly, on self-regulation. Could you just talk us through, your thoughts with regards to collaborating as an industry on self-regulation obviously GVC has put out a statement last week not in collaboration with others. What are your thoughts on that statement and - you will holistically I guess talking about the industry as a whole working together. Thanks.

Peter Jackson

Patrick, thank you. Good morning. Jonathan want to pick the FOBT questions than I will come back on the other one.

Jonathan Hill

I mean, we made from estimates around customer behavior when we came up with a range of 33 to 43. Now clearly what we have seen and within - that we had estimates as to how much of the spend with also to other gains, and we had a range of scenarios and it's just turned out that what we are seeing is the bigger fall, the fall of the upper end of that.

And just to clarify for everyone, the 43% is in line with the number that we included in the prelims for the 30 million of EBITDA impact. So there is no further adjustment to make there. I mean, I think it's fair to say we are seeing reasonable fall in the stores, but it's really just a turnover in the gaming itself, but its significantly down.

Peter Jackson

[indiscernible] Patrick and I was visiting stores on Friday, I think that the team is executing very well. As Jon said, we are not seeing substantial changes in football, obviously there has been a big drop off in FOBT revenues. What we now need to just work to see how that impacts our competitors.

We believe that we are experiencing similar [indiscernible]. And then clearly as I said, particularly listeners is if I say that I tend to show some other shops. Now we need to see - and see how much business we pick up for the while, there is market leading full proposition.

After the point here in self regulation, and I think as an industry, we can also work to try and collaborate with the point to the changes we made, and then adverting and there is further work that is ongoing at the moment, notwithstanding comments made by individual operations.

And I think you are 1excited to us [indiscernible] in that package of measures from an industry perspective. And clearly these will have to be a certain minimum set of standards we will sign up to [indiscernible] So I think there is from market actually give indications of new people will going to collaborate and self regulation change should be in a process, how we manage the situation in UK.

Peter Jackson

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of David Holmes from Bank of America.

David Holmes

Good morning guys. Just wanted to touch on the online business. And with margins down 100 bibs year-on-year. Would you expected to results and effect to drive stronger way to increase than the 5% we have seen? Just trying to understand what is going on with that wagering number?

Jonathan Hill

I mean I think there is obviously a couple of things going on in here. One of the points we have made in the statement is around the impact on some of our, the IPs in terms of the RG AML impacts that we have seen in the business as we have implemented those controls through last year in a more rigorous fashion.

That clearly has an impact on staking levels. We are not fundamentally focused on driving staking levels, we are focused on growing the recreational base and with that we would expect to see expected margins going up and what you can see in the statement is we have referenced that that we actually see expected margins having gone up by 40 bps, which reflects I think the mixer better than the mixer types of customers we have within the business.

Peter Jackson

I would add to that. You remember when Dan talked to us about how manages the European business unit. One of the important message [indiscernible] active player days in Paddy Power. We show you the figures in here in terms of the good growth we seeing there. Those are the metrics Dan is using for measuring the business and that is what we are focused on. And we are pleased with the acceleration we are seeing in our performance in Q1 compared with last year.

David Holmes

Okay, cool. And just quickly ask on the exchange that 1% growth number. Do you think that came on the line number i.e., the impact that they are going through equally offset the weather impact that we showed last year?

Peter Jackson

Yes. It's as you say, there are some weather related issues last year, there [indiscernible]. So yes, I think it’s a pretty good number.

David Holmes

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from a lot of Michael Mitchell from Davy. Please go ahead.

Michael Mitchell

Hi, good morning. Two from my side, if I could. And firstly on Australia and clearly acceleration in the phase of revenue growth there. I wonder if you just comments in terms of what you are seeing perhaps further up the customer acquisition funnel that supports the kind of confidence in the second year your position there.

And then secondly, just in terms efforts in online, in Europe to create a more sustainable customer database, just maybe your thoughts in terms of your timing there. Is that something you do on a slow on a steady basis going forward or is that something which actually you think you can get to where you want to be in the current year? Thank you.

Peter Jackson

Michael, I think from a, taking your questions in turn. In Australia, we are pleased with the sort of new-to-franchise customer performance that we are seeing customer performance that we are seeing.

So when we look at the demand the first time, bettors are acquiring the business or I think the business has always been strong. It's, particularly in the recreational market, which is a focus of the Sportsbet business. So we are very pleased when we look at across the business or through the funnel, as we are asking.

I had that business is performing. And I think it's just the strategy we have to try and take scale with introduction of these new taxes. I think it's working. And we should also be thoughtful that this, there are changes in product taxes in the market as well, which I think further reinforces our scale position. And I think the only point to add is obviously we have the uplift in promotional activity during 2018.

Now if that continues into 2019, and we are seeing the positive effect on our key customer growth and staking coming through in revenue in Q1, the impacts of that. So we are very comfortable with our competitive position at the minute in the market.

And from an online perspective with regards to the sustainability thing piece. I think it's always been in the DNA as the, at the business when I look at the things that Paddy Power have been doing for years, and I think it's always been an incredibly important part of what we do. We haven't always talked extensively about it.

I think we did decide to make some changes last year, which particularly impact with some of the high value customers in terms of the interactions we have with them. That is an ongoing journey. The refinements we are making to our models at the moment, which identify the sort of different risks of our customers which you will use to refine which customers we engage with and also some interaction models.

And as the conversation, a question earlier from Patrick actually around self-regulation, there may be further changes is happening in the market and we think to try and influence and guide those. We think it's really important that we can raise a sustainable businesses and the mass market is the most important way, growing the mass market is the most important of doing that.

And just to finish off the, these are ongoing actions. They are expected in terms of the impact in terms of overseeing and we are seeing that through H2 and in 2018. So it's a carryon of what we have seen, a continuation of what we have seen during Q4 in particular and Q3 as well.

Michael Mitchell

Good. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Ed Young from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Edward Young

Good morning. I have two questions around diversification, if that is the case. The first one was on, you talked about - towards more recreational customers and obviously the stats given on Paddy Power active growth just about going very successfully at the moment. How do you see the recreational market, is this you sort of rightsizing Paddy Power to your kind of brand strength and share of voice or do you think the overall recreational market in the UK is growing making the other competitors are sort of pivoting more towards more so looking for more recreational customer base.

And the second one is on graphical diversification. You obviously mentioned the benefit of Adjarabet. If it just cost you for the moment, there are quite a few jurisdictions that even this rules, regulation is towards either becoming regulated or even lowering taxes. There is still a lot of discussion around advertising restrictions and other things. How does that impact your thoughts on how you might see to get geographic diversification perhaps more inorganically if you have already mentioned that is more as a 2020 stories, if you are international pitch. Thanks.

Peter Jackson

Thanks. So look I say the simple answer on Paddy Power we are definitely playing to the brand sense in terms of the recreational market. when I look at in terms of that brand and social media and stuff where we are very clearly the market leader, I think, if the time is as we have always are very focused on the recreational base, as the undertaking market share anything that is head our businesses, it's not we have seen the facts in the release this morning.

From a different geographical perspective. There are there are lots of opportunities between Island and Georgia, if you look on the left hand side of that in other markets as of Europe as well, but I think one of the things that we do see is there are in some of those regulated markets if there are ongoing sort of advertising restrictions.

And as to reinforce some of the positions of the incumbent operations could happen those in those markets, and we are working together, the third pillar of our strategy is to try and achieve podium position in regulated markets, we may be able to do that organically from the positions we have and we may also have to use M&A to acquire businesses and that we can then put into our business leverage up technology and other purchasing opportunities.

That is what we did with Adjarabet. And I think even in situations that are advertising situations, I think there is still attractive opportunities for us because we will acquiring local brand heroes, which I think would benefit and particularly [indiscernible] would benefit of advertising is restricted.

Edward Young

Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Monique Pollard from Citi. Please go ahead.

Monique Pollard

Good morning, everyone and just a couple questions for me if I could. The first one is, would you be able to give any form of quantification around the revenue impact that you saw from these responsible gambling interventions in the first quarter just so we can get a sense of it, and how it particularly impacted online stacking. And then secondly, on the same responsible gambling theme. I was just wondering if you could give a comment to update on the press reports we have seen in April on the over the counter retail products that you have put in place that was similar in style to roulette and what the implication that of?

Peter Jackson

Yes, look, Monique we are not going to provide any quantification of the changes we made there is also 5G, I would reiterate in connect we have made those changes now within our guidance, it’s in the numbers and so unlike some other operators you had to sit down gravely, we are not doing that.

As to regards the - I think you are referring to the Pick ‘n’ 36 game that we have in our shops in a very brief period it’s something we shouldn’t have done, I’m sorry we did have to apologize personally to the Gambling Commission. We are waiting for them to come back to us and talk to us about the what they want to do about it. We shouldn’t have done it, and we are taking steps to ensure that product launches and changes in our retail business are much more controlled.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Joe Thomas from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Joe Thomas

Good morning. So mine two. The first one is on the exchange, plus 1%. Peter, I know you talked about opening up to more to international opportunities didn't take a better place. And more you could do there. I just wonder how much of that plus 1% is driven by that international growth, rather than growth in the domestic U.K., Irish market. And secondly, is there anything that you can give us with respect to what we see on the growth impact - growth hit, do you take any and then the sort of rate of substitution to other products?

Peter Jackson

Yes. Okay. Look, Joe, in terms of the exchange, [indiscernible] broadly, I have talked in the past that we have seen two phases of growth for that [indiscernible]. We then focused on growing the sportsbook, which is predominantly focused on the U.K. and Ireland and there is of course have a sustain customers.

We are planning now a third phase of growth for Betfair, which is to take advantage of this role, niche position we have in this over 100 markets around the world and grow those. The performances we have seen in the first quarter on the exchange is not benefiting from the preferred size of growth because frankly, we haven't delivered a lot of the [indiscernible] language payments effective.

Yes. On the FOBT, although I would say it’s into the early things we are [indiscernible]. On the FOBT side, Jonathan I don’t know…

Jonathan Hill

Yes. I mean, obviously we have guided at the year-end in [indiscernible] invest $30 million of impacted EBITDA level. I think you can probably work out gross up on that basis, is that something you are looking for.

And that number of $30 million of EBITDA impact, as I said earlier, is based on the upper end about 33% to 43% revenue reduction on top of the range. So, I think we have hopefully given you everything you need there?

I mean, I think for us the, when you talk about the growth in the net impact, I think it's probably more and the same pretty consistent [indiscernible] be negatively impacted as a results of the exchanges on FOBTs. What we have no idea yet is how many shops of our competitors are going to close? How many that customers again come in to off shops, they need to [indiscernible].

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from David Brohan from Goodbody. Please go ahead.

David Brohan

Hi guys, just two questions from me on the U.S. and firstly on DFS. Can you give any color around how that was performed in Q1? And then secondly, just in Pennsylvania, I know you only have retail up in running there so far, but how has that performed since it opened, and when do you expect to have the online FanDuel brand up in running in Pennsylvania?

Peter Jackson

On the [indiscernible] business, we are pleased with the launch of retail in Pennsylvania. We said we have plan to have online available in advance of the football seasons, and we service it, and stand by that.

Yes, I'm not sure, at this stage we are providing granular detail on individuals sort of product categories within U.S., I think we are pretty clear we got strong level of growth 12% on those norms for setting businesses within that we have seen really good cross sell on the casino business.

And then the other two businesses, we never - we have always said they are steady businesses with stable level of growth. You shouldn't expect something stratospherical from them and that is really where we sit and we are comfortable with that 12% growth in the non-sports betting businesses.

David Brohan

Okay. That is good. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. At this point, we have no further questions.

Peter Jackson

Okay. Thank you, Nigel. Thank you, everyone, for joining the call this morning.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude the call for today. You may now disconnect. Thanks for joining and enjoy the rest of the day.