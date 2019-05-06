The Declining Fortunes Of Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported first-quarter earnings this week and the results were not pretty. Revenues fell, profits all but disappeared, debt to capital rose, and operating cash flow generation became a negative $478 million outflow when compared to the positive performance of early 2018.

Image Source: Phillips 66 Latest Earnings Conference Call Slide Show

Ultra-Weak Stock Trading Momentum

The momentum portion of my Victory Formation system has been screaming avoid or sell Phillips 66 for several weeks. Over the last few days of trading, the stock price appears to be confirming a head-and-shoulders chart formation has been broken to the downside. The peak quote over $120 a share last August may be the high-water mark for a number of years.

On the chart below I am drawing a green neckline around the “shoulder” areas, where the stock price seems to have overhead supply and resistance issues. Around $103 in January 2018 (adjusted for dividends) and the latest peak just above $100 per share in March we can visualize the shoulders labeled with an “S” in green. The push last summer above $120 represents the “head” in the chart pattern, using a red letter “H” on the chart. Turning over in price right below the 200-day moving average in April, and coming up short of the $103 left shoulder area could be signaling a deeper sell-off is next.

Disappointing Oil Refinery Returns in 2018-19

Honestly, slower-than-expected demand for gasoline and refined oil and gas product in the U.S. is the reason the stock has come under selling pressure. Most industrial stocks have lagged badly the last 6-12 months vs. the Wall Street's high technology darlings and S&P 500 generally. Punk investor returns in the whole oil & gas refinery sector and much-maligned oil industry the last five years are calling into question the strength of the global economy, especially America’s, going forward.

Below are some stock price performance charts of Phillips 66 vs. competitors and peers in the midstream & downstream refinery and marketing business, alongside the largest fully-integrated major oil companies in North America. Time frames from one month to five years are drawn. I have chosen Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Valero Energy (VLO), BP Amoco (BP), Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Suncor (SU) to compare and contrast to Phillips. The dark orange line is the S&P 500 equity market average performance. On most every chart, the S&P 500 has bested oil company performance at different intervals the last five years.

Notice Marathon and Valero have outlined remarkably weak chart patterns the last 12 months, similar to Phillips 66.

Gasoline Inventories Near Record Oversupply Territory

U.S. gasoline inventories have been at or near record high levels the last year compared to seasonal averages. Against the fact crude oil and refined gas demand in the U.S. has only grown about 1% annually the last decade, you could argue the U.S. refined products market is now oversupplied. Industry-wide refinery margins of selling price vs. crude oil cost inputs fell to a 5-year low during the fourth Quarter of 2018.

Electric Vehicle Sales On The Rise

Another long-term worry for Phillips 66 shareholders is the advent and acceptance of electric cars that require no gasoline usage. Many analysts and prognosticators believe a peak in gasoline demand is at hand, with an escalating fall-off in total consumption the next 5-10 years caused by electric vehicle popularity.

J.P. Morgan analysts see a sharp sales increase for full electric or hybrid models taking hold in the auto marketplace:

Automakers are preparing to phase out cars powered solely by internal combustion engines (ICEs) as governments look to tackle fuel emissions. The growth in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is climbing and by 2025, EVs and HEVs will account for an estimated 30% of all vehicle sales. Comparatively, in 2016 just under 1 million vehicles or 1% of global auto sales came from plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs).1 By 2025, J.P. Morgan estimates this will rise close to 8.4 million vehicles or a 7.7% market share. While this jump is significant, it doesn’t compare to the kind of growth expected in HEVs - cars that combine a fuel engine with electric elements. This sector is forecast to swell from just 3% of global market share to more than 25 million vehicles or 23% of global sales over the same period.1 This leaves pure-ICE vehicles with around 70% of the market share in 2025, with this falling to around 40% by 2030, predominantly in emerging markets.

Below is a chart of the exploding demand for North American vehicles that use little or no gasoline. Honestly, I don't get excited anymore when I see a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) driving next to me.

If electric car sales do explode as expected, total demand for Phillips' refined gasoline and sales at your local pump station could be in the early stages of year-after-year decline. Which smart investor wants a piece of that future?

Trading Considerations

My trading view is a sell or short sale decision in Phillips mainly revolving around your personal outlook for the U.S. economy. If you believe, like I do, we are long overdue for a recession, Phillips will remain under selling pressure. An unusual operating income decline from both lower volumes and selling prices/margins may be in the offing. However, if the U.S. and global demand for gasoline and refined products rises in 2019-20, helping the economy to reach a milestone 11-year economic recovery length, the Phillips stock may remain around $100 per share. All told, staying long Phillips is a game of chicken, regarding the eventual and natural cycle recession event. The U.S. oil & gas refinery stocks may be in the initial stages of discounting a downturn in the economy.

Short Sale Suggestions: Please consult a registered financial advisor if you are contemplating a short position. The unique risks of short selling, including the potential for unlimited losses, are different than holding a long-only position. Always short a diversified basket of stocks from a number of sectors to reduce the risk of one equity creating oversized losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.