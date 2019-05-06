Apple: What Dividend Raise?

Last week, technology giant Apple (AAPL) announced strong quarterly results that helped keep its 2019 rally going and propel the name back towards a trillion dollar market cap. As the company annually does at the Q2 report, management updated investors on the capital return plan, which was highlighted by another large increase to the share repurchase plan. While the quarterly dividend was also hiked, the small increase means that income investors might want to rethink their Apple strategy.

For those that might not seen all of the news, Apple announced a new quarterly dividend rate of $0.77 per share, up four cents from the previous payout. This 5.5% raise in percentage terms was the smallest in the last seven years, and I'll admit it was much less than I was expecting. Still, the dividend has roughly doubled since 2012 as seen below, with the new $0.77 rate given the "2019" year in the chart. Actual timing of payments varies a little.

(Source: Apple dividend history, seen here)

I stand by my statement that this dividend raise itself was a disappointment, as I thought the reduced share count would lead to a much higher increase. Even if we go by Bloomberg's dividend expectations, Apple came in two cents light on the raise. While the quarterly rate was increased, the company might actually be in a situation where it is paying out less per quarter in total. Why do I say that? Well, look at the share counts below from the quarterly filings:

2018 Q2 10-Q filing: 4,915,138,000 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of April 20, 2018. 2019 Q2 10-Q filing: 4,601,075,000 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of April 22, 2019.

Now if you do the math based on those numbers, the total dividend payout would decline slightly from $3.588 billion to $3.543 billion. The actual amounts will vary a bit based on share repurchases in the period, but they shouldn't be too far off. The key here is that you can make the argument that Apple really isn't increasing its dividend that much overall, or in fact total dividend payments may actually be declining.

The other reason why some investors might be disappointed with the raise is because of the annual yield. As you can see in the chart below, Apple shares have soared over the past year, even though they are a bit off their-all time highs. That means that the dividend yield, even with the increased dividend rate, is well below where it was a year ago. With the substantial rise in short-term interest rates, Apple's income generation potential is well below fixed income instruments and other large cap tech peers. Past investors certainly like the rising stock overall, but new investors will generate less income.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Obviously, the main reason for the dividend's small raise was that Apple management and the board want to focus on share repurchases. The buyback got a nice $75 billion hike this year, with no time frame detailed. Interestingly enough, at the end of the March quarter, that meant that there was $113.7 billion left on the overall plan ($38.7 billion was remaining at end of Q2 period). That number is actually higher than the $110.4 billion effectively remaining a year prior thanks to the $100 billion hike in 2018.

Apple clearly did not exhaust all of last year's buyback hike by the time of this year's capital return update, so perhaps a smaller increase could have been announced. Part of that was due to the "suspension" of the buyback in late calendar 2018 as iPhone sales tumbled. During the first calendar quarter of this year, the buyback came back in record numbers, but the number of shares repurchased in the open market did drop as prices rose throughout the quarter as seen below. Remember, another $12 billion was part of an accelerated purchase plan that is still ongoing.

(Source: Page 45 of Q2 2019 10-Q filing linked above)

Now if Apple was slowing down open market purchases as shares rose to over $180, it's hard to believe things will accelerate with the stock over $210 now. As the company's capital return history page shows, it was fiscal Q2 last year where the buyback total was the highest, coming down in the three periods after that. I could see a similar trend happening again this year, which could have also been an argument for more of a dividend raise.

Even after a record quarter for the buyback, Apple had $113 billion in net cash still on the balance sheet. If we assume no major acquisitions, I project that it would take until fiscal Q4 2022 (the September 2022 ending period) to get to a cash neutral position under the following rough assumptions: $60 billion annual free cash flow, $3.5 billion quarterly dividend, $20 billion quarterly buyback. That would mean another roughly $280 billion worth of shares repurchased to get to the cash neutral position.

In the end, income investors might want to rethink their strategy regarding Apple. Despite a huge amount of share repurchases in the past year, the dividend was not raised that much, and management still seems primarily focused on getting the share count down. This could easily mean that dividend growth will remain paltry for years to come, as Apple has a long way to go to get to cash neutral. The buyback will help earnings per share and is a great reason to own the stock in the long term, but if you are purely looking for income generation, Apple likely isn't going to be your best bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.