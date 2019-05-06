Getting Ready For The Next Recession - Prepare Now

We present one exciting opportunity that is worth considering right now.

Our Safe-Haven Portfolio aims to deliver a sustainable ~8% annual yield through preferred shares that are backed by real assets for consistent income generation through the complete market cycle.

This is the first part of our series “Recession Proof Investing” which aims to uncover high-yielding, lower-risk preferred shares of REIT companies.

Now is time to take measures to prepare for the next recession before it gets too late. We are 10 years into the cycle, and risks are on the rise.

In a recession, almost every equity sector loses in value. This is inevitable as investors panic and sell-off risk-based investments to increase cash levels and reallocate into safer investments.

Today, we are 10 years into an economic expansion that was greatly pumped up by various forms of stimulus. More commonly, recessions occur every 5-10 years, and we are today seeing early signs of troubles around the world:

Trade wars Rising interest rates Enormous accumulation of debt Extended government shutdown Decelerating global growth Growing populism, propaganda, cyber-warfare, terrorism Resurgence of cold war between the US and Russia Gilet Jaune crisis in France Ukraine, Turkey, Italy, China, Venuzuela... you name it .... ...

What does this tell us?

Sooner or later we will hit the next recession. This is inevitable. And since we are long overdue, we would expect this to be sooner rather than later. Economies move in cycles, and this time won’t be any different.

What to do about it?

First off, we must accept it. Equity investments do not always go up, and in a recession, they are likely to (temporarily) drop in value.

That said, we should prepare for it in order to sustain as much income and value as possible. Today, in an effort to help readers prepare for the next downcycle, we are publishing the introduction to our series entitled “Recession Proof Investing”. (Disclosure: This is Part 1 of our 10 Part series that is available at High Yield Landlord.)

The focus will be solely put on our Safe-Haven Portfolio and its Top Picks among more defensive Preferred Share investments that are backed by real assets.

Safety and High Yield in REIT Preferred Shares

(Source)

At High Yield Landlord, we heavily invest in the common and preferred shares of REITs through two separate portfolios:

"Core" Portfolio - Invests in common shares of undervalued REITs to target maximum total returns along with a high dividend yield. The portfolio is best adapted to long-term oriented investors who can handle higher volatility.

"Safe-Haven" Portfolio - Invests in preferred shares of undervalued REITs to target a high 7-8% average dividend yield along with lower volatility. The portfolio is best adapted to more conservative investors looking for high and sustainable income with lesser risk.

Both approaches are equally valid and can generate high risk-adjusted returns. The best approach to pick is mostly a question of:

Personal preferences Risk tolerance and return objectives Investment themes Current economic outlook and valuations

So far, our main focus has been mostly put on the Core Portfolio and common stock opportunities here on Seeking Alpha. However, as we approach the end of the economic expansion, we are becoming increasingly interested in REIT Preferred shares. Here is our breakdown of the main differences:

Preferred shares combine features of debt, in that they pay fixed dividends, and equity, in that they have no fixed maturity. The details of each preferred shares vary on a case-by-case basis, but generally speaking, they are senior to common shareholders when it comes to dividends and any liquidation proceeds.

Moreover, most preferred shares have a “cumulative” feature, which means that all preferred dividends (including unpaid ones) must be paid first before a dividend can be instated for common shareholders. Therefore, even if the preferred dividend was temporarily suspended, the company would need to first pay all the missed payments before it could pay anything to its common shareholders.

The “seniority” and “cumulative” features mix very well with the REIT structure because:

REITs are, by nature, lower-risk real estate investment vehicles with large portfolios and sound balance sheets (generally speaking). They tend to produce a highly consistent cash flow that is relatively defensive even in market downturns, thanks to leases that protect the landlord. REITs must, by law, pay out 90% of their net income in dividends to shareholders and are rarely liquidated.

The result is that even in a deep state of economic struggle, most REITs will continue to pay out their dividends to preferred shareholders. Common shareholders may take a dividend cut, but since REITs must pay 90% of their net income in dividends, they are very unlikely to ever fully eliminate the common dividend, and therefore, the preferred must be paid in full.

Here is how REITs cut their dividends during the last recession:

As you can see from the chart, common shareholders did take dividend cuts, but they were rarely cut to zero, and therefore, most preferred shareholders continued to earn high dividends throughout the crisis (“seniority” feature). Then, in rare cases where the dividend got suspended, the cumulative unpaid dividends were often paid at a later date before reinstating the common dividend (“cumulative” feature).

It makes preferred shares of REITs very defensive income investments with unlikely dividend cuts and/or permanent capital losses.

Reasons to be Bullish on Preferred Stocks in 2019

Today, we are seeing two large themes play out in the capital markets:

1) Lower growth - We expect global GDP growth to trend lower and, as a result, earnings growth will be decelerating in 2019. Some will disagree with this, but after the long run-up that we have had, we believe that the economic engine is set for a slowdown.

2) Lesser interest rate hikes - With slower growth and lower inflation, the Fed will become increasingly cautious with further interest rate hikes. Currently, only one or two hikes are expected in 2019/2020, compared to four in 2018. Looking at the 10-year Treasury yield, it is clear that the market has already made up its mind:

We believe that this change in market leadership will have profound effects on the investment performance of different investment strategies. Investors will become less confident about future growth and will see greater value in “stability” and “high income”. This goes in favor of REITs and Preferred stocks when investors rotate capital from growth to safety.

Additional reasons to be bullish in 2019:

3) Attractive valuations - Because the market continues to favor "high-growth" stories such as Amazon (AMZN) and Chipotle (CMG), many preferred shares continue to trade deeply below their “par” value. This leads to asymmetrical opportunities with greater yield on cost, higher upside, and lower downside.

4) Growing global uncertainty - We live in a highly uncertain world today with significant headline risk with trade wars, government shutdowns, geopolitical conflicts, and the risk of another debt crisis. Such an environment is not favorable to any equity investment per se, but preferred investors can at least take comfort in knowing that they are higher on the capital stake of companies.

5) Lower for longer - Sooner or later, we believe that interest rates will return to their downward trend as economic conditions deteriorate. When the narrative changes from “rising interest rates” to “declining interest rates”, we expect preferred holders to do well as share prices recover, and/or REITs call back preferred shares at par value to reissue at lower rates (unlocking upside to investors).

Safe-Haven Portfolio as of May 5th, 2019

Our “Safe-Haven" Portfolio currently holds 10 preferred positions in various real estate companies. The average yield is a generous 8.2%,and we have great confidence in the long-term sustainability of this income. While we can never fully protect ourselves from a loss or a dividend cut, we believe that as a whole, the diversified portfolio is set to provide high and recurrent income in the long run, including during recessions.

Dividend yield 8.2% Number of positions 10

Each investment presents an opportunity to earn an asymmetrical risk-to-reward with ~8-10% annual return potential within the safety of a preferred stock. Below we discuss one example:

High-Yielding REIT Preferred Investment - An Example of a Good Opportunity

Farmland Partners (FPI) is one of the largest farmland owners in the US with a portfolio of ~165,000 acres located across 17 states, growing over 26 crop varieties. The portfolio is currently valued at over $1 billion, and the company has issued some preferred shares (FPI.PB) that are worth considering.

The main focus is put on “high-quality” farmland with primarily row crops (corn, soybean, rice, cotton) in premium locations of the US with good soil quality, water availability, and transportation access. The company then diversifies into permanent crops (nuts, vegetables, fruits) to drive higher cash flow (higher cap rate) and mitigate risks.

(Source)

We believe that the business model is very resilient. These crops will always be needed, and if any single tenant, crop, or region performs poorly, the damage to FPI investors should be limited by the wide diversification. We are confident that this portfolio is set for solid returns in the long run because:

World population is growing at relatively fast pace.

The US farm acres operated is dropping.

The food consumption per capita is increasing.

The GDP per capita of low- and middle-income classes is exponentially rising. This is important because as people get richer, they tend to increase their consumption of protein-heavy foods (particularly meats) which require a lot of farmland to feed cattle.

At the same time, there is a clear trend towards organic, non-GMO foods, which are inherently more difficult to grow (lower land productivity).

We like the common shares, but we prefer to move up the capital structure and focus on the safer, yet high-yielding, preferred shares of the company.

Special Features of Farmland Partners Preferred Shares

Par value vs. current price: The par value of the shares is $25, but the shares are currently sold at just $23.6.

Initial yield vs. current yield: The yield at origination was 6%, but bought at the currently discounted share price, the yield is at 6.4%.

Increasing yield: The coupon rate is set to be increased to 10% in October 2024, making a redemption very likely. Therefore, this preferred stock is similar to a bond with a maturity of ~5.5 years.

Callable shares: The shares are not callable until October 2022, securing a high yield for over 3 years.

Cumulative shares: This means that the common shareholders only get paid once all the preferred dividends have been paid in full. It is a valuable protection that makes a missed payment very unlikely.

Participating shares: The preferred shares have a “participation” feature that allows them to share some of the upside in FVA,or “Farmland Value Accretion”. At redemption of the shares, the company will pay the greater of $25 or $25 + FVA. Through the profit sharing, the preferred holders are entitled to 50% of the portfolio appreciation. The first year of FAV reported $0.21 per share of appreciation for preferred holders. As such, the effective par value of the shares is now at $25.21 and growing.

Strong Risk-to-Reward for Conservative Income Investors

Attractive Reward Potential:

6.4% annual dividend yield with limited risk of a cut or permanent capital loss.

Additional ~10% upside is achievable over time as shares appreciate closer to par, and the underlying farmland continues to appreciate.

Combined together, the shares are priced to deliver a consistent ~8% total annual return for years to come - with a near certain return of capital 5.5 years from now.

Mitigated Risk Profile:

The yield is backed by a portfolio of Class A farmland that is well-diversified by crop, region, and tenant.

The management owns ~7% of the common shares, aligning their interests with shareholders. We believe that this is a big risk-mitigating factor, since the management would lose a lot even before the preferred shareholders.

The expected increase in coupon rate to 10% in October 2024 is essentially a feature that forces the management to redeem the shares at par value + accumulated appreciation in farmland. It gives us greater certainty that the total return of ~8% per year will be realized.

This is the type of defensive high-yielding investment that we like to target as we enter the 11th year of this economic cycle.

Concluding Remarks

We are always looking for creative ways to earn sustainable and high income from property investments. Discounted preferred shares of REITs fit in perfectly with:

High income and limited risk of a cut

Lower volatility and downside risk

Diversification benefits to an income-driven portfolio

Asymmetric risk-to-reward in buying at a discount to par

With a decelerating global economy, lower interest rate hikes, and growing geopolitical uncertainty, we find great value in the higher resilience of preferred shares. Now is the time to prepare for the eventual market downturn. Expect our Safe-Haven Portfolio to become an increasingly large focus in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FPI.PB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.