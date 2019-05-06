Norbord Inc. (OSB) CEO Peter Wijnbergen on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2019 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Wijnbergen - President, CEO

Robin Lampard - Senior VP & CFO

Heather Colpitts - Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

John Babcock - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets

Clyde Dillon - Vertical Research

Mark Weintraub - Seaport Global

Andrew Kuske - Crédit Suisse

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

John Tumazos - Independent Research

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Katie, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the call. I'm joined today by Robin Lampard, our CFO; and Heather Colpitts, our Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs. So we held our AGM this morning, so hopefully most of you had a chance to listen in on my presentation. If not, a replay is available on our website. I want to take a moment to summarize a few points about our Q1 results and outlook before we take your questions.

First quarter results are disappointing. The U.S. housing market pullback that began in the second half of last year continued well into the first quarter of 2019. And as you know, Q4 and Q1 are always the seasonally slowest time of the year. This quarter was further exacerbated by persistent poor building weather in many of our North American operating regions. This held back OSB results and as a result, benchmark prices were down a further 13% in Q4 to their lowest levels since 2015.

Further, we took 77 mill days of downtime to ensure we only produce what we could sell, which translated into lower volumes and higher manufacturing cost. All of this negatively impacted our Q1 financials resulting in adjusted EBITDA of $42 million.

Our view is that housing, this housing pullback is a pause rather than a directional shift. Fundamentals underlying the housing market remain positive, and conditions are slowly improving both seasonally and due to improving affordability. And while most benchmark OSB price have been declining or bouncing along the bottom for the past 3 quarters, you may have seen that, Tuesday night's Random Lengths reports did finally show some upward movement in both the North Central and Western Canadian regions.

In Europe, the picture has been far more positive. Our European adjusted EBITDA increased 17% year-over-year to $21 million. European OSB demand remains strong, and the second phase of investment in Inverness is now underway and will help us continue to serve growing customer demand for years to come. Our European business is poised for another good year.

And with that, we'll jump right into questions. So I'll turn things over to the operator, who will open up your lines.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Sean Steuart from TD Securities.

Sean Steuart

Couple questions. Robin, maybe for you first. The EBITDA variance table you provide just bridging the quarter-over-quarter move, the $13 million benefit from other operating costs and currency, there's mention of a nonrecurring item, I guess, related to IFRS 16. Can you tell us how much that item benefited results in Q2, Q1 rather?

Robin Lampard

Yes. I can, Sean. So I'll specifically answer your question, and then I'll give a little color on that. So it's $2 million. And really, I mean, the new lease accounting standard is really all about just geography within the various financial statements. There's no impact on earning. But effectively, what we have been required to do under the new standard is to move all of our former operating lease costs out of EBITDA and into depreciation and interest cost. So it's really just that $2 million flipped out of EBITDA and into, and this quarter it only showed up in depreciation. The finance cost isn't even big enough to round to a 1.

Sean Steuart

Got it. So the other, the balance there, can you give us some idea of some of the other puts and takes contributing to that, that $13 million?

Robin Lampard

Yes. About 1/3 of it is foreign exchange so just a benefit from more favorable foreign exchange rates. And then the other is related to a host of little bits and pieces that all ended up being positive. Some of it is related to SG&A allocation and things like that.

Sean Steuart

Okay. That helps. The European shipment volumes were strong this quarter and I gather there was an inventory drawdown that contributed to that. Can you give us an idea of how much that was? And then I'm just trying to gauge volumes coming out of Europe before phase 2 is done next year. And I guess the question is, 720 million square feet at Inverness is the right capacity going forward annually. That's correct, right?

Robin Lampard

That's right. After the first phase of investment, that's correct. And then ultimately, when the second phase is complete, it will go up to 945 million, but that's still a couple of years away.

Sean Steuart

Got it. So there was an inventory drawdown that contributed to the good shipment growth in Europe this quarter?

Peter Wijnbergen

And we're starting to produce a little bit more out of the first phase compared to last year.

Sean Steuart

Okay. But it looks like you shipped at almost full capacity this quarter, and I think there was mention in the MD&A that you operated in the high 80% range. I just want to make sure I'm not misreading anything. We can expect to see volumes on the shipment side come off Q2 and Q3, I would guess?

Robin Lampard

No. Not necessarily, no. It's, the Inverness mill is ramping up and that supports, that should support ourselves going forward.

Peter Wijnbergen

And inventory, we definitely slowed down on inventory because the market has been strong, so that's true. But I think our production numbers will continue to rise as the year progresses.

Our next question comes from John Babcock with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

John Babcock

I just want to start out, I guess. I mean so you said, just confirmed, 77 mill days of downtime. And if I remember, I think in 4Q, you took 130 mill days. So could you just confirm that? And then also I just want to reconcile those 2 with how you viewed the market tightness in 1 quarter versus the other.

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. Those are the correct downtime numbers. We have always said that we will produce only what we can sell, and we take downtime as appropriate given demand or lack of demand. The downtime has enabled us in the quarter to maintain a reasonable order file. And so far that's what we set out to do and that's what we achieved.

John Babcock

Okay. And where are your order files right now?

Peter Wijnbergen

About, typically, we target 2 weeks, which is right on where we are at right now.

John Babcock

Okay. And then also I mean you mentioned that your operating rate was 85% in the first quarter. Could you give us a sense if even just directionally where they may be now versus then?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I mean, demand is slowly improving. And again, we don't give forward guidance on what kind of downtime we plan to take. But with improving demand, slow though it may be, we foresee less need for downtime unless things change again in the second quarter than we would have seen in the first quarter.

John Babcock

Okay. And then also how would you describe inventory in the channel right now?

Peter Wijnbergen

As you know, it's difficult to get real statistics on that or actually there are no statistics available that are reliable. Anecdotally, I would suggest that most of our customers have increased their purchases a little bit compared to earlier on the year in anticipation of improving business as we get into the warmer weather part of the year.

John Babcock

And then kind of moving back to Europe, I was wondering if you could kind of talk about how operations, rather I guess the mill ran during the quarter. And then also it sounded like from some of the data points I had seen that the European market slowed a little bit. I just want to get a sense for kind of what you saw there. I mean recognizing you mentioned demand was solid, but I just want to see if you saw any kind of pullback in overall demand.

Peter Wijnbergen

No. We have not seen any pullback in overall demand, at least not on our operations. In fact, our sales are well advanced into the second quarter. And so, and you have to remember that we operate, 70% of our total sales were mainly in the UK And in the UK, we continue to have good substitution effect as a result of the poor pound. And so despite all the political uncertainty, the economy has remained positive.

John Babcock

And just to confirm, so the mills ran pretty smoothly during the quarter there?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes, overall, we've had no significant issues. There's typical hiccups but nothing out of the ordinary.

Our next question comes from Ketan Mamtora with BMO Capital Markets.

Ketan Mamtora

The first question either for Robin or Peter. Can you just remind me again in terms of your CapEx for 2019, how much of that is for the Inverness phase 2 project and if you all are accelerating that given the strong demand that you are seeing? And also on Chambord, how much of that, of the remaining $35 million could potentially be spent in 2019?

Robin Lampard

Yes. Ketan, it's Robin. So the Inverness phase 2 project is, the budget is $46 million, and we said roughly half of that would fall into 2019. And then for Chambord, the amount that we end up spending will really depend on how we pace that work, obviously. But at this point, we would expect the majority of that to get invested.

Ketan Mamtora

In 2019?

Robin Lampard

In 2019, yes.

Ketan Mamtora

I see. Okay. That's helpful. And then one other kind of big picture question. Your balance sheet is in good shape. You all exhausted the NCIB, what you started late last year. The North American OSB market is pretty consolidated. As you stand back, how do you think about growing the franchise, whether it's in OSB, in North America, Europe? How do you think about that?

Peter Wijnbergen

So Ketan, we have 2 very clear strategic priorities for growth. One is in North America to grow our specialty business. So that's really focus on the industrial markets, where we're taking, where we're growing overall demand for OSB. And the second one is to grow our European OSB position as OSB is still in the high-growth phase in Europe and demand is expanding as quickly as we can add supply.

Ketan Mamtora

And so on that, your views on kind of growing organically versus kind of M&A?

Peter Wijnbergen

As you know, Ketan. Our preference is always to grow through M&A first and make investments in our existing assets to optimize them when the time is right and when we see opportunities to have superior returns in doing so. So those are our 2 preferences.

In terms of M&A opportunities, there have been few. Or certainly, we have not, we do not believe that during the last year or so it would have been, we would not have found it easy to, we had no expectations over the last year, let's put it that way, because we think valuation expectations would have been too high. And in Europe, as we've talked to in the past, the majority of our competitors are family-owned businesses and they don't tend to sell when markets are strong.

Ketan Mamtora

Yes. And also then on the North America, are you seeing any signs, whether those valuation expectations are kind of resetting or people are rethinking?

Peter Wijnbergen

No. I haven't seen anything or heard anyone talk about that yet.

Our next question comes from Chip Dillon with Vertical Research.

Clyde Dillon

The first question is just if you could just remind us, Peter, where we stand on Chambord in terms of how much more capital would need to be spent to get that mill in shape to be started. And I guess I'm going to assume that you're going to do most of it anyway. But let's say you get to the, if I'm right and you get to the end of the road and you decide it's not the right time, once you do decide it's the right time after you spent the money, how long would it take between making that decision and getting that started up and product in the market?

Peter Wijnbergen

Okay, Chip. I think Robin just went over those capital numbers, but they're...

Robin Lampard

Yes. There's $35 million left.

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes, but half of it is spent and half of it is yet to be spent. We are continuing to focus to get the long lead time items behind us. We're slowing down spending on the remainder since we don't anticipate having to make a call in the near term to start that mill up. Our objective is to get into a position that we would only need about 6 months after we make a call to get first production.

And so 6 months is roughly the time required to hire and train just the crew and the staff. And so obviously, during that same period of time, we would then want to be able to complete the remainder of the capital spend. As a reminder, we have not made a decision to make, to start that plant up.

Clyde Dillon

Understood. And is it fair to say that is the only such mill in your system that is not operating that could be brought back up in some point in the future?

Peter Wijnbergen

I believe it's, or actually, I'm quite certain it's the only mill in the industry. But certainly, it's still only mill, at Norbord.

Clyde Dillon

Okay. That's helpful. And then I know that you all have and have had from, gosh, 5, 7 years this, the variable dividend policy. And I know the goal is not to make it too variable and to jump it all over the place. But I know that you're willing to tolerate a period of downward results. But is there either a net debt level or a way that we can sort of make a guess as to whether you might need to cut the dividend further if we don't get a price recovery? And of course, hopefully we do it, it's a moot point. But is there sort of a tension or a tolerance of net debt that you wouldn't cross above?

Robin Lampard

Well, I mean, it's not an absolute, Chip. And this is obviously remains still, the core of our business remains cyclical. We have always said that comfort level for our balance sheet leverage is geared off that net debt to capitalization ratio that we disclose every quarter. And our comfort range is 25% to 50% over the cycle, recognizing we want to be at the lower end of that in a good part of the cycle so that there's room for it to increase in the inevitable cyclical downturn.

So we're 34% right now, recognizing that 34% is at the end of the first quarter, which is the quarter when we typically consume cash to invest seasonally in working capital. So it's seasonally elevated, I would suggest, but still very comfortable in terms of our tolerance for leverage. And as a reminder, we did reduce the dividend by 1/3 in the last quarter in response to disappointing market conditions. And we felt comfortable while holding the line on dividend this quarter based on the strength of our balance sheet, our liquidity and our outlook for the business.

Clyde Dillon

Okay. Last question is a lot of people talk about and try to get a gauge of operating rates and yet as we all know, there's a very long, or can be a long dividend process of dividend, sorry, inventory process for something that's heavy and bulky as OSB. And is it fair to say that as we look at the disappointing spring so far, that the industry basically was gearing up for better demand than we actually saw and that perhaps is the main reason? Said differently, if you had thought or others had thought demand had been less, you might not have produced this much during the winter?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, Chip, I can't or won't speak on behalf of the industry. If I think of it from Norbord's perspective, certainly, the market has been coming off from a housing perspective harder than we had anticipated, and so we have taken more downtime than we had in the original plan. And obviously, hindsight is always 2020, or I was going to say 50-50, but it's a different thing, 2020. And should we have taken more? Perhaps.

Clyde Dillon

Got you. Well, sometimes it is 50-50 in this business.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Mark Weintraub with Seaport Global.

Mark Weintraub

Peter, you mentioned operating rates in the first quarter being 85%. I think they're listed as 89% in the fourth quarter. And yet days of downtime were substantially less in the first quarter than in the fourth quarter. What is that difference related to? Is that just the restatement of capacity that you had made? Or it seems a little counterintuitive.

Robin Lampard

Yes, I understand. And there's also the added confusion of the fiscal day calendar rolling over, which impacted our year-over-year comparisons on volumes. So I appreciate the confusion. Yes. But for capacity utilization, that strips out any fiscal day noise. And yes, that reduction is a direct result of the restatement of the capacity at several of our mills that we made as at the end of the fourth quarter last year.

Mark Weintraub

So effectively, in the real world, you actually, your operating rate in the fourth quarter presumably was a good bit lower than 89%. Is that a fair assessment?

Robin Lampard

Yes. That is a fair assessment, yes.

Mark Weintraub

And so I guess what I'm trying to think through is you've made a point about demand having been a significant issue and certainly, it has been. How much has the new supply been the problem in the industry? And so what type of comfort do you have that if you do get the recovery in the demand that that's going to lead to the type of balanced markets that can lead to better profitability?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, Mark, I think we have talked in the past about the fact that we believe at something in the neighborhood of 1.3 million housing starts annualized, most of the capacity that's currently operating is required to balance the market, and that was the original expectation for housing starts for this year if you recall going back to the end of last year. In the first quarter, I think the effective seasonally annual adjusted rate was 1.14% on average. So that's significantly less.

And then if you add the seasonal impact, which was unusually significant in the first quarter because of all of the rain in the South, you could probably argue that OSB consumption was 20% or more below what is required to clear the currently operating capacity in the industry, hence the poor pricing that we have seen. I think most of the housing economists are suggesting that housing this year will end up more or less flat compared to last year.

And if that's indeed the case, the only way that can happen is by the, for the pace to be at 1.3 million or higher in the second half of the year. So if that's indeed, if that will indeed fold out, and I think there some other signs that would suggest that, that will fold out that way, then the industry's capacity will be fully utilized in the second half of the year. Normally, we would sort of suggest that, that means the trend are better pricing levels.

Mark Weintraub

Two more, if I could. One is you'd mentioned that you felt that you perhaps outdid the last of the capacity. Do you have a view that the FOREX facility, which, I mean, there's been talk of them having run out of money, et cetera. Is that not happening now? Or is that still an uncertain future there?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I, again, there is no public information available about that facility, so I don't know a lot. I've heard conflicting stories from some that there is actually operation there and that there is some production being made as well as that there's nothing happening. So I can't really tell. For now, I'm going with the assumption that there is some production coming out of that mill.

Mark Weintraub

And then lastly, the pricing in Western Canada was particularly hard-hit relative to some of the other regions. Do you have a perspective as to what was going on there? And notably, you have, I believe, one of your highest cost facilities out there. What, maybe if you could give us a sense, how flat is your cost curve across your different facilities? And any takeaways that we should be having given the developments we've been seeing?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, Mark, I think if we look at the Western Canadian markets, most of that production is destined for the Western, to supply the Western U.S. And in particular, the California housing market was really hard-hit if you look at it in a year-over-year comparison this winter compared to last year.

Moreover, last year, the Western Canadian mills were impacted by transportation issues as a result of the unusually long cold weather that we experienced in the middle of the winter last year in '18. So those 2 factors meant that pricing last year was particularly high but demand has been reduced.

But probably the biggest factor is there is a pretty big mill that was started up in the middle of, or early last year in Western Canada in a declining demand situation, at least temporary, out West that we have experienced. So I think that's sort of the key takeaway so far in that Western Canadian market.

In terms of our mill, the 100 Mile House, that's indeed our highest cost operation due to the poor availability of logs and the very high costs in British Columbia for those logs. But as we have pointed out in the past, that mill does not really participate in the commodity market in North America. So it's somewhat insulated from the impact of the poor market conditions in Western Canada.

Mark Weintraub

And do you have the ability if you should choose to make some of that noncommodity business elsewhere in the system if it made sense from an overall basis?

Peter Wijnbergen

So you may recall that over the last 2 years, that mill was shut down 2 times due to forest fires in B.C., and we are capable of continuously supplying those customer segments.

Our next question comes from Andrew Kuske with Crédit Suisse.

Andrew Kuske

First question, just on fiber pricing. If you could give us some comments just overall on the trends that you've seen and what's happening right now and then a little bit of a regional breakdown if that's possible.

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. I think overall, Andrew, as we have pointed out on numerous occasions, in the U.S., we have seen the average of our wood prices being flat for probably the better part of more than, or more than a decade. The only place where we have seen significant upward price pressure in North America is in our B.C. mill and that continues to be the case.

Andrew Kuske

Okay. That's helpful. And then just on resin pricing. What's your outlook on resin pricing if oil prices continue to move around? Are you still substantially tied to just the directional reality of oil pricing? Or is it the underlying, the petroleum gases and any other chemical composites?

Robin Lampard

Yes. I mean it's not, Andrew, it's Robin. There's not a direct correlation with oil itself, but the main input to our resins are things like benzene and phenol and methanol, and we've actually seen those, seen our resin prices flatten out over the last couple of quarters. And so we're not seeing, at this point, at this current point any sort of inflation in our resin prices at the moment.

Andrew Kuske

That's some good news. And then maybe just prospectively looking out, and I know this is in the AGM slide deck, just on European OSB penetration rates. What do you think will cause a meaningful increase in penetration rates? Or is this just sort of slowly and steadily grinding upwards as we saw in North America, I guess, for 30, 40 years ago now?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. I think we estimate it's about, at about 45% at least in Western Europe, where we have the best, the most or the best statistical information so comparing to just shy of 70% over here. In fact, the European substitution sort of goes and steps as new capacity comes available. So we are seeing a lot less resistance in Europe to adoption of OSB. I'd say there's 2 or 3 critical reasons there. First of all, there is no domestic softwood, plywood industry to speak of that we are replacing.

Secondly, that people are used to getting sizes that are specific to their country or region or end use from other products, which we, with our continuous presses, which is in essence now the standard in Europe. I think there is no multi-opening press left.

And so, and then third, there's a great respect in Europe for engineered products and OSB. From all the panel products, it's probably the most engineered product there is. So that's why we have seen sort of a fairly smooth substitution in Europe, but it's being held back at the moment by a lack of additional capacity. In fact, the only sort of meaningful capacity being added right now is our Inverness mill.

Andrew Kuske

And from the looks of it, did everything you produce in Europe is really fully spoken for at reasonable rates of return for Norbord?

Peter Wijnbergen

Exactly. Yes, it is.

Our next question comes from Paul Quinn with RBC Capital Markets.

Paul Quinn

So I've been in and out of the call, so hopefully nobody else has asked this question before. But you took the 77 mill days down in Q1. You took 130 in Q4. I guess you guys are looking on this on a regular basis. But when do you make that decision to go from temporary downtime to permanent curtailment?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, obviously, taking temporary downtime is the least efficient way to take downtime from a cost perspective. But making a decision around permanent curtailment depends more on the longer-term outlook for the industry. So if the current, the scenario that we think is most probable right know, which is our recovery in the second half of the year comes true, we will have to take that into account before we make any further decisions on downtime.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And then, Peter, you mentioned your still of the opinion of the pause versus a directional shift. And just what are the specific metrics that you're monitoring to give you the confidence that that's, I mean, I'm in agreement with you, but I'm just curious to see what you're monitoring to give you that confidence.

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. I think a number of factors, I highlighted them in my AGM comments, but, or some of them anyways. But first of all, we think the slowdown in housing was caused by a number of factors. First of all, affordability. Mortgage rates went up a full percentage point since the middle of, or starting early last year. They have since retreated and we're back almost back down to 4%. Secondly, we had 7 consecutive years of above inflationary price increases for new homes, and that's come to a standstill. In fact, builders continue to offer record levels of incentives to attract homebuyers.

Second part that the, like last year, we saw a number of jurisdictions implement what's called anti-speculatory or antiforeign buyer measures. And then we have seen particularly significant impact from seasonal and weather factors this winter. So if you look going forward, affordability has much improved. We have seen a significant wage growth over the last 2 years meaningfully for the middle class and at the lower end. So that's why we have seen significant regrowth in household formation or new household formation. And finally, the weather is going to improve at some point. I don't know, living in Toronto, it seems like this winter never ends but we are starting to see better weather in the U.S. South.

So if you look at permits, permits are still hanging in there at 1.3 million. And so that's a good forward-looking measure. Most of the homebuilders are, their confidence levels is much improved. They're seeing much more traffic and home sales are picking up. So I think those are sort of, I can probably put it in slightly better order than I just did. But those are the sort of I think all factors that give us reasonable confidence that the second half will be better than what we've seen so far.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And I guess maybe just a comment on the weather. We've got spring conditions out in Vancouver here and more than welcome your move with the head office out to Vancouver because I think you said you're going to take advantage of better weather plus a lot better skiing. Maybe I could just ask one more to Robin, on CapEx. That $150 million budget for 2019, is it in terms of the major projects, it's really only Inverness and Chambord. Is that right?

Robin Lampard

That's right, Paul. Yes. Yes. The rest is, that's it. Okay.

Peter Wijnbergen

And we just, as much as it's nice weather and skiing conditions are great, you're also paying pretty high taxes across the board there, including for gasoline.

Our next question comes from John Tumazos with Independent Research.

John Tumazos

We read the published information saying the price was 11.60, or $160 ranging to $130 in Western Canada so far this year. It's a little hard to believe. We appreciate your explanation that your production is a specialty product. But for those other people in the market, your competitors, do they sell at $160 or $130 at a loss? Are their costs low enough to sell at those prices? Or do they have ceiling for fixed prices that insulate them for the time being? So how does anyone produce at these prices?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. Sadly, John, I have no insight as to our competitors out West, what their costs or what their sales prices are. These published prices from Random Lengths, I guess, are a reflection of transactions that are taking place, and they know we operate mills across the West in pretty much the same conditions as our competitors. And so I do not believe that our cost position, with the exception of the 100 Mile House mill in B.C., which we talked about earlier, is any worse. If anything, it's better than some of our competitors out West from a cost perspective. So it's not a happy situation.

John Tumazos

And forgive me, I'm not, I don't spend 100% of my time on forest products industry. What proportion of your sales would be on fixed-priced or ceiling forward contracts that might be insulated from the market? Is that a common practice?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. So I think, John, we have talked in the past about our specialty business in North America, which is about 25% of our total sales volume. And most, if not all, of that business is on some kind of fixed pricing arrangement.

Robin Lampard

That means, by inverse, the other 75% is referenced on those weekly Random Lengths prices and I would imagine that all of the commodity side of the business is priced that way as far as we understand.

At this time, I am showing no further questions. I'd now like to turn it back over for closing remarks.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks, Katie. As always, Robin, Heather and I are available to respond to further questions. Thank you all for dialing in today, and I look forward to reporting hopefully better results next quarter.

