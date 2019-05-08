From 2007-2010, REITs proved to be very resistant to bankruptcy, with only 1 public Property REIT filing.

When REITs File Bankruptcy: A Case Study

Property REITs or eREITs are not typical corporations. They receive favorable tax treatment, but that comes with rules that they have to follow. The requirement to distribute 90% of their taxable income means that REITs are great investment vehicles for investors who are looking for cash flow.

On the other hand, the distribution requirements limit how much cash REITs can retain and forces them to use capital raises for expansion. If prices are good, REITs can use common equity, but there is always the temptation to use debt for leverage. REITs are leveraged vehicles and strategic use of debt can greatly increase returns and provide greater income for equity. Being overly aggressive can prove to be problematic.

At HDO, we have focused a lot on finding high-yield preferred equity opportunities, especially among REITs. As an asset class, we view preferred equity in eREITs to be a very conservative investment. Yet even in a conservative asset class, we must be aware of the potential risks.

Today, we will look at the experience last recession and how bankruptcy impacted preferred investors. We will look at the types of warning signs investors should look for and how the value of the underlying property helps protect preferred equity investments.

How Many Bankruptcies

One overlooked benefit of eREITs is how resistant they are to bankruptcy, even during periods of severe economic trouble. From 2007-2010, the US went through the worst recession since the Great Depression. The recession was primarily driven by residential real estate and the financial failure of major real estate lenders. If there was ever a time for REITs to go bankrupt, it was then.

There was certainly a lot of fear and significant downward pressure on REIT prices. Pundits were calling for mass bankruptcy filings and the whole sector was going to fail. How many publicly traded eREITs filed bankruptcy? One.

Bankruptcies among mortgage REITS (mREITs) are somewhat more common. Property REITs, with their significant tangible real estate assets, have proven to be very resistant to bankruptcy.

During the recession, common equity in REITs was subject to dilution, dividend cuts, and large price swings. Preferred stocks of Property REITs provided much more stability in terms of income and in the long run, recovered value. Even in the face of bankruptcy, preferred shares are well protected.

General Growth Properties

In April 2009, General Growth Properties (GGP) became the largest real estate bankruptcy of all time. It is important to recognize how the bankruptcy came about.

It started in 2004 when GGP acquired $15 billion in properties, acquisitions that were substantially funded with debt. GGP's leverage level skyrocketed. Prior to the acquisitions, GGP was leveraged at 8.6x Debt/EBITDA, leverage that is in line with other mall REITs. In 2004, its leverage jumped to 18.4x before settling at 11.2x as full-year EBITDA was recognized for the new acquisitions.

Despite discussions of deleveraging in earnings calls, GGP never did deleverage with the "new normal" being 10x-11x. Compared to their real estate, GGP's debt was approximately 80% of their real estate at cost. Competitors like Simon Property Group (SPG) generally maintained leverage around 7-8x EBITDA and Debt/Real Estate at cost around 70%.

For investors, GGP was hot and producing fantastic returns. The market showed little fear of GGP's high leverage. Real estate was the place to be and only suckers were missing out on the boom.

A $10,000 investment in 2003 would have returned over 35.5% per year over a 4-year period, more than tripling the initial investment. FFO was growing, the stock had a 3 for 1 split at the end of 2003, the dividend was growing, the economy was hot and it was blue skies ahead.

Leverage Is Great (Until It Isn't)

To put how extreme GGP's leverage was, the most leveraged mall REIT today is CBL Properties (CBL) at 7.4x debt/EBITDA and debt/real estate (at cost) around 60% in 2018.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) is at 6.75x debt/EBITDA and debt/real estate (at cost) is around 50%.

Source: GGP 2007 Q4 Supplement

To make matters worse, GGP had fairly substantial maturities. In late 2007, there were cracks showing in the economy and the credit markets had started to tighten up.

In July of 2007, a JV partner, the New York State Common Retirement Fund, exercised a put option to sell their half of the JV to GGP. At the time, GGP relied heavily on commercial mortgage-backed securities ('CMBS') to borrow funds. These were non-recourse mortgages that would be “securitized” and sold to investors in pieces. By mid-2007, the turmoil in the residential mortgage-backed securities market was increasing rates in the CMBS market. There were fewer buyers who were demanding a higher yield. GGP decided to seek a $722-million bridge-loan that expired in under a year, believing that in 2008 the market would stabilize and borrowing would be cheaper.

In 2008, GGP was unable to roll their mortgage debt. The loan-to-value ratios were too high in a market where lenders were tightening up, while occupancy and property level net operating income was declining.

GGP was able to obtain another $900 million loan with a 9-month term, collateralized by two Las Vegas properties, Fashion Show Mall and The Shoppes at Palazzo. GGP was able to negotiate an extension to February of 2009, but the loan ultimately defaulted, triggering cross-default provisions in their credit facilities.

GGP was still able to access some capital. In 2008, GGP was able to issue $822 million in equity in March and they were able to refinance $838 million of their 2009 mortgage maturities. It was a losing race as they did not have any significant unencumbered collateral and were already heavily leveraged. GGP’s lack of flexibility was the main catalyst for their bankruptcy.

The nail in the coffin was the $400 million in bonds that matured in March 2009. Since they had defaulted on their senior credit facilities, GGP needed the bondholders to agree to forbearance. The vote failed and GGP was headed into bankruptcy.

Factors that contributed to GGP's bankruptcy that could have served as warning signs include,

Extremely high leverage

A lack of unencumbered assets

Use of short-term loans

Management saying they would de-lever, but not actually doing it

Bankruptcy

When GGP filed bankruptcy in 2009, the market was extremely pessimistic about malls in general and particularly GGP. GGP common equity traded below $1 and bonds were trading as low as $0.40 on the dollar.

It turned out that the market was incredibly wrong, GGP would prove that REIT bankruptcies are not typical.

GGP obtained DIP financing and was able to maintain operations throughout the bankruptcy process. Operations continued and in January of 2010, there was even a small dividend paid, with the approval of the bankruptcy court, of $0.19/share in order to satisfy the IRS distribution rules to maintain REIT status.

A bidding war started for GGP, with Simon Property Group on one side and a conglomerate led by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), Faireholme Capital Management and Perishing Square Capital Management on the other. Both sides recognized the underlying value of the real estate.

The time it took for the bankruptcy process turned out to be positive for GGP. 2009 proved to be the low of the real estate market and by 2010, signs of strength were returning.

While SPG actually placed a higher bid, they ultimately lost and Brookfield, Faireholme and Perishing won with a bid that valued GGP at $31.8 billion. A value which exceeded the book value of GGP's assets in 2008 and very close to the $31.7 billion in "real estate assets at cost" as reported in the 2008 10-K.

The plan split GGP into two companies "new GGP" and The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC). All of the debt was paid off, refinanced or reinstated. All preferred shareholders were paid accumulated but unpaid dividends and had their shares reinstated. Bankruptcy is usually a certain end for common shareholders but in this case, they maintained 1 share in the new GGP and were granted 0.0983 shares in HHC for each share they had prior to bankruptcy. HHC initially listed on November 5, 2010, for $31/share, and by the end of the month, it was trading over $40.

With the dilution, many GGP common shareholders were still sitting on a loss. Preferred shareholders were eventually made whole, but had a long period of uncertainty and no dividend income.

Modern Day Mall REITs

Looking at mall REITs today, we can attempt to draw some lessons from the past. There are two mall REITs that the market has clearly decided are at the bottom of the sector. The market is possibly right about one, but it is clearly wrong about the other creating a great investment opportunity.

We see some parallels to GGP with how CBL & Associates (CBL) has restructured their debt, which is why we have recommended selling. Looking at our list of warning signs,

While CBL is not as highly leveraged as GGP was, CBL is the most leveraged of any mall REIT today at 7.4x Debt/EBITDAre. (The "re" at the end of EBITDA stands for "real estate." It is a standardized version of adjusted EBITDA that removes gains/losses from dispositions and real estate impairment charges. Most REITs are starting to use it to create a more uniform version of adjusted EBITDA).

Debt/EBITDAre. (The "re" at the end of EBITDA stands for "real estate." It is a standardized version of adjusted EBITDA that removes gains/losses from dispositions and real estate impairment charges. Most REITs are starting to use it to create a more uniform version of adjusted EBITDA). CBL’s unencumbered assets are their lowest quality assets which would be more difficult if not impossible to use as collateral if the credit market becomes more conservative.

to use as collateral if the credit market becomes more conservative. CBL has not yet turned to short-term loans; however, the restructuring of their credit facility from an unsecured facility to secured recourse debt is a major concern .

. For years, CBL management has discussed unencumbering more properties and deleveraging, but have failed to do so.

CBL has not reached the point where bankruptcy is a certainty, but it is at an elevated risk. The market has often drawn parallels between CBL and Washington Prime Group. When we look at the balance sheet, we can see that there is no comparison.

WPG has much lower leverage at 6.75x Debt/EBITDAre

Debt/EBITDAre WPG’s unencumbered assets are their highest quality assets and consists of over 60 properties . (More than half their portfolio)

assets and consists of . (More than half their portfolio) WPG has demonstrated they can refinance their unsecured debt well in advance using 10-year mortgage loans.

using 10-year mortgage loans. WPG laid out a plan for deleveraging and unencumbering their highest quality properties, focusing on creating a flexible balance sheet to ensure they had the ability to fund the large redevelopment costs coming from a SHLD bankruptcy in any economic conditions. They have done exactly what they said they would.

These differences are often overlooked in the abstract. GGP traded in tandem with their peers as the market ignored their leverage and their restrictive balance sheet. When times get tough, a flexible balance sheet and appropriate leverage levels can make the difference between filing for bankruptcy and grinding it out.

The market’s fear has created some great opportunities to invest in WPG preferred equity at 10%+ yields very recently. We are comfortable taking advantage of those opportunities because we can see that WPG has positioned their balance sheet to survive and eventually thrive. We are also bullish on the WPG common shares.

Conclusion

When money tightens up and the market is in recession, obtaining loans becomes more difficult. This is the situation that GGP found itself in, as their reliance on short-term secured loans led to more balloon payments than they could handle as lenders were unwilling to refinance at the previous values. The properties that they did not have property level mortgages were used as collateral for secured recourse loans. Meaning that GGP had very few unencumbered properties that could be used as further collateral.

Ultimately, it was GGP's lack of flexibility on their balance sheet that led to their bankruptcy. As proven by the bidding war, the underlying value of the assets was actually underestimated by the balance sheet.

In 20/20 hindsight, it should have been clear to investors that mortgages at 80% LTV and leverage at 10x+debt/EBITDA was risky. Certainly, by the time that GGP was taking out secured loans with terms of less than a year, alarm bells should have been blaring. Yet, when GGP took out the bridge loan in July of 2007, shares were still trading in the high $30s.

Even by March of 2008, when GGP was forced to rely on a 9-month loan because they were unable to roll their mortgage debt, common shares were still trading around $30. Investors continued to ignore the warning signs.

The GGP story is both one of warning, investors certainly want to avoid REITs that are ultimately headed for bankruptcy, yet it is also one of reassurance. We have been moving a significant portion of our portfolio into preferred equity of REITs. One of the major reasons for that is that we view REITs as a very defensive investment, especially at the preferred level. Even if both a recession and a bankruptcy occur, preferred share investors are likely to get both their capital and interest payments.

Even through bankruptcy, the preferred equity in GGP was ultimately made whole with 100% of accumulated dividends paid. Even the common equity had a substantial recovery from the bankruptcy.

Our Property REIT research team continues to do a comprehensive due diligence to ensure our investors are making picks in REITs that have significant cash flow and asset coverage. We will avoid REITs that are overleveraged or have balance sheets that are too inflexible. We also like to target those REITs and REIT preferred stocks that pay a hefty yield due to misconceptions by Mr. Market about the risks involved. In fact, we recently recommended several picks whereby we locked in rock-solid preferred stock issued by REITs at yields of over 9% because of undue market fears.

The bottom line, investors should do what they can to avoid REITs headed for bankruptcy, but it is comforting to know that if an investor is wrong about one particular REIT there is a good chance the preferred equity of this REIT will survive. And to strongly outperform, we are advising our investors to buy those REITs where fears are not justified. We have taken numerous positions in the past few months, collecting a safe and hefty yield by investing exactly in such preferred stocks.

