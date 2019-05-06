Downside Risk For Natural Gas Prices Continues As Weather Outlook Remains Mild And Injection Bearish

Much of the country to see seasonable to unseasonably cooler weather over the next couple of weeks at least; Pacific Northwest is the only area warmer than normal.

Little change in forecast models over the weekend, as blocking pattern and mild weather remain in place over the next two weeks.

Investment Thesis

Mild weather, weak demand, and bearish injections will lead prices lower in the weak ahead.

The front-month June natural gas futures contract was seen slightly lower by 0.16% to $2.561 on Sunday evening. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the new front-month June contract since Friday.

(Source: Investing.com)

On Friday, the front-month June natural gas futures contract finished down 0.93%, or 2.2 cents (-$0.022), to $2.567. Meanwhile, the July contract traded 2.4 cents (-$0.024) lower to $2.600, while the August contract traded 2.7 cents lower (-$0.027) at $2.616.

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Friday lower 0.89% at $22.19.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), traded lower 2.82% and 1.81% at $24.13 and $17.89, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), traded higher 2.82% and 1.85% at $124.82 and $25.32, respectively.

The cash market also finished lower on Friday with mild weather and weak demand.

There were no major changes in the weather outlook over the next couple of weeks. Forecast models continue to indicate a -PNA, -AO, -NAO block pattern that will transition to a +PNA, -AO, -NAO block, resulting in cooler conditions for much of the country outside of the northwest U.S. Heating demand during this time of year is just about meaningless, and cooling demand will be limited. This will ultimately result in weak demand and thus stronger-than-normal injection in the weeks ahead. Figure 2 below are temperature anomaly comparisons from the 12z GFS, 12z ECMWF, and 12z CMC ensembles in the 10-16 day time frame or from May 15-21.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Final Trading Thoughts

Expect for continued contraction, though at a slower rate, of the storage deficit gap in the coming weeks. Seasonal buying in anticipation for this summer could be limited this week as natural gas bulls fail to find a strong catalyst to the upside. My price range will be $2.35-2.75 for the week for the front-month June futures contract with UNG trading between $19.00 and $24.00.

Figure 3 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average and the total 4-week projected level vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 3: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next 4 weeks

(Source: Andrei Evbuoma)

Figure 4 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 4: Observed and 4-week projected natural gas inventory levels

(Source: Andrei Evbuoma)

Finally, Figure 5 below is the current storage deficit level and my 4-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 5: Observed and 4-week projected natural gas storage deficit

(Source: Andrei Evbuoma)

Stay tuned for more updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.