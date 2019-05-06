Enbridge: 30% Upside

Enbridge remains a Buy and I reiterate my $46 price target. However, I stretch the timeline for that PT out to year-end 2020 due to Line-3 schedule slip.

However, the coverage ratio is still very high and the shares were actually down 18% last year despite excellent financial performance.

That said, distributable cash flow per share is not expected to grow much yoy, and only 5-7% thereafter.

Last March I wrote a Seeking Alpha piece suggesting Enbridge (ENB) had 40% upside. That thesis obviously hasn't worked out as expected - the stock is only up 9.5% since then (~15% including dividends). I suspect the lack of performance is due to the roll-up of the MLPs, more delays on the high-profile Line 3 project and concerns about Keystone-XL. Yet I fully expected these events and felt the company's full-year 2018 financial performance would win out. ENB's full-year financial performance was excellent, and the company made great progress executing its strategic plan:

It rolled up the MLPs. Made $7.8 billion of non-core assets sales. The Debt-to-EBITDA reduced ~18% and Moody's upgraded in January. Brought ~$7 billion of new projects into service. Grew EBITDA by 25%. Increased the dividend by 10%.

The before/after corporate structure is shown below:

Source: Q4 2018 Presentation

As the slide shows, the benefits of rolling up the MLPs are clear. The red box highlights what may be the most important benefit: improving cash flow transparency. For a company like Enbridge, it is all about running very efficiently and getting the most out of the long-term stable cash flow generating transportation contracts. The new and much simpler corporate structure should enable management to better fine-tune its asset base.

2018 Financial Returns

The company delivered excellent overall and per-share financials last year. Distributable cash flow ("DCF") was up 20% per share, and adjusted earnings were up 35% per share:

Source: Q4 2018 Presentation

Yet despite the excellent financial performance, shares were down 18% last year. And, going forward, investors should not expect the same kind of per-share growth this year. That is because, despite $7 billion of new projects going in-service last year, the combination of asset sales and a larger number of shares outstanding, DCF/share growth is expected to be relatively stagnant this year:

Source: April Investor Presentation

As can be seen from the graphic, the mid-point of 2019 estimated DCF guidance is $4.45/share, roughly in line with last year.

Go-Forward Analysis

Yet Enbridge is still significantly undervalued because the stock did not move in line with last year's financial returns. That is likely due to three primary reasons:

More delays on the Line-3 project (pushed back another year from 2H 2019 to 2H 2020). Concerns that TransCanada's (TRP) Keystone-XL project could prove to be a competitive detriment to ENB's mainline. Investor realization that rolling up the MLPs will likely take some time to dampen out all the accounting and reporting issues.

I believe all of these concerns will prove to be overblown. First cash flow from Line-3 doesn't even figure into expectations for ENB's 10% dividend increase next year. After all, the company's trailing three-year coverage ratio is ~1.7x. Secondly, the company expects to put in almost $5 billion of new projects in-service this year, including the 900,000 bpd Gray Oak Pipeline (22.8% JV interest).

As for Keystone-XL, concerns that this pipeline will somehow reduce demand and/or margins on ENB's mainline are suspect. Despite Trump's attempt to federalize state's rights, it is still not clear that -XL is a "done deal." Also, we all know that oil sands producers are itching to increase production. While Cenovus' (CVE) CEO ran to the government for help in reducing oil sands production in order to lift the realized price for its oil sands production, companies like Suncor (SU) and Exxon (XOM) (through its ownership of Imperial Oil (IMO)), were not fans of the government's mandate to reduce oil sands production because they have refining assets that can capture the margins despite an extremely low WCS price due to a glut of production and lack of exit pipeline capacity. The point is that I fully export oil sands production to ramp up relatively quickly to take advantage of incremental -XL capacity. And demand pull for heavy oil from L-48 refiners remains robust - especially in light of a drop in Venezuela heavy oil exports. As a result, ENB's mainline will likely keep running at or near capacity for the foreseeable future. Note that ENB's mainline ran a record average of 2,685,000 bpd in Q4 while delivering $574 million in adjusted EBITDA.

As for rolling up the MLPs, sure it will take some time and likely lead to some "dirty" EPS reports. But the long-term transparency and efficiency gains are certainly worth some short-term pain.

The Dividend, DCF, and Yield

As previously noted, yoy DCF/share growth is nothing to get excited about. However, consider this: in December 2018 ENB increased the quarterly dividend 10% increase to $0.738. This translates into $2.952/share on an annualized basis for 2019. A dividend of $2.952/share as compared to an estimated $4.45 in DCF yields a very conservative coverage ratio of 1.5x.

The company has already said it will increase the dividend another 10% in 2020, which will take it to $3.247/share on an annual basis. That's a forward-looking yield of 8.9% based on Friday's closing price. That's a very attractive yield for a company that is expected to derive 98% of 2019e EBITDA from regulated, take-or-pay, and fee-based long-term contracts that are insensitive to the underlying commodity price of oil and gas.

Lastly, with $4.45 in estimated 2019 DCF, even a conservative payout of 1.2x, for instance, would equate to an annual dividend of $3.70. As compared to Friday's close, that would be a forward-looking yield of over 10%. So naysayers can't have it both ways: if the outlook for future growth in the pipeline sector is muted, then ENB won't need to keep so much of their DCF to fund growth projects, and the dividend will go up. On the other hand, if ENB does find organic growth projects, EBITDA will keep growing and the dividend will go up. Either way, the dividend goes up. Indeed, post-2020, the company is guiding for 5-7% DCF growth.

Summary & Conclusion

Enbridge has a wide-moat around its liquids and natural gas pipelines because it is getting harder and harder to obtain new pipeline approvals. While that may hurt the long-term growth trajectory, the company's existing tier-1 pipeline assets are throwing off tremendous DCF and dividend coverage is very conservative (an estimated 1.5x for 2019). That bodes well for future dividend growth prospects. When Line-3 goes in-service, and someday it no doubt will, the company will see a step-function increase in DCF. Meantime, ENB still accounts for ~70% of Canada's exit pipeline capacity and utilization rates are max'd out.

And just in case investors have forgotten about Spectra's natural gas pipeline assets, I'll leave with a quote from CEO Al Monaco from the Q4 conference call:

Now onto Slide 14, and the update on Gas Transmission. 2018 was a strong year for system utilization and Texas Eastern and Algonquin, in particular, were again in very high demand. We also reached peak deliveries on almost all of our systems. Proof of that, Bill and his team were able to re-contract over 98% of the revenue that was up for renewal on the major pipes.

Indeed, the future looks bright for Enbridge - both its liquids and natural gas pipeline systems are currently running "full bore." That said, the delay of Line-3 until the second half of 2020 likely means my $46 price target will take an extra year to come to fruition. Meantime, I'll remind U.S. investors that dividend income from Enbridge (a Canadian dividend-paying corporation) is exempt from the Canadian foreign-tax if you hold the stock in a qualified retirement account. Make sure your financial firm is not deducting the Canadian foreign-tax from your ENB dividends.

And don't forget, the 10% dividend increase commitment for 2020 takes the yield up to $3.247/share on an annual basis. That's a forward-looking yield of 8.9% based on Friday's closing price. That's 3x the current yield of the 30-year Treasury.

NOTE: Enbridge is set to announce Q1 earnings before the market opens this coming Friday, May 10th.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.