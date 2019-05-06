XLF: Ignoring Quantitative Tightening

The Federal Reserve released its latest FOMC Policy Statement on Wednesday, May 1st, and its policy outlook did not change much from the statement released on March 30. Wall Street was looking for a more dovish Fed statement, but that was not my call.

My opinion continues to be the Fed has frozen the Federal Funds rate at 2.25% to 2.50% through 2019 and potentially through the 2020 Presidential election.

The Federal Reserve continues its timing of the unwinding of the balance, saying it will stop at the end of September. My call is that this will be an unwind pause, and that unwinding will resume after the Presidential election in 2020. It seems like the Fed’s calculator needs a reboot, as its “Quantitative Tightening” schedule will not reduce the balance sheet to $3.5 billion. It will be about $175 billion short.

Remember that Fed Chair Jerome Powell does not consider the unwinding of the Fed balance sheet as the tightening of Fed policy. Simple logic indicates that the Fed Chair is off the mark. When the Fed was buying Treasuries and agencies, “Quantitative Easing” was the hype. When you remove these assets, it drains money from the banking system, which can only be considered “quantitative tightening.” When money is removed from the banking system, it drains banks from the ability to lend money to corporations, small businesses and individuals on Main Street, USA.

The “quantitative tightening” schedule now calls for a drain of $35 billion per month May through September. This would total an additional unwinding of $175 billion. With the balance sheet now at $3.889 trillion, this would reduce the balance sheet down to $3.714 trillion. This would mean that another $214 billion of “quantitative tightening” would likely restart after the Presidential election.

On May 1, the balance sheet was stamped at $3.889 trillion, down $39 billion for the week. The balance sheet is marked every Wednesday but not published until Friday.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has been ignoring quantitative tightening.

The daily chart for XLF shows that the ETF is on the cusp of confirming a “golden cross” with the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages converged at $26.66 and $26.64, respectively. This would make weakness to the 200-day as a buying opportunity. The ETF traded as low as $22.05 on December 26 and closed that day at $23.32 above the December 24 high of $22.75 as a “key reversal.” The December 31 close of $23.82 was an important input to my proprietary analytics and its semiannual and annual pivots at $26.09 and $27.01, respectively. The close of $25.71 on March 29 was input to my analytics and resulted in the quarterly risky level at $28.59. The close of $28.02 on April 30 resulted in a monthly value level for May at $24.75.

The weekly chart for XLF is positive but overbought, with the ETF above its five-week moving average at $26.99. The ETF is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the yield” at $23.55, which held at the beginning of the year at $22.97. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 88.52 last week, up from 84.12 on April 26 and well above the overbought threshold of 80.00. If this reading rises above 90.00, XLF becomes an “inflating parabolic bubble.”

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to the 200-day simple moving average at $26.62 and reduce holdings on strength to the quarterly risky level at $28.59. My annual and semiannual pivots remain magnets at $27.01 and $27.56, respectively.

How to use my value levels and risky levels

Value levels and risky levels are based upon the last nine weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual closes. The first set of levels was based upon the closes on December 31. The original semiannual and annual levels remain in play. The weekly level changes each week; the monthly level was changed at the end of January, February, March and April. The quarterly level was changed at the end of March. My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in. To capture share price volatility, investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before the time horizon expires.

How to use 12x3x3 Weekly Slow Stochastic Readings

My choice of using 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings was based upon back-testing many methods of reading share price momentum with the objective of finding the combination that resulted in the fewest false signals. I did this following the stock market crash of 1987, so I have been happy with the results for more than 30 years. The stochastic reading covers the last 12 weeks of highs, lows and closes for the stock. There is a raw calculation of the differences between the highest high and lowest low versus the closes. These levels are modified to a fast reading and a slow reading, and I found that the slow reading worked the best. The stochastic reading scales between 00.00 and 100.00, with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold. Recently, I noted that stocks tend to peak and decline 10-20%, and more shortly after a reading rises above 90.00, so I call that an “inflating parabolic bubble,” as a bubble always pops. I also call a reading below 10.00 as being “too cheap to ignore.”

